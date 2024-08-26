Who Is Running the Country? Biden Has an EMPTY SCHEDULE, Hops From Vacay in CA to Vacay in DE

OH THE FRAGILE WHITE IRONY: Anti-Racist Robin DiAngelo Plagiarized Minority Scholars in 20...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on August 26, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

We haven't really seen much of Joe Biden since he dropped out of the 2024 presidential race. Yeah, he's given a friendly interview or two (replete with lies, naturally) and his angry, rambling farewell speech at the DNC was buried at 11:30 pm. After that speech, Biden planned a week of vacation.

That 'vacation' was at the home of a wealthy donor (gee, remember when it was a major scandal for Clarence Thomas to spend time with wealthy friends? We do.)

Now Biden is jetting across the county to his beach home in Delaware. And at least one reporter noted Biden wasn't looking great:

More from The Daily Mail:

As Joe Biden disembarked Air Force One in the early hours of Tuesday morning in California last week, he was visibly shaking.

It was approaching 5.30am East Coast time and the president had been awake almost 24 hours.

Walking slowly down the plane's stairs, he struggled to step up into the SUV waiting to take him to the 8,000-acre Santa Barbara ranch where he and his family have just enjoyed a week-long vacation. His Secret Service agents surrounded him, shielding him from the watching cameras, as one gave him a helpful boost into the car.

Seriously -- who is in charge here? Who has the football?

Who gets the 3 am call if things go sideways in America or elsewhere?

They blamed his June debate performance on jet lag.

Snoozing on the beach.

Yup.

Magically.

Remember -- the Left is okay with Biden being in frail health and still being president. His health was their excuse to boot him from the campaign when they realized he'd lose.

Well, this writer has a theory, echoed here:

Making Harris the president now would be a disaster for her campaign.

He sure would be.

We'll leave you with this:

Absolutely brutal.

