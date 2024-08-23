Rejoice! JK Rowling Returns to X in Wake of Imane Khelif Lawsuit (Let the Left's Wailing Begin)

The last time J.K. Rowling posted on X was August 7. Her haters took her radio silence -- following news that Olympic boxer Imane Khelif was suing Rowling and Elon Musk for cyberbullying -- as proof that someone finally shut her up. Rowling, they said, was scared to post because of the lawsuit.

Hahahahahahaha. They were so, so wrong. You'd think they'd remember that it was Rowling who told Scottish authorities to arrest her. She called their bluff and the Scottish authorities didn't do a thing.

Why would a lawsuit from a boxer no one new existed until a few weeks ago cow her into silence now?

It didn't. Rowling was on holiday. And now she's back

"It’s important to highlight that launching a PR campaign and applying layers of thick makeup requires far more time and effort than simply making DNA test results public." -- ✍️@SwipeWright https://t.co/mRECJgNX3X — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 23, 2024

Clearly Rowling and her lawyers are undeterred by the cyberbullying suit.

Again we see that the gendercult only survives by hiding facts/reality and by manufacturing consent (via media & activists). It’s fake to its core. — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) August 23, 2024

It also survives by threats and harassment, often government-endorsed.

Welcome back! I hope you had a lovely holiday ❤️



Just FYI, women and girls don't exist in Australia anymore outside of men's feelings and fantasies. A judge, echoing the IOC, has ruled that documented sex overrides all our rights, instincts, and reality. This is the sex… — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) August 23, 2024

Australia has gone off the rails, for sure. And we're certain Rowling will be talking about it.

WELCOME BACK!!! I’m so glad you’re here! Now people can stop the nonsense that you’re scared of Khelif 😂😂 — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) August 23, 2024

Oh, this isn't gonna stop the haters:

Tweeting again about this while you are being sued?! I hope she gets a biiiiiig chunk of your fortune. — Thorne 🌸 (@ExistentialEnso) August 23, 2024

As we said above -- Rowling and her vasy cadre of lawyers clearly think the suit is a nonstarter, so yes. She's posting.

Cope and seethe.

Perfect meme.

Oh honey you have no idea how much your holiday triggered the psychos lol — Sinèad Watson (@ImWatson91) August 23, 2024

And we're positive she doesn't care one iota about their hurt feels.

They see you Rowlin’, Khelif hating… — Robbie Travers (@RobbieTravers) August 23, 2024

This made us chuckle.

Of course Rowling doesn't hate Khelif, and anyone with a brain knows that. But we're talking about Leftists, so brains are optional.

The Left -- who lose their mind if you wear a 'culturally insensitive' Halloween costume are completely fine with turning women into farcical caricatures.

Here's some more haters who are so mad they can't shut Rowling up:

3 things happening:



1. Transphobia is a disease that leads to severe brainrot



2. Billionairism is a disease that leads to severe brainrot



3. Twitter addiction is a disease that leads to severe brainrot https://t.co/YWZ8EJKy5h — Justin T Brown (@jtbthought) August 23, 2024

You mad, bro?

Aren’t you tired? aren’t you exhausted from being so utterly hateful all of the time?? https://t.co/0lRA0Crjav — Ida 🇵🇸 (@ida_skibenes) August 23, 2024

She's not hateful, so no.

TOTAL JKR DEFEAT



ANOTHER MATICULOUS W FOR GNC WOMEN AND TRANS PEOPLE EVERYWHERE



YOU ARE GOING TO BE ABSOLUTELY DRAGGED IN THAT COURT ROOM. https://t.co/QwjpINvMmo — ZealousChoice (@ZealousChoice) August 23, 2024

Sure, Jan. Whatever you say.

Anywho. Back to sanity.

It never ceases to amaze me how just one tweet from this wonderful woman has the capacity to silence the endless whingeing and whining of thousands of rabidly misogynist men. https://t.co/MiW8XHZ0OK — Dr María Inés de la Cruz (@Strobe_Lightly) August 23, 2024

Because they have no real argument and rely on being bullies to silence their critics. Rowling has both the ability to counter their nonsense and the spine to stand up to them.