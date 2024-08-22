Take It Somewhere Else!: Trump LAYS DOWN THE LAW Against a Woke Military in His Second Term

It is difficult to put into words how much damage the Biden administration has done to the United States Armed Forces in just a few short years. The actual warfighters in America's military are still the greatest in the world, but the emphasis on woke ideology, DEI, and other destructive policies among the military leadership (and the civilian leadership above them) have degraded all branches of service so badly that they are falling far short of recruiting targets and even cutting thousands of jobs.

For crying out loud, a Biden DOE official just called yesterday for the 'queering of nuclear weapons.'

You cannot make this stuff up, but at least one man is determined to end it.

Yesterday at a rally in North Carolina, Donald Trump promised to make BIG changes in the military and military leadership starting on Day One of his second term. Watch:

“If you want to have a s*x change or social justice seminar, then you can do it somewhere else, but you’re not going to do it in the Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force, Space Force, or the United States Marines.” - President Trump



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tYM2BpU4eU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 21, 2024

BOOM.

You can just hook that straight into our veins. And we're pretty sure most veterans and current servicemembers would agree.

Trump is promising not only to end the absurd woke priorities in the military, but also to fire any military leaders who have embraced it. It's refreshing to see a politician promise accountability for failure after four years of Joe Biden not firing anyone, even after Afghanistan.

Sitting here next to my dad -- a retired Army colonel, West Point class of 1970 — who is nodding in agreement. https://t.co/4RZnvPqJtp — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) August 22, 2024

We are quite certain Sage's dad is not alone.

Damn straight.

The Chinese Communist Party does not care what your pronouns are. https://t.co/xTuReXU2xy — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) August 21, 2024

Exactly. While our Defense Secretary is focused on mythical boogeymen like 'white supremacy' and 'right-wing extremism' in the military ranks, China is building up its armed forces so fast, Taiwan is probably pooping out bricks every day.

The military is not a social experiment. President Trump understands this, but it will take a large scale “purge” of the military leadership to dismantle the woke framework. Let the firings commence. https://t.co/jE0iEY19qp — Clark (@tnew57) August 22, 2024

It will be a huge undertaking. Just ask veterans like Fox News' Pete Hegseth who has studied the rot infesting the military leadership very closely.

But you can't finish a monumental task until you start it, so the sooner the better.

Now this is how a CIC leads #TrumpVance2024 https://t.co/zfKilIf2dT — Easy Rider 🇺🇸😎🇺🇸 (@drwillcool1960) August 21, 2024

Trump also picked the perfect running mate for this agenda. Before Trump selected him, Senator J.D. Vance (who is also a Marine) worked in Congress to introduce a bill to eliminate DEI hiring and other similar practices in all federal agencies, not just the military.

Just one more reason to vote Trump in November.



Make our military great again by focusing on business and not social virtue signaling. https://t.co/JTlJaZBY28 — Lindsey 🇺🇲✌️ (@DrainingClocks) August 21, 2024

Trump is singing my song. God bless him. 🔥 https://t.co/M2VLRmXuNl — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) August 22, 2024

Let's not forget that Trump experienced a brush with death just over one month ago as an assassin barely missed taking his head off. While the Secret Service is not the military (and Trump did praise the agents on the ground that day), it is impossible to believe that incident did not steel his resolve to put an end to a military more focused on 'preferred pronouns' than on defending the United States.

keep mental illness out of our military 👏 — Trump.AI (@Obielicious) August 21, 2024

Trump's stance is clear: keep the military focused on defending our nation, not on social experiments.



We should prioritize readiness and discipline over divisive agendas.



Agree or disagree, the military’s primary mission is defense — John (@johnEiid) August 21, 2024

The world won't take us seriously until this stops! pic.twitter.com/8tVq2dRsfm — 𝔹𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕠𝕤 𝑜𝓃 𝕏 💭 (@thesonofbran) August 21, 2024

Regardless of anyone's personal feelings about Trump, it is unquestionable that the world -- America's enemies in particular -- took him very seriously. When it comes to Biden and Harris, we can't imagine how loudly those same adversaries are laughing.

This is common sense, it is also why military leaders across the planet laugh at the Biden-Harris administration right now — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) August 21, 2024

If we were them, we would be laughing too.

Make Army Great Again! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 21, 2024

And the Navy. And the Air Force, And the Marines. And the Coast Guard. And Space Force.

Amen. The US military doesn’t exist as an avenue for your journey of personal discovery, it doesn’t exist to provide a career path for everybody, and it has no obligation to coddle anyone who would detract from its singular reason for existence: to fight and win our Nation’s wars — Tanner 𝕏 Rubicon (@tannerXrubicon) August 21, 2024

Amen indeed.

We didn't need another reason to vote for Donald Trump in November, but we're glad he keeps giving us more of them.

And we can't wait to see the exit polling from active military and veterans on Election Night. Trump might set some new records in terms of receiving their support and their votes.