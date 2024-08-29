As Venezuelan Gangs Take Over Colorado City, What Will It Take to End...
'The Left Have Become the Party of Censorship WORLDWIDE': Elon Musk on What Makes the Constitution Strong

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on August 29, 2024
Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File

As Elon Musk faces a 'cyberbullying' lawsuit from Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, threats from European Commission (for the 'crime' of talking to Donald Trump), and attacks from the Brazilian Supreme Court, he wants to remind all of us what makes the Constitution -- that thing that protects our fundamental rights -- strong:

Amen.

He's right on both counts.

Which is why when Kamala Harris laughs about our Second Amendment rights, we should pay attention. The Constitution is the only thing standing between us and the tyranny we're seeing unfold across the globe.

And the Left knows this.

Which is why they'll never stop trying to ban guns.

They're also doing a bang up job of not teaching kids about it in public schools.

We can stop her.

Yes. And the Left hates humanity.

They prove this daily.

Gives us hope.

It's Leftists that are the problem.

There are few genuine liberals on the Left anymore.

They don't think it's meaningless. They see it as an obstacle to their tyranny.

Which they'd be fine with.

History will show it has happened and will happen again.

Bingo.

That he is.

Listen to him on this.

