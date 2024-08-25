Democratic Law Makers Whisper Kamala's Floundering Price Gouging Grocery Gambit is DOA
Thanks to Woke Nonsense, We'll Soon Be a Navy of One: Navy Sidelines 17 Ships Citing Lack of Manpower

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on August 25, 2024
U.S. Navy photo via AP

There is no institution, no tradition, no intellectual property, and no policy the Left won't undermine/destroy if it stands in the way of their woke ideology. This is why they've made a point of lowering standards for medical school, for example. Your surgeon may not be able to identify your vital organs while you're on the operating table, or diagnosis sepsis (which turns fatal quickly) but at least she's a one-legged indigenous two-spirit lesbian, right?

The same brain rot has infiltrated the military, where woke is more important than having a well-trained, able-bodied, and prepared force to wage war at a moment's notice. In shunning white, heterosexual men in favor of more politically correct groups, the military has had an issue with recruitment for quite some time. It doesn't help that the Left also says being a veteran leads to 'extremist mass violence', either, but we digress.

The Navy is now sidelining 17 ships because they don't have the manpower to operate them.

This is fine. Totally fine. It's not like there are hostile forces out there who would take advantage of our military weakness or anything.

This writer's father was a Vietnam-era Navy veteran. He was proud of his service. She's glad he's not around to see what his beloved Navy has become.

And that's what's really important here.

So what if China invades our western shores? We've welcomed 57 genders into the military!

Yikes.

No clue.

Nope.

Lose a big war or two.

Total mystery.

Sure does.

And when the bullets start flying, the they/thems are going to duck and cover.

This is all by design.

This, and they've also seen how we treat our veterans -- from the crappy VA to calling them domestic terrorists. And this is on top of the woke garbage that hates on anyone who isn't part of the LGBTQ alphabet soup.

That's the ticket!

You can't demonize a significant portion of the country and then expect them to volunteer to die for people who hate them. 

The Left always does this: they dismantle something -- in this case the military -- to make it 'woke' in order to appeal to a small demographic of people who weren't going to support that thing in the first place. While they do that, they insult and alienate the people who genuinely supported the thing they destroyed.

When the thing fails -- from the Navy to shows like Disney's now-canceled 'The Acolyte' -- they move on to the next thing like locusts.

The destruction is the point. And they've succeeded.

