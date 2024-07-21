Where Are the Feminists? End Wokeness Asks Why They're Silent As Rape Cases in NYC Surge 11 Percent

Amid all the talk of Biden dropping out of the race, Kamala taking over the nomination, and the insanity that is the 2024 election, we cannot forget that the Democratic Party policies -- from the White House to your local blue city -- have been disastrous for Americans.

Especially for American women. Whether it's the Left's unending love of trans issues -- and Biden's re-write of Title IX to completely gut women's rights -- or them turning a blind eye to crime, women are hurting.

So when End Wokeness published this map showing the increase in rapes in NYC, the silence from feminists is deafening.

The silence from feminists about what's going on in NYC is deafening.



I wonder why… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JhWMID9G2S — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 20, 2024

The Left doesn't care about you, ladies.

They can pay lip-service to abortion all they want, but if you're robbed, sexually assaulted, or murdered, they'll take more pity on the criminal who hurt you than you.

NYC is out of control. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 20, 2024

It is.

This is what Democratic Party policies do.

They only cared when it allowed them to either gain notoriety or money.



Hence the entire ordeal with E. Jean Carroll. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) July 20, 2024

Yep. Rape is only a political tool when it benefits them.

Where are the MeToo people? — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 20, 2024

Nowhere to be found.

They are COMPLETELY silent on it because if they were forced to acknowledge it would completely destroy their narrative on illegal immigrants. We all know why the statistics are rising in NYC… — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) July 20, 2024

And they're complicit in it.

Not only are Democrat-led cities trying to cancel women by allowing men to use their spaces, these same cities have a high occurrence of r*pe.



These issues aren’t unrelated. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 20, 2024

No, they are not.

The same people who say Trump will turn America into a real life 'Handmaid's Tale' actually let society devolve into a place where women are second-class citizens.

Democrats don't care until it affects them. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) July 20, 2024

And even then, they only care while it's politically advantageous for them.

Feminists aren't as strong as they think they are. They are afraid to defend real women. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) July 20, 2024

Because feminists are in it for themselves (with a few notable exceptions).

Women are no longer safe in Democrat run cities. Progressive prosecutors see rapists as victims of the criminal justice system https://t.co/4HnTqa6dNE — Soledad Ursua (@SoledadUrsua) July 20, 2024

And women are paying the price for 'criminal justice reform.'

The silence from AMERICANS that our cities have murder rates akin to a Brazilian favela is deafening. And despicable. Jackson’s murder rate per 100k is 92. Mossoro (167-5184), Brazil’s most murderous city is 63/100k. Brazil, for chrissakes! https://t.co/wb33QlFD8o pic.twitter.com/mdusjYAh1Z — Donnie (@Lure132) July 20, 2024

It's fine. Totally fine. Everything is just peachy.

It's ok, because the rapists are refugees. https://t.co/S4PDxx6RbX — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐚𝐥 (@Based_Atheist) July 20, 2024

And it's different.

Democrats love this, otherwise they’d change it.



It’s literally that simple. https://t.co/GzVItrK1Qq — SF Conservative PATRIOT 🇺🇸 (@SF_Conservative) July 21, 2024

Yep. The chaos gives them power and control.