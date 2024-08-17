Did Kamala Write This? Politico Says Harris' Early Lessons About the Border Are...
FREEDOM IS COMING! GOP House Judiciary Committee Pushes Back on Thierry Breton's Letter to Elon Musk

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on August 17, 2024
Meme

Last week, we told you about how European Commission member Thierry Breton threatened Elon Musk in a letter concerning Musk's X conversation with Donald Trump. They'd tried to 'investigate' X back in 2023, and Musk was undeterred then, too.

Breton's letter was so outrageous the EU tried to distance themselves from it. Hahahahahaha.

The GOP House Judiciary Committee didn't take too kindly to Breton's threats, though:

Good.

It is straight fire.

NATO and the UN -- leave them all.

They sure did.

What are they so afraid of?

(Hint: it's not that Trump is a dictator, cause he's not)

Endorsed.

We have to wonder if there was any conversation with the Biden-Harris administration, too. Given how they used social media platforms to censor free speech, it would not surprise us if they chatted with the EU or European Commission.

'NOTHING Is Free': Greg Gutfeld Takes a Hammer (and Sickle) to Kamala Harris' Economic Insanity
Doug P.
Breton is a tyrant. He deserves it.

The schadenfreude is delicious, no?

Really is.

Let the people speak. That's our side.

Yeah -- for all the people who screamed about Russia interfering in elections, they're sure quiet about Breton trying to interfere.

Cause that's (D)ifferent, naturally.

