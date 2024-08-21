Queering Nuclear Weapons

As candidate Kamala Harris stakes out her policy positions to the left of whoever controlled President Biden's ultra-progressive administration, it's helpful to recall just how far-left the last three and a half years were.

Advertisement

Few examples were clearer than the Biden Administration's social experiment with important agencies. There were LGBTQIA+ affirmations in the FBI, CIA, the military and just about every other Executive agency. And while we support the right for anyone to live exactly as they want, there seems to be this unhealthy push on the part of the current ultra-liberal leadership to make sexuality the centerpiece of every mission they have - even at the expense of silly little things like national security and energy policy.

CIA's 2023 theme for #Pride Month is WELCO-ME!



Wellness

Equity

LGBTQ+

Community

Openness

ME!



Pride Month is an occasion for all of us at the Agency to pay tribute to the rich history, community, and mission contributions of our LGBTQ+ officers.#Pride2023 pic.twitter.com/aEEZplX13s — CIA (@CIA) June 8, 2023





Recently, @FBICharlotte participated in a Pride event where the #FBI spoke to attendees about career opportunities and the work the Bureau does to protect civil rights. Visit https://t.co/HZW5OiKAb0 to learn about opportunities to participate in #FBI community programs near you. pic.twitter.com/eZQbujRQmw — FBI (@FBI) November 5, 2023

And who could forget Biden's blunder with his nuclear waste disposal deputy director and fashion kleptomaniac, Sam Brinton?

Biden’s ex nuclear waste disposal deputy, Sam Brinton, who is non-binary, appeared in a Las Vegas court earlier this week and was given a 180 day suspended jail sentence and ordered to pay one of his female victims $3600.



Brinton was found guilty of theft of two women’s… pic.twitter.com/dcLT3yDl45 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 14, 2023

We're sure that Brinton passed all his psych screenings with flying colors.

Well, know we know that the Biden Administration knows only one thing - doubling down on bad policy. Behold.

Biden-Harris Department of Energy official calls for 'queering nuclear weapons' as part of radical DEI agenda https://t.co/yNvNh2l7PE — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 21, 2024

From the Fox News article.

"The queer lens prioritizes the rights and well-being of people over the abstract idea of national security, and it challenges the mainstream understanding of nuclear weapons—questioning whether they truly deter nuclear war, stabilize geopolitics, and reduce the likelihood of conventional war. Queer theory asks: Who created these ideas? How are they being upheld? Whose interests do they serve? And whose experiences are being excluded?"

Because if there's one thing a dying, former superpower needs, it's is to shoot every policy through the prism of peoples' naughty parts.

“Queer theory informs the struggle for nuclear justice and disarmament," she said.

Queer theory: the destruction of all distinctions.

Nuclear justice (aka ‘equity’): Obliterate the options for deterrence and render the US incapable of defending its citizens, while bolstering the… — Suzy Shofar (@suzylebo) August 21, 2024

"Logic" for the people who say that climate justice is reproductive justice is liberation for Palestine.

Meet Sneha Nair, who Biden appointed as special assistant at the Department of Energy.



Nair wrote that "queer theory" is essential for deterring threats to nuclear energy facilities in the U.S.



Can someone explain how "queer theory" has anything to do with managing our nuclear… pic.twitter.com/YtqXcJA0CU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 21, 2024

Advertisement

Spoiler: it doesn't. You take an artificially constructed worldview and direct vital, life-and-death decisions through it, you end up with major problems.

It was so bad, even Senator Ted Cruz noted it.

Does she also steal luggage? https://t.co/Y978Q2HxHa — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 21, 2024

Did we say "noted"? Apologies. We meant mocked it. Although, Senator, something this important might actually warrant something more significant than mockery. Still, we laughed.

Just in case you needed a refresher.

I mean, the Navy has had control of some nukes for awhile, so I assume those ones are pretty gay already. https://t.co/MelYMJlFND — Liz Mair (@LizMair) August 21, 2024

If we're not mistaken, this is known as a "Marine joke" (we're fans of Jesse Kelly).

Didn't we already try that?



As I recall, doing that with nuclear materials didn't work out so well for America...or our luggage. pic.twitter.com/Xj6oUVOPZ0 — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 21, 2024

Yes, but progressives never learn.

Ah. We're literally doing the meme now. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/YqcTSpyOD1 — SongEternal (@SongEternal_off) August 21, 2024

You wonder how the Babylon Bee can stay in business with reality being a better parody than parody.

You were so close, Alex Jones.

Advertisement

Hadn't really considered this.

If Western Civilization totally collapses, we'll at least have had some really good laughs

The DR. STRANGELOVE remake looks weird: https://t.co/uzPYKg8UbC — Jack Butler (@jackbutler4815) August 21, 2024

With every Tweet, it starts to make more and more sense.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!