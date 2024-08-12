Joe Biden, Kamala HQ Won’t Give Up the Charlottesville Hoax

This is one of the most frustrating things to this editor: the Charlottesville hoax. It's 2024, and people still post about President Donald Trump calling neo-Nazis "very fine people." We have the video of Trump explicitly excluding them, saying, "I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and white nationalists because they should be condemned totally.” It shouldn't have to be explained again, but the fine people were on both sides of the argument whether Confederate statues and the like should stay up for history's sake or be taken down. The latter won that argument, with statues being removed, melted down, or covered with tarps. Activists even tried to get the Emancipation Memorial in Washington, D.C. taken down, saying it was racist.

Advertisement

Kamala HQ, formerly Biden-Harris HQ, puts people like Aaron Rupar and Acyn to shame with their out-of-context video edits. As we noted before, the marked the fourth anniversary of Trump telling Americans to inject bleach.

Don’t inject bleach.



And don’t vote for the guy who told you to inject bleach. https://t.co/4ggDwycPlY — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 23, 2024

Note that nowhere in the video does Trump say "bleach," nor does he tell Americans to inject themselves.

Joe Biden lied about why he got in the race by citing the Charlottesville hoax. He's hung onto it, repeating it many times during his administration and campaign. We caught a photo of Biden reclining at the beach this weekend, but before he hit the sunscreen, he sat down for an interview with Robert Costa of "CBS Sunday Morning," where he repeated the "very fine people" line.

President Biden has said the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, pushed him to run for president in 2020.



Seven years later, he says about former President Donald Trump's presidency:



"Every other time the Ku Klux Klan has been involved, they wore hoods… pic.twitter.com/PCes0iZKKf — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) August 11, 2024

"Every other time the Ku Klux Klan has been involved, they wore hoods so they're not identified. Under his presidency, they came out of those woods with no hoods, knowing they had an ally. That's how I read it. They knew they had an ally in the White House. And he stepped up for them."

It was brave of Costa to correct the president and set him straight on the "very fine people" lie on which he based his entire candidacy.

Biden-Harris HQ, which is now Kamala HQ, marked the anniversary of the "United the Right" rally. Note CNBC's misleading chyron, "Trump: Both Sides Should Be Blamed for Virginia Violence." No, he didn't say that.

7 years ago today, white supremacists and neo-Nazis marched on Charlottesville, chanting racist and antisemitic bile and killing an innocent woman.



This is who Donald Trump calls “very fine people” pic.twitter.com/FfHJhWVR9B — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 12, 2024

Even Snopes says this is false. Trump never called them “very fine people.” @CommunityNotes pic.twitter.com/rosHVeAtwP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 12, 2024

Even Snopes! And no one has the balls to confront Biden on it, with the exception of Breitbart's Joel Pollak, who did it to his face.

Advertisement

He a garbage president. First version had him spouting the “fine people “ hoax with zero pushback from hacks at CBS — Tim Tribbett DVM (@tntDVM) August 12, 2024

So embarrassing that so many people fell for this hoax for so long. — laissez claire (@laissez_claire) August 11, 2024

Zero pushback from your propagandist ‘journalist’ over Biden’s thoroughly debunked ‘fine people’ hoax. Meanwhile, your news executives rake in huge bonuses while moral @ CBS remains in the toilet & everyone wonders when next layoffs will be announced. — ThinkOfDave (@thinkofdave) August 12, 2024

Jesus Christ, do you people have no shame? pic.twitter.com/lNXLHzvs32 — JWF (@JammieWF) August 12, 2024

We know Biden has no shame.

Liberal Snopes even said this was false.



More misinformation coming from Kamala HQ. @kamalahqlies is tracking all the lies coming from Kamala HQ. pic.twitter.com/KeUw166glB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 12, 2024

This hoax has been debunked already



Next — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 12, 2024

This is a hoax. You fell for a widely debunked hoax. Is that what fighting for the future looks like? — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) August 12, 2024

The “very fine people” hoax has been repeatedly debunked, yet you still promote it.



Tim Walz let his cities burn while Kamala Harris raised money to bail out violent BLM protestors. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) August 12, 2024

Advertisement

Tim Walz watched Minneapolis burn as very fine people rioted in the streets for days, after which Walz declared George Floyd Remembrance Day to "honor him."

This has been debunked for years and they still let Biden get away with repeating it.

***