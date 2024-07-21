Senator Grassley Wants to Know Why Dr. Jill Had Four TIMES as Many...
Where Are the Feminists? End Wokeness Asks Why They're Silent As Rape Cases in NYC Surge 11 Percent

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on July 21, 2024
ImgFlip

Amid all the talk of Biden dropping out of the race, Kamala taking over the nomination, and the insanity that is the 2024 election, we cannot forget that the Democratic Party policies -- from the White House to your local blue city -- have been disastrous for Americans.

Especially for American women. Whether it's the Left's unending love of trans issues -- and Biden's re-write of Title IX to completely gut women's rights -- or them turning a blind eye to crime, women are hurting.

So when End Wokeness published this map showing the increase in rapes in NYC, the silence from feminists is deafening.

The Left doesn't care about you, ladies.

They can pay lip-service to abortion all they want, but if you're robbed, sexually assaulted, or murdered, they'll take more pity on the criminal who hurt you than you.

It is.

This is what Democratic Party policies do.

Yep. Rape is only a political tool when it benefits them.

Nowhere to be found.

And they're complicit in it.

No, they are not.

The same people who say Trump will turn America into a real life 'Handmaid's Tale' actually let society devolve into a place where women are second-class citizens.

And even then, they only care while it's politically advantageous for them.

Because feminists are in it for themselves (with a few notable exceptions).

And women are paying the price for 'criminal justice reform.'

It's fine. Totally fine. Everything is just peachy.

And it's different.

Yep. The chaos gives them power and control.

