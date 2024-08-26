Who Is Running the Country? Biden Has an EMPTY SCHEDULE, Hops From Vacay in CA to Vacay in DE

We haven't really seen much of Joe Biden since he dropped out of the 2024 presidential race. Yeah, he's given a friendly interview or two (replete with lies, naturally) and his angry, rambling farewell speech at the DNC was buried at 11:30 pm. After that speech, Biden planned a week of vacation.

That 'vacation' was at the home of a wealthy donor (gee, remember when it was a major scandal for Clarence Thomas to spend time with wealthy friends? We do.)

Now Biden is jetting across the county to his beach home in Delaware. And at least one reporter noted Biden wasn't looking great:

Biden's schedule is absolutely blank. Meanwhile, Emily Goodin reports Biden was "visibly shaking" as he exited AF1 in CA on Tuesday morning, and needed a boost from Secret Service agents just to get into his SUV.



Who is running the country? https://t.co/bZb8ZjfmpM pic.twitter.com/BrRVme9xCC — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 26, 2024

More from The Daily Mail:

As Joe Biden disembarked Air Force One in the early hours of Tuesday morning in California last week, he was visibly shaking. It was approaching 5.30am East Coast time and the president had been awake almost 24 hours. Walking slowly down the plane's stairs, he struggled to step up into the SUV waiting to take him to the 8,000-acre Santa Barbara ranch where he and his family have just enjoyed a week-long vacation. His Secret Service agents surrounded him, shielding him from the watching cameras, as one gave him a helpful boost into the car.

Seriously -- who is in charge here? Who has the football?

Who gets the 3 am call if things go sideways in America or elsewhere?

Hey...!!!! He's taking a well needed 9 day vacation after returning from his 6 day vacation..... — SECRET SQUIRREL ⎷⎷ (@SecritSqrl) August 26, 2024

They blamed his June debate performance on jet lag.

The Leader Of Free World 🌎 pic.twitter.com/9CCYdz4GWH — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) August 26, 2024

Snoozing on the beach.

The same people who have been running it since Jan 20, 2021 - and it’s time to vote THEM out so we can get our government back — Susan Wilson (@SusanWi56265245) August 26, 2024

Yup.

And all the photojournalists and all the journalist with cameras on their phones just magically forgot to get video of it, huh? https://t.co/vLwphwunCW pic.twitter.com/ZplSwtc8M0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 26, 2024

Magically.

Remember -- the Left is okay with Biden being in frail health and still being president. His health was their excuse to boot him from the campaign when they realized he'd lose.

What's the argument for him not resigning right now? There's four months and change until the inauguration, whoever wins. https://t.co/UhhhSU0B88 — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) August 26, 2024

Well, this writer has a theory, echoed here:

BTW, it'd clearly be better for the country if Ds invoked 25A & put Harris in charge. You could argue it would also boost Harris, giving her added gravitas, etc. OTOH, it would complicate her effort to convince voters she'd be a break from the past...https://t.co/pPxF58xxHI — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 26, 2024

Making Harris the president now would be a disaster for her campaign.

If Trump hadn't insisted on a pre-convention debate, Biden would still be the nominee and Harris would be stuck as VP.



Ponder that. https://t.co/zMINuTSOSo — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) August 26, 2024

He sure would be.

We'll leave you with this:

Fox Host slams Biden: "Wasn't he just on vacation last week?"



Fox Reporter: "That was the California vacation, this is the Delaware vacation."



Fox Host: "What vacation is he on next week?" pic.twitter.com/te6P0zMNc1 — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) August 26, 2024

Absolutely brutal.