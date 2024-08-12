Joe Biden, Kamala HQ Won’t Give Up the Charlottesville Hoax

Remember How Pence Was Gonna Put Gays in Camps? Harris Says Trump Will...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on August 12, 2024
Meme

This is one of the most frustrating things to this editor: the Charlottesville hoax. It's 2024, and people still post about President Donald Trump calling neo-Nazis "very fine people." We have the video of Trump explicitly excluding them, saying, "I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and white nationalists because they should be condemned totally.” It shouldn't have to be explained again, but the fine people were on both sides of the argument whether Confederate statues and the like should stay up for history's sake or be taken down. The latter won that argument, with statues being removed, melted down, or covered with tarps. Activists even tried to get the Emancipation Memorial in Washington, D.C. taken down, saying it was racist.

Kamala HQ, formerly Biden-Harris HQ, puts people like Aaron Rupar and Acyn to shame with their out-of-context video edits. As we noted before, the marked the fourth anniversary of Trump telling Americans to inject bleach.

Note that nowhere in the video does Trump say "bleach," nor does he tell Americans to inject themselves.

Joe Biden lied about why he got in the race by citing the Charlottesville hoax. He's hung onto it, repeating it many times during his administration and campaign. We caught a photo of Biden reclining at the beach this weekend, but before he hit the sunscreen, he sat down for an interview with Robert Costa of "CBS Sunday Morning," where he repeated the "very fine people" line.

"Every other time the Ku Klux Klan has been involved, they wore hoods so they're not identified. Under his presidency, they came out of those woods with no hoods, knowing they had an ally.  That's how I read it. They knew they had an ally in the White House. And he stepped up for them."

It was brave of Costa to correct the president and set him straight on the "very fine people" lie on which he based his entire candidacy.

Biden-Harris HQ, which is now Kamala HQ, marked the anniversary of the "United the Right" rally. Note CNBC's misleading chyron, "Trump: Both Sides Should Be Blamed for Virginia Violence." No, he didn't say that.

Even Snopes! And no one has the balls to confront Biden on it, with the exception of Breitbart's Joel Pollak, who did it to his face.

We know Biden has no shame.

Tim Walz watched Minneapolis burn as very fine people rioted in the streets for days, after which Walz declared George Floyd Remembrance Day to "honor him."

This has been debunked for years and they still let Biden get away with repeating it.

***

