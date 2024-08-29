WATCH: Video Reminds Us What Kamala Harris Thinks of the Constitution and YOUR Gun Rights

Kamala Harris is on record as being anti-Second Amendment and very much in favor of not only bans on 'assault weapons' but straight up gun confiscation.

So thanks to this video, we can remember what Kamala said and did in 2020 when it concerns our Second Amendment rights:

ABC: Joe Biden says there’s no constitutional authority to ban assault weapons via executive order. Do you agree?



Kamala: “Instead of saying no we can't, let’s say yes we can!”



Biden: “Lets be constitutional. We’ve got a Constitution."



Kamala: *laughs* pic.twitter.com/RtKIXmoYE5 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) August 29, 2024

She. Laughs.

She laughs at the notion that the Constitution protects us from wannabe tyrants like her.

Kamala believes the constitution is a road block for her agenda. pic.twitter.com/g6aksHWTxe — Nick Jay (@Nick_Jay_D) August 29, 2024

Yep. Because it is.

Back when Joe was lucid.



Kamala laughs while saying she wants to violate the Constitution. Our sacred rights are just a joke to her.



Yes, democracy is at stake in this election. — MT Shooter (@mt_gun_rights) August 29, 2024

Lucid-ish, but yeah.

Even he recognized we have a Constitution.

And Kamala laughed.

When Harris makes Biden look conservative, we have a BIG problem. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) August 29, 2024

She's a radical, communistic Leftist.

We have a huge problem.

Voters hate Biden's America because of the problems his leftist ideology caused. You can't solve that by electing someone who's further left. — Alex Anderson (@StarMangl3d) August 29, 2024

And we hope people realize this.

THIS is who she is.



The only limits she recognizes on Govt authority are those based on what she thinks is the "right thing to do."



As long as proposed action by the Govt is "the right thing to do" then there are no other constraints on her willingness to act. https://t.co/rtI4ATpDro — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) August 29, 2024

It absolutely who she is.

Don't forget it.

Back in the day when even Joe thought we ought to follow the Constitution, but Cacklin' Rosie (aka Kamala) says "we don't need no stinkin' Constitution! https://t.co/f5ndLEi3xM — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 29, 2024

It stands in the way of her dictatorial aspirations.

Government tyrants who want to take away our rights, like Kamala Harris, are precisely why we have the right to keep and bear arms.



Come try to illegally grab our guns.



See what happens.



That's not a threat.



It's a promise. https://t.co/egdkWMLLRu — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) August 29, 2024

Things would get very ugly very quickly.

"Yes, we can" violate the constitution. They've proven it repeatedly. https://t.co/W6cxdJHDXO — Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft (@PalominoOMG) August 29, 2024

Repeatedly.