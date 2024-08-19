President Biden Reportedly Taking a Week-Long Vacation After His 'Hero's Goodbye'

Morality, Justice, and the Politics of the Claw Machine
Brett T.  |  5:45 PM on August 19, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden will speak Monday night at the first night of the Republican National Convention, in what POLITICO has called his "hero's goodbye." If it really is a hero's goodbye, will everyone in the conference room be checking their watches?

That's a busy day for Biden, especially since we learned he is "dependably engaged" between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and should avoid events after 8 p.m. Fortunately, he'll have his teleprompter with him and a speech written by somebody else. Is it really a "hero's goodbye," though? The guy still has five months in office.

RNC Research says that Biden will be saying goodbye after the DNC speech and saying hello to a week's vacation in California.

That's a good question.

We just saw him relaxing at the beach in Delaware 10 days ago.

That would be amazing.

We wonder which billionaire's mansion he'll be staying at?

So … who will be running the country this week?

Is he seriously going on vacation again? He really does seem to have checked out, and Kamala Harris sure is acting like she's already running the show.

***

