'Who's Actually Running This Joint?' We've Got a Beach Sighting of Placeholder President Biden

Doug P.  |  4:14 PM on August 10, 2024
Sarah D.

Kamala Harris has been on the campaign trail delivering speeches and staying far away from anyone who might ask her... anything. She's also getting some help from @JoeBiden, who at some point seems to have stopped doing the president thing: 

Considering where Biden was spotted today, we can't help but wonder when "day one" started or will start... or who's really pulling the strings.

We don't know who posted the above tweet from Joe Biden's account, but all we know is that it wasn't Joe Biden: 

It's good work if you can get it:

Top Democrats showed Biden the door but at least he doesn't really seem to mind.

It's exhausting work.

A much-deserved break at last!

All while VP and "border czar" Kamala Harris pretends nobody can do anything about the border unless she's elected president.

Biden's got the "retirement" thing down pat and he's officially still got more than five months to go as the placeholder president.

It seems like forever since the Dems and media tried to pull off the "cheap fakes" excuse, and you know how that went.

Joe's been pretty much phoning it in for three and a half years so why stop now?

