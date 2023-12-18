'Human Rights' Director Attacks Israel, Defends Hamas in Thread and HOO BOY That's...
POOF: Harvard Has Disappeared Their Pronouns Page
Don't Look Now but Hunter Isn't the ONLY Biden Who Thinks He Is...
Nobody Asked for This, but We're Getting It Anyways: Disney Is Reportedly Planning...
Boston Mayor Gives the Gift of...Segregation?
Let's GOOO! Trump-Appointed Judge Temporarily HALTS Removal of Confederate Memorial at Arl...
DAMNING Thread Shows How Fed Govt. Plans to Use 'Resilience' to Turn America...
Will Ferrell Wants Women to Run the World and Sorry but No ......
Nikole Hannah-Jones ACCIDENTALLY Proves How Detrimental Affirmative Action Really Was in W...
Moms Demand LOON Losing Her Mind Over Toy Gun Display in Sporting Goods...
METAPHOR Alert! What Happened RIGHT After Biden Was Asked About CRASHING Poll Numbers...
Erasing History: Arlington National Cemetery Removing Civil War Reconciliation Monument
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Toilet Bowl Rave Was LIT Until Teacher Confiscates DJ Equipment and Lights of...

European Union Commissioner Announces Investigation Into Twitter ON Twitter; Elon Musk Responds

Coucy
Coucy  |  5:00 PM on December 18, 2023
AP Photo/Francisco Seco

A lot of people in America don't understand the weird internal workings of the European Union; honestly it would probably be fair to say that a lot of people in Europe don't fully understand the internal workings of the European Union. The European Union is sort of like the US Federal Government, but also sort of not like the US Federal government, overseen by a group of commissioners in Brussels at the European Commission who often aren't actually elected but rather are appointed by the heads of members states or other EU Commissioners themselves... it's all very confusing and, from an American standpoint at least, it often seems like these people somehow simultaneously have little power over their member states and what goes on in them and absolute power over them depending on the member state and the issue.

Advertisement

All of this as a preamble to say that what exactly is entailed in the filing announced by Thierry Breton, the French businessman and current Commissioner for Internal Market of the European Union of a 'formal infringement proceeding' against Twitter is a bit up in the air from a layman's perspective. 

Whatever this means, it's clear that Elon Musk isn't pleased with his apparently being singled out in this fashion and isn't afraid to let them know about it.

But for the most part the question on everyone's lips is... who exactly are you?

That pretty much sums it up, yeah.

Recommended

POOF: Harvard Has Disappeared Their Pronouns Page
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

To say that the European Union has seen a decent bit of mission drift would, it often seems, be an understatement.

It doesn't lack for irony, it's true.

It remains to be seen what exactly this will entail as it plays out. One of the purposes of the people serving on the European Commission has always been a clear need to justify their position by making a big splash every once in a while, so it's fully possible that this is something along those lines. But these things can be costly as well... Earlier this year the EU lobbed a 1.3 billion euro fine on Facebook for practices it considered problematic, so that's a possibility for the future as well. How Musk would handle such a decision is an open question, the answer to which we'll have to watch for as this all progresses.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ELON MUSK EUROPE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

POOF: Harvard Has Disappeared Their Pronouns Page
Amy Curtis
'Human Rights' Director Attacks Israel, Defends Hamas in Thread and HOO BOY That's a Lot of Backfire
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
DAMNING Thread Shows How Fed Govt. Plans to Use 'Resilience' to Turn America Into a Surveillance State
Sam J.
Don't Look Now but Hunter Isn't the ONLY Biden Who Thinks He Is Exempt From Paying Taxes
Grateful Calvin
Nobody Asked for This, but We're Getting It Anyways: Disney Is Reportedly Planning a New 'X Files'
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
POOF: Harvard Has Disappeared Their Pronouns Page Amy Curtis
Advertisement