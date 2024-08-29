'The Left Have Become the Party of Censorship WORLDWIDE': Elon Musk on What Makes the Constitution Strong

As Elon Musk faces a 'cyberbullying' lawsuit from Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, threats from European Commission (for the 'crime' of talking to Donald Trump), and attacks from the Brazilian Supreme Court, he wants to remind all of us what makes the Constitution -- that thing that protects our fundamental rights -- strong:

The American Constitution is only as strong as those willing to protect it.



The left have become the party of censorship worldwide. https://t.co/xJjYvICxb5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 29, 2024

Amen.

He's right on both counts.

Which is why when Kamala Harris laughs about our Second Amendment rights, we should pay attention. The Constitution is the only thing standing between us and the tyranny we're seeing unfold across the globe.

They even put in the 2A to help us protect it. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 29, 2024

And the Left knows this.

Which is why they'll never stop trying to ban guns.

Exactly why the new game plan for the Democrats has been flooding the country with migrants, many of these people and their subsequent children will have no concept of the Constitution thus relieving it of all of its power. — Malcolm FleX (@Malcolm_fleX48) August 29, 2024

They're also doing a bang up job of not teaching kids about it in public schools.

We can stop her.

Humanity depends on free speech. — Humble Flow (@HumbleFlow) August 29, 2024

Yes. And the Left hates humanity.

The left would like nothing more than to do away with the constitution. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) August 29, 2024

They prove this daily.

This is exactly why RFK Jr. left the Democratic Party and why many others are too.pic.twitter.com/mXbrCRVKzP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 29, 2024

Gives us hope.

No truer words have been said. Liberals in general are the problem. https://t.co/F8hswjWhKs — ChaoticNerd (@nerds4nerds) August 29, 2024

It's Leftists that are the problem.

There are few genuine liberals on the Left anymore.

I’m amazed at how many people on the left think the Constitution is meaningless. They should be deported since they fail the oath that naturalized citizens take. https://t.co/0T0xQcZUQW — Matt 🇺🇸 Ω sports, space, small govt (@321mdl) August 29, 2024

They don't think it's meaningless. They see it as an obstacle to their tyranny.

Absolutely. The leaders and bureaucrats need to believe in the Constitution and be governed by it or else it's just 4 pieces of paper that can be ripped up and thrown in the trash can. https://t.co/bURmGw6gwg — Dale (@DBCopa) August 29, 2024

Which they'd be fine with.

The Canadian Charter was trampled upon & shredded by the Trudeau govt. Canada no longer has protections for citizens against tyrannical govts.



If you think it cannot happen, open up a history book. https://t.co/lIF9Cuab57 — Don Kong (@DonkeyKonging) August 29, 2024

History will show it has happened and will happen again.

It’s just a piece of paper if it’s not enforced. https://t.co/xTcOGmLTwN — Juan Hanglow (@JuanHanglow) August 29, 2024

Bingo.

Smart man. I've had similar thoughts. https://t.co/MTktAUPKHh — Jason #2000Mules IFB 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Midclassman83) August 29, 2024

That he is.

Listen to him on this.