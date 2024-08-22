Take It Somewhere Else!: Trump LAYS DOWN THE LAW Against a Woke Military in His Second Term

Comrade Kamala DNC Special: 60% Off VIP Membership
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on August 22, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It is difficult to put into words how much damage the Biden administration has done to the United States Armed Forces in just a few short years. The actual warfighters in America's military are still the greatest in the world, but the emphasis on woke ideology, DEI, and other destructive policies among the military leadership (and the civilian leadership above them) have degraded all branches of service so badly that they are falling far short of recruiting targets and even cutting thousands of jobs.

For crying out loud, a Biden DOE official just called yesterday for the 'queering of nuclear weapons.'

You cannot make this stuff up, but at least one man is determined to end it. 

Yesterday at a rally in North Carolina, Donald Trump promised to make BIG changes in the military and military leadership starting on Day One of his second term. Watch: 

BOOM. 

You can just hook that straight into our veins. And we're pretty sure most veterans and current servicemembers would agree. 

Trump is promising not only to end the absurd woke priorities in the military, but also to fire any military leaders who have embraced it. It's refreshing to see a politician promise accountability for failure after four years of Joe Biden not firing anyone, even after Afghanistan. 

We are quite certain Sage's dad is not alone. 

Damn straight.

Exactly. While our Defense Secretary is focused on mythical boogeymen like 'white supremacy' and 'right-wing extremism' in the military ranks, China is building up its armed forces so fast, Taiwan is probably pooping out bricks every day. 

It will be a huge undertaking. Just ask veterans like Fox News' Pete Hegseth who has studied the rot infesting the military leadership very closely. 

But you can't finish a monumental task until you start it, so the sooner the better. 

Trump also picked the perfect running mate for this agenda. Before Trump selected him, Senator J.D. Vance (who is also a Marine) worked in Congress to introduce a bill to eliminate DEI hiring and other similar practices in all federal agencies, not just the military

Let's not forget that Trump experienced a brush with death just over one month ago as an assassin barely missed taking his head off. While the Secret Service is not the military (and Trump did praise the agents on the ground that day), it is impossible to believe that incident did not steel his resolve to put an end to a military more focused on 'preferred pronouns' than on defending the United States. 

Regardless of anyone's personal feelings about Trump, it is unquestionable that the world -- America's enemies in particular -- took him very seriously. When it comes to Biden and Harris, we can't imagine how loudly those same adversaries are laughing. 

If we were them, we would be laughing too. 

And the Navy. And the Air Force, And the Marines. And the Coast Guard. And Space Force. 

Amen indeed. 

We didn't need another reason to vote for Donald Trump in November, but we're glad he keeps giving us more of them. 

And we can't wait to see the exit polling from active military and veterans on Election Night. Trump might set some new records in terms of receiving their support and their votes. 

