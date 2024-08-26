Thomas Massie Sounds the ALARM BELLS on Kamala When It Comes to Guns and the Second Amendment

Kamala Harris is on record advocating for an Australian-style gun confiscation program. Don't believe her campaign staffers or other surrogates who say she's merely looking at 'common sense' gun safety measures. Her goal is the total ban of firearms in America, and we have zero evidence to the contrary.

Advertisement

Rep, Thomas Massie knows this, too, and is warning all of us what a Kamala presidency means for our Second Amendment rights (and all our other rights, too):

This is all she can say out loud for now. What you need to understand is her handlers who pulled the coup on Biden want to ban civilian ownership of all guns. Disarming the general public is necessary to their goal of suppressing all other individual liberties. https://t.co/8js3qLz9yH — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 26, 2024

Like free speech. VP candidate Tim Walz has made it very clear he supports suppressing free speech he deems 'disinformation' and 'hate speech', the latter of which includes showing support for J.K. Rowling.

would you go so far as to say, should they try to pass any such law justifies the public to physically resist? — 1977 (@SamuelB21133919) August 26, 2024

We suspect a lot of unfortunate boating accidents should she try this.

Tyrants reward compliance with more tyranny. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 26, 2024

You can never, ever comply your way out of tyranny. Look at Venezuela.

Do they ever define what an Assault Weapon is?



Or is it just the scary looking ones they want to ban? — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) August 26, 2024

They don't define it so they can include all weapons as assault weapons.

Remember -- most 'mass shootings' in the US are committed with handguns, not AR-15s.

Gun control doesn’t mean taking away all guns.

Do we really need GUNS? Massie — Alessandra (@aliparotoX) August 26, 2024

When Kamala's Secret Service detail gives up their guns, we'll talk.

And even then the answer will be: You are not the arbiter of what we do and don't need.

The people who say it is impossible to deport 20 million illegal aliens say they can round up 400 million privately owned firearms. — Casey B. Head (@CaseyBHead) August 26, 2024

They choose not to deport illegal immigrants. There isn't a doubt in our mind they'd find the manpower and willpower to try to confiscate guns.

Good luck to them.

As long as your government has guns, you should have them too. — c essene (@c_essene) August 26, 2024

YUP.

We must protect the Constitution and it starts with the Second Amendment. https://t.co/peWPqs2kJm — Bob Koonce (@BobKoonce) August 26, 2024

It sure does. The Second Amendment falls, and all the other rights topple like dominoes.

Yup. Listen to @RepThomasMassie. He knows how these gun grabbers work in DC. If you want to keep your rights, you better do everything you can this election cycle to defeat Harris. https://t.co/dTq6VNDi3M — Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) August 26, 2024

All of this.

Advertisement

I believe the powers that be wish to shred the entire Constitution. https://t.co/oSMdjhMij7 — eve (@eveforamerica) August 26, 2024

That pesky Constitution stands in their way. Shredding it is the goal.

We must, indeed, all hang together or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately. -Ben Franklin



Until all gun owners make it politically unfavorable for people like Kamala... they will keep beating the same drum. https://t.co/UijWjCAzKR — Mike Felker for US Congress (@felkerm11) August 26, 2024

Gun control has to become a political third rail that no politician will touch.

Always multiply the expressed tyranny by a factor of 4 to get the REAL amount. https://t.co/aZ500sgQ5W — The Culture Warrior 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@VetWarrior76) August 26, 2024

The math checks out.

If the time ever came to load all politicians into a cannon to be fired into orbit, I’d lobby to exempt massie. https://t.co/rjwuby5Q7X — Reno May (@RenoMayGuns) August 26, 2024

Reasonable.