'Who's Actually Running This Joint?' We've Got a Beach Sighting of Placeholder President Biden

Kamala Harris has been on the campaign trail delivering speeches and staying far away from anyone who might ask her... anything. She's also getting some help from @JoeBiden, who at some point seems to have stopped doing the president thing:

Vice President @KamalaHarris will be ready to serve on day one. Let’s make her president. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 10, 2024

Considering where Biden was spotted today, we can't help but wonder when "day one" started or will start... or who's really pulling the strings.

We don't know who posted the above tweet from Joe Biden's account, but all we know is that it wasn't Joe Biden:

It's good work if you can get it:

Pres. Biden at the beach ... Rehoboth Delaware (8-10-2024) pic.twitter.com/tlnSsjlypz — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) August 10, 2024

After making just ONE public appearance this entire week, Joe Biden is right now lounging at the beach.



Meanwhile, we’re on the brink of WW3.



I’ll ask again: who the hell is in control here? pic.twitter.com/fNG30qr45c — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 10, 2024

Top Democrats showed Biden the door but at least he doesn't really seem to mind.

Let’s check in on the leader of the free world… pic.twitter.com/vaNMFh6Zhr — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 10, 2024

It's exhausting work.

Glad the President is taking the day off. The poor guy hasn’t taken a day off since yesterday. https://t.co/YWv8hDRYbi — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) August 10, 2024

A much-deserved break at last!

Here’s the puppet “president” snoozing on a public beach while literally no one cares that he’s there.



President Trump drew 100,000 people to the beach in Wildwood, NJ.



Meanwhile, who’s actually running this joint?pic.twitter.com/czBJIeBdnx — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) August 10, 2024

Who the hell is the president right now? — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 10, 2024

Sitting president of the United States. Dropped out by tweet. No explanation. Barely been seen since.



War looming. Border crisis.



On vacation.



Media has no follow-up questions. https://t.co/6S7QrUZAWz — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 10, 2024

All while VP and "border czar" Kamala Harris pretends nobody can do anything about the border unless she's elected president.

Your reaction when they said you had to drop out because you weren’t able to campaign or hold press conferences, but then your replacement answers three questions in one month. https://t.co/Lxqolkp2TK — John Stuart Chill (@jonkon11) August 10, 2024

How's the beach?

You sure have a lot of fans there lol. https://t.co/SJ5Alzsbh1 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) August 10, 2024

Biden's got the "retirement" thing down pat and he's officially still got more than five months to go as the placeholder president.

He IS the cheap fake 😂 — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) August 10, 2024

It seems like forever since the Dems and media tried to pull off the "cheap fakes" excuse, and you know how that went.

Don’t worry, Joe’s laser focused on it https://t.co/7UBwkQaxBy pic.twitter.com/5uU2L0xbDb — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 10, 2024

Joe's been pretty much phoning it in for three and a half years so why stop now?