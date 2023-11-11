WaPo Features Florida School Librarian Who Had to Quit Because She Couldn't Take...
The Nation Celebrates Veteran's Day By Saying Military Service Leads to 'Extremist Mass Violence'

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 11, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

After weeks of large scale, violent, and deadly pro-Hamas, anti-Israel/antisemitic protests around America, the Left is still focused on the real cause of 'extremist mass violence': military affiliation.

Happy Veterans Day, y'all.

Seriously:

What a load of hooey.

This isn't the first time The Nation has covered itself in glory. Remember when they said Asians are 'allies of white supremacy'? Because we do.

The upside is, The Nation is getting ratio'd into oblivion:

They're so brave.

He deserves all the ridicule for writing that garbage.

We're shocked too.

Not really.

It's an insult to every man and woman who has served this country.

We'll spare you the time and keep them from getting a click: there is no data. Just rambling.

Stop voting for them.

Calling them clowns is too kind.

They published this when they did intentionally.

Exactly.

Outch

And, unlike the article, we have plenty of data to back this up.

Please believe them.

It is.

'White supremacist ethos' is a bunch of bull, too.

'Journalism' indeed.

Oh, look. Actual data.

We're sure this'll help the military's recruitment troubles.

Solid advice.

You do not despise our media enough. The Nation should be ashamed of itself, but we don't know if they're capable of shame.

We, on the other hand, know and love many veterans, and we are eternally grateful for their sacrifices to this country.

***

MILITARY THE NATION VETERANS DAY

