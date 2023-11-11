The Nation Celebrates Veteran's Day By Saying Military Service Leads to 'Extremist Mass Violence'

After weeks of large scale, violent, and deadly pro-Hamas, anti-Israel/antisemitic protests around America, the Left is still focused on the real cause of 'extremist mass violence': military affiliation.

Happy Veterans Day, y'all.

Seriously:

Military affiliation is today the single strongest predictor of extremist mass violence in America.https://t.co/6IXThkpZqp — The Nation (@thenation) November 8, 2023

What a load of hooey.

This isn't the first time The Nation has covered itself in glory. Remember when they said Asians are 'allies of white supremacy'? Because we do.

The upside is, The Nation is getting ratio'd into oblivion:

Lol going after veterans is super cool of you. — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) November 9, 2023

They're so brave.

He deserves all the ridicule for writing that garbage.

What's that? A Leftist intellectual rag stigmatizing and demonizing military veterans? Say it 'aint so!! — Brad R. Torgersen (@BradRTorgersen) November 9, 2023

We're shocked too.

Not really.

Wow, I love being called an extremist for serving my country — Evil Rasta (@EvilRastaCJ) November 9, 2023

It's an insult to every man and woman who has served this country.

I have a feeling that your article and data in general don't back up your headline. — Kael Clemmerson (@Kael2510) November 9, 2023

We'll spare you the time and keep them from getting a click: there is no data. Just rambling.

Wake up.



This is the Left - stop voting for these people. https://t.co/H1Z79VHmoI — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 10, 2023

Stop voting for them.

Thank you for your Veterans Day message you clueless clowns! https://t.co/zqnH72GzYi — Emily Domenech (@ehdomenech) November 10, 2023

Calling them clowns is too kind.

Do you think it was an accident that this came out 2 days before Veterans Day?



The oath we took obliges us to stand against the tyranny they want, and they hate us for it. https://t.co/8I1FCQX6yW — Digital Goon (@DigitalGoon) November 11, 2023

They published this when they did intentionally.

Where by “military affiliation” they mean “The Ivy League” https://t.co/jypT6YQdFp — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) November 10, 2023

Exactly.

Like the Nashville shooter? https://t.co/E2nDwDYi3i — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) November 10, 2023

Outch

University affiliation is today the single strongest predictor of extremist mass violence in America https://t.co/oTQ3MbihwS — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 9, 2023

And, unlike the article, we have plenty of data to back this up.

Believe them when they tell you they hate you https://t.co/ganpftyV84 — Commander Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) November 9, 2023

Please believe them.

What’s the strongest predictor of extremist imbecility in America?



Is it affiliation with Left-wing rags?



Because I’m betting it’s affiliation with Left-wing rags. https://t.co/fpUpTvVHjH — Cruadin (@cruadin) November 9, 2023

It is.

This article is hilarious



“military virtues such as fitness, proficiency with weapons and tactics, physical courage, and camaraderie fit comfortably with a white supremacist ethos.”



Too many virtues, that’s our problem! https://t.co/GvEWFHd05m — Lee Jordan (@TheRealLeejo) November 9, 2023

'White supremacist ethos' is a bunch of bull, too.

'Journalism' indeed.

Over the past 30 years... "extremists with a military background have killed 314 people"



There are 1.9M active duty & reserves plus another 19M Veterans equal about 6% of our population



In Chicago alone, 510 people murdered so far this year... but beware of our military🤡🙄🤡🙄 https://t.co/lA1GBpATTb — Mostly Peaceful Is In The Eyes Of The Media™ (@2xBeepBoopVodka) November 9, 2023

Oh, look. Actual data.

"BTW, the military is also woefully understaffed so if some of you extremists could enlist so you can die for a country who doesn't like you, that would be super peachy of you" https://t.co/Tkk6PtAm9b — Jawn Exotic (@mnctech) November 9, 2023

We're sure this'll help the military's recruitment troubles.

Then perhaps you shouldn’t screw with us. https://t.co/ypkJLRdHtP — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 10, 2023

Solid advice.

You do not despise our media enough. The Nation should be ashamed of itself, but we don't know if they're capable of shame.

We, on the other hand, know and love many veterans, and we are eternally grateful for their sacrifices to this country.

***

