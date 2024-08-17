FREEDOM IS COMING! GOP House Judiciary Committee Pushes Back on Thierry Breton's Letter to Elon Musk

Last week, we told you about how European Commission member Thierry Breton threatened Elon Musk in a letter concerning Musk's X conversation with Donald Trump. They'd tried to 'investigate' X back in 2023, and Musk was undeterred then, too.
Breton's letter was so outrageous the EU tried to distance themselves from it. Hahahahahaha.
The GOP House Judiciary Committee didn't take too kindly to Breton's threats, though:
And we sent this to you.— House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) August 16, 2024
Freedom is coming! https://t.co/DjwBnszQ0p pic.twitter.com/q5kJw8EbfT
Good.
🔥— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2024
It is straight fire.
It’s time for the US to leave NATO.— Galt’s Ghost (@SJEqualizer) August 16, 2024
We shouldn’t be allied with authoritarian communist countries.
NATO and the UN -- leave them all.
EU really trying to censor an interview with a US Presidential candidate on a US platform?— Uncle Wizz (@unclewizz2000) August 16, 2024
They sure did.
What are they so afraid of?
(Hint: it's not that Trump is a dictator, cause he's not)
Thank you House Judiciary! A message for European tyrannical censors... pic.twitter.com/2LGJ4G8dEn— Andre Nuta 🇺🇲 (@andre_nuta) August 16, 2024
Endorsed.
As you should have. It's completely unacceptable for European companies or governments to try to bully or threaten or bribe American citizens to take away the First Amendment rights especially with regard to political discourse. It should actually be illegal.— Tracey Kendall (@ttkendall) August 16, 2024
We have to wonder if there was any conversation with the Biden-Harris administration, too. Given how they used social media platforms to censor free speech, it would not surprise us if they chatted with the EU or European Commission.
Recommended
Thierry Breton just got another spanking – This time from the US of A https://t.co/0ywZdEwAc5— ALEX (@ajtourville) August 16, 2024
Breton is a tyrant. He deserves it.
I haven't schadenfreuded like this in awhile... https://t.co/c5FCQxWxDj— ✝️⚡Deus 𝕏 Mushina⚡✝️ (@MushKat) August 17, 2024
The schadenfreude is delicious, no?
Oh this is awesome. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/SNOW4ZxoiR— Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) August 16, 2024
Really is.
One side of this disagreement wants to let people speak; the other wants to restrict speech.— Greg (@SenatorBrophy) August 17, 2024
Which side are you on? https://t.co/bu0AdKhVsi
Let the people speak. That's our side.
Breaking! Congress addresses Thierry Bretons authoritarian attacks on X corps right to free speech and also for foreign election interference. https://t.co/udXQnb0TiB— Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁 (@pepesgrandma) August 16, 2024
Yeah -- for all the people who screamed about Russia interfering in elections, they're sure quiet about Breton trying to interfere.
Cause that's (D)ifferent, naturally.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member