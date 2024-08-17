FREEDOM IS COMING! GOP House Judiciary Committee Pushes Back on Thierry Breton's Letter to Elon Musk

Last week, we told you about how European Commission member Thierry Breton threatened Elon Musk in a letter concerning Musk's X conversation with Donald Trump. They'd tried to 'investigate' X back in 2023, and Musk was undeterred then, too.

Advertisement

Breton's letter was so outrageous the EU tried to distance themselves from it. Hahahahahaha.

The GOP House Judiciary Committee didn't take too kindly to Breton's threats, though:

And we sent this to you.



Freedom is coming! https://t.co/DjwBnszQ0p pic.twitter.com/q5kJw8EbfT — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) August 16, 2024

Good.

🔥 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2024

It is straight fire.

It’s time for the US to leave NATO.



We shouldn’t be allied with authoritarian communist countries. — Galt’s Ghost (@SJEqualizer) August 16, 2024

NATO and the UN -- leave them all.

EU really trying to censor an interview with a US Presidential candidate on a US platform? — Uncle Wizz (@unclewizz2000) August 16, 2024

They sure did.

What are they so afraid of?

(Hint: it's not that Trump is a dictator, cause he's not)

Thank you House Judiciary! A message for European tyrannical censors... pic.twitter.com/2LGJ4G8dEn — Andre Nuta 🇺🇲 (@andre_nuta) August 16, 2024

Endorsed.

As you should have. It's completely unacceptable for European companies or governments to try to bully or threaten or bribe American citizens to take away the First Amendment rights especially with regard to political discourse. It should actually be illegal. — Tracey Kendall (@ttkendall) August 16, 2024

We have to wonder if there was any conversation with the Biden-Harris administration, too. Given how they used social media platforms to censor free speech, it would not surprise us if they chatted with the EU or European Commission.

Thierry Breton just got another spanking – This time from the US of A https://t.co/0ywZdEwAc5 — ALEX (@ajtourville) August 16, 2024

Breton is a tyrant. He deserves it.

I haven't schadenfreuded like this in awhile... https://t.co/c5FCQxWxDj — ✝️⚡Deus 𝕏 Mushina⚡✝️ (@MushKat) August 17, 2024

The schadenfreude is delicious, no?

Oh this is awesome. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/SNOW4ZxoiR — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) August 16, 2024

Really is.

One side of this disagreement wants to let people speak; the other wants to restrict speech.

Which side are you on? https://t.co/bu0AdKhVsi — Greg (@SenatorBrophy) August 17, 2024

Let the people speak. That's our side.

Breaking! Congress addresses Thierry Bretons authoritarian attacks on X corps right to free speech and also for foreign election interference. https://t.co/udXQnb0TiB — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁 (@pepesgrandma) August 16, 2024

Yeah -- for all the people who screamed about Russia interfering in elections, they're sure quiet about Breton trying to interfere.

Cause that's (D)ifferent, naturally.