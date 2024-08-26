OH THE FRAGILE WHITE IRONY: Anti-Racist Robin DiAngelo Plagiarized Minority Scholars in 20...
Thomas Massie Sounds the ALARM BELLS on Kamala When It Comes to Guns and the Second Amendment

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on August 26, 2024
AP Photo/Bryan Woolston

Kamala Harris is on record advocating for an Australian-style gun confiscation program. Don't believe her campaign staffers or other surrogates who say she's merely looking at 'common sense' gun safety measures. Her goal is the total ban of firearms in America, and we have zero evidence to the contrary.

Rep, Thomas Massie knows this, too, and is warning all of us what a Kamala presidency means for our Second Amendment rights (and all our other rights, too):

Like free speech. VP candidate Tim Walz has made it very clear he supports suppressing free speech he deems 'disinformation' and 'hate speech', the latter of which includes showing support for J.K. Rowling.

We suspect a lot of unfortunate boating accidents should she try this.

You can never, ever comply your way out of tyranny. Look at Venezuela.

They don't define it so they can include all weapons as assault weapons.

Remember -- most 'mass shootings' in the US are committed with handguns, not AR-15s.

When Kamala's Secret Service detail gives up their guns, we'll talk.

And even then the answer will be: You are not the arbiter of what we do and don't need.

They choose not to deport illegal immigrants. There isn't a doubt in our mind they'd find the manpower and willpower to try to confiscate guns.

Good luck to them.

YUP.

It sure does. The Second Amendment falls, and all the other rights topple like dominoes.

All of this.

That pesky Constitution stands in their way. Shredding it is the goal.

Gun control has to become a political third rail that no politician will touch.

The math checks out.

Reasonable.

