President Biden Reportedly Taking a Week-Long Vacation After His 'Hero's Goodbye'

President Joe Biden will speak Monday night at the first night of the Republican National Convention, in what POLITICO has called his "hero's goodbye." If it really is a hero's goodbye, will everyone in the conference room be checking their watches?

Advertisement

That's a busy day for Biden, especially since we learned he is "dependably engaged" between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and should avoid events after 8 p.m. Fortunately, he'll have his teleprompter with him and a speech written by somebody else. Is it really a "hero's goodbye," though? The guy still has five months in office.

RNC Research says that Biden will be saying goodbye after the DNC speech and saying hello to a week's vacation in California.

Crooked Joe and Dr. Jill shuffle off to the DNC (via the short stairs), where Biden will give his "farewell" address later this evening.



Then they're heading to California on vacation for the rest of the week.



Who is running the country? pic.twitter.com/SvdZWWoqUk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 19, 2024

That's a good question.

Biden’s political career pretty much ends tonight! — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) August 19, 2024

Vacation??



WTF has he been for the past month? — Its a dogs life 🐶🐾🇺🇸 (@seniordogzrule) August 19, 2024

We just saw him relaxing at the beach in Delaware 10 days ago.

Would love to see him gather together an ounce of dignity and go rogue during his speech, condemning the coup. I know it will never happen, but would be amazing. 🤣 — Mary K (@MadeMeJoin2Read) August 19, 2024

That would be amazing.

We wonder which billionaire's mansion he'll be staying at?

Another vacation. How nice — Gogreen (@IUsa2021) August 19, 2024

He checked out long ago — Thomas Stricklin (@trs1234321) August 19, 2024

So … who will be running the country this week?

The same shadow people that have run the country since the election. — Titan Maximus 🇺🇸 (@GotMeOuttaCA) August 19, 2024

The same people who have been running it since 1/6/21. We may never know their names and they certainly won't get the recognition they deserve, but they do exist. — dcnh (@dcnh42) August 19, 2024

I'd venture to guess it's Blinken and Austin. — Acta Non Verba (@1Acta_non_verba) August 19, 2024

Susan and Barack, same as the last three and a half years. — TerryPrentice (@Terry1667064) August 19, 2024

Yes who? It sure isn’t an elected official. — Captain Wynsum (@CaptainWynsum) August 19, 2024

Perhaps it's Hunter. — Barry Zalma, Esq., CFE (@bzalma) August 19, 2024

His administration. Biden was never running things. — Spicyvirginttv (@Spicyvirgin1) August 19, 2024

Neither Joe Biden nor Kamala Harris are running the country, and if Harris were to become president, she won't be running it then, either. The real threat to democracy is whoever is behind the scene, pulling the strings. — Borealis (@StLouisHawken) August 19, 2024

Whoever has been running the country the last 3.5 years. No difference and he won't be missed. — USAPatriot (@gobigorgohome28) August 19, 2024

Is he seriously going on vacation again? He really does seem to have checked out, and Kamala Harris sure is acting like she's already running the show.

***