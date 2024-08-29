WATCH: Video Reminds Us What Kamala Harris Thinks of the Constitution and YOUR Gun Rights

Brian Fallon Explains Kamala Harris' Word Salad During CNN Interview
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on August 29, 2024
AP Photo/LM Otero

Kamala Harris is on record as being anti-Second Amendment and very much in favor of not only bans on 'assault weapons' but straight up gun confiscation.

So thanks to this video, we can remember what Kamala said and did in 2020 when it concerns our Second Amendment rights:

She. Laughs.

She laughs at the notion that the Constitution protects us from wannabe tyrants like her.

Yep. Because it is.

Lucid-ish, but yeah.

Even he recognized we have a Constitution.

And Kamala laughed.

She's a radical, communistic Leftist.

We have a huge problem.

And we hope people realize this.

It absolutely who she is.

Don't forget it.

It stands in the way of her dictatorial aspirations.

Things would get very ugly very quickly.

Repeatedly.

