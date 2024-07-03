KJP Insists Biden's Jet Lag Nearly 2 Weeks After Overseas Trip Led to Debate Disaster

Earlier this week President Biden told attendees at a Dem fundraiser in New York that he blamed a cold and jet lag on his awful debate performance against Donald Trump:

President Joe Biden has blamed his poor debate performance last week on jet lag, telling reporters that he "wasn't very smart" for "travelling around the world a couple of times" before the debate. "I didn’t listen to my staff... and then I nearly fell asleep on stage,” he said. Mr Biden, 81, last returned from travel on 15 June, nearly two weeks ahead of the 27 June debate.

That's the White House's story and they're sticking to it.

During today's White House Gaslight-a-Palooza, Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was still clinging to that excuse:

Biden’s disastrous debate performance wasn’t just because of a “cold” anymore. He also had “jet lag.”



KJP assures us these aren't excuses but "explanations." pic.twitter.com/nvUWsPbLsa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 3, 2024

If Biden actually had jet lag 12 days after returning from overseas isn't the defense she thinks it is.

AP’s @SeungMinKim: “Last night at the fundraiser, the President blamed jet lag for his debate performance, but he was back stateside for well over a week. So, does he really need more than a week and a half to recover from — from — from traveling in Europe? And did he really — is… pic.twitter.com/k0t48fuGnq — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 3, 2024

After being pressed, KJP said it was a combination of "jet lag and a cold."

Reporter: Why just mention the jet lag now? Did you not know that was a factor when you took the podium yesterday?



KJP: “That is my bad...I did know that. I did know that. But I was so focused on the cold..." pic.twitter.com/aOcOaSgYTa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 3, 2024

This is just insane and desperate spin.

That's a fancy term for excuses. https://t.co/UwWSxYXvBu — JJ Pesavento (@rdrhwke) July 3, 2024

And those are the weakest excuses possible. KJP still didn't explain why, if Biden had a cold, he went around a Waffle House after the debate getting close up with many people.