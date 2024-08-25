Thanks to Woke Nonsense, We'll Soon Be a Navy of One: Navy Sidelines 17 Ships Citing Lack of Manpower

There is no institution, no tradition, no intellectual property, and no policy the Left won't undermine/destroy if it stands in the way of their woke ideology. This is why they've made a point of lowering standards for medical school, for example. Your surgeon may not be able to identify your vital organs while you're on the operating table, or diagnosis sepsis (which turns fatal quickly) but at least she's a one-legged indigenous two-spirit lesbian, right?

The same brain rot has infiltrated the military, where woke is more important than having a well-trained, able-bodied, and prepared force to wage war at a moment's notice. In shunning white, heterosexual men in favor of more politically correct groups, the military has had an issue with recruitment for quite some time. It doesn't help that the Left also says being a veteran leads to 'extremist mass violence', either, but we digress.

The Navy is now sidelining 17 ships because they don't have the manpower to operate them.

JUST IN - U.S. Navy will sideline 17 vessels due to a "manpower shortage" that makes it difficult to properly operate ships across the fleet — Fox — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 24, 2024

This is fine. Totally fine. It's not like there are hostile forces out there who would take advantage of our military weakness or anything.

This writer's father was a Vietnam-era Navy veteran. He was proud of his service. She's glad he's not around to see what his beloved Navy has become.

Well I’m glad that the crews they do have are inclusive of all gender identities at least — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 25, 2024

And that's what's really important here.

So what if China invades our western shores? We've welcomed 57 genders into the military!

Manpower shortage is spot on…pic.twitter.com/DGUiXnvUxC — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) August 25, 2024

Yikes.

DoD Leadership: "We have no idea why recruitment is down." pic.twitter.com/kshVQi8JOK — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) August 24, 2024

No clue.

Honestly, would you want to be in the military under the current "leadership" of Joe Biden or potentially a Kamala Harris? — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 24, 2024

Nope.

Get Woke.

Go Broke. — BrowningMachine (TEXIT now!) (@BrowningMachine) August 25, 2024

Lose a big war or two.

Strange how nobody is signing up. Wonder why? — JWF (@JammieWF) August 25, 2024

Total mystery.

Everything WOKE turns to s**t — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) August 24, 2024

Sure does.

White dudes from military families have always been the backbone of the military, and your government shunned and shamed them in favor of going after the “I had two moms and marched in pride parades” demographic.



That’s working out exactly as you’d expect. https://t.co/JcSRBMbJKw — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 25, 2024

And when the bullets start flying, the they/thems are going to duck and cover.

Biden/Harris have successfully nerfed our military. As planned. https://t.co/z3nPu8WIK2 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 25, 2024

This is all by design.

the military can’t make its recruiting goals because for the last two generations children have been taught their country is evil and not worth defending. https://t.co/7sqDKmFeNa — Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) August 25, 2024

This, and they've also seen how we treat our veterans -- from the crappy VA to calling them domestic terrorists. And this is on top of the woke garbage that hates on anyone who isn't part of the LGBTQ alphabet soup.

Another round of vaccines mandates and compulsory DEI trainings should do the trick, yes? https://t.co/MSVN0aSP1d — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) August 25, 2024

That's the ticket!

You can't demonize a significant portion of the country and then expect them to volunteer to die for people who hate them.

The Left always does this: they dismantle something -- in this case the military -- to make it 'woke' in order to appeal to a small demographic of people who weren't going to support that thing in the first place. While they do that, they insult and alienate the people who genuinely supported the thing they destroyed.

When the thing fails -- from the Navy to shows like Disney's now-canceled 'The Acolyte' -- they move on to the next thing like locusts.

The destruction is the point. And they've succeeded.