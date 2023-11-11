The Nation Celebrates Veteran's Day By Saying Military Service Leads to 'Extremist Mass Violence'

After weeks of large scale, violent, and deadly pro-Hamas, anti-Israel/antisemitic protests around America, the Left is still focused on the real cause of 'extremist mass violence': military affiliation.
Happy Veterans Day, y'all.
Seriously:
Military affiliation is today the single strongest predictor of extremist mass violence in America.https://t.co/6IXThkpZqp— The Nation (@thenation) November 8, 2023
What a load of hooey.
This isn't the first time The Nation has covered itself in glory. Remember when they said Asians are 'allies of white supremacy'? Because we do.
The upside is, The Nation is getting ratio'd into oblivion:
Lol going after veterans is super cool of you.— 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) November 9, 2023
They're so brave.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA https://t.co/LosjmSeiCW pic.twitter.com/U5A2ARTYCi— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 11, 2023
He deserves all the ridicule for writing that garbage.
What's that? A Leftist intellectual rag stigmatizing and demonizing military veterans? Say it 'aint so!!— Brad R. Torgersen (@BradRTorgersen) November 9, 2023
We're shocked too.
Not really.
Wow, I love being called an extremist for serving my country— Evil Rasta (@EvilRastaCJ) November 9, 2023
It's an insult to every man and woman who has served this country.
I have a feeling that your article and data in general don't back up your headline.— Kael Clemmerson (@Kael2510) November 9, 2023
We'll spare you the time and keep them from getting a click: there is no data. Just rambling.
Wake up.— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 10, 2023
This is the Left - stop voting for these people. https://t.co/H1Z79VHmoI
Stop voting for them.
Thank you for your Veterans Day message you clueless clowns! https://t.co/zqnH72GzYi— Emily Domenech (@ehdomenech) November 10, 2023
Calling them clowns is too kind.
Do you think it was an accident that this came out 2 days before Veterans Day?— Digital Goon (@DigitalGoon) November 11, 2023
The oath we took obliges us to stand against the tyranny they want, and they hate us for it. https://t.co/8I1FCQX6yW
They published this when they did intentionally.
Where by “military affiliation” they mean “The Ivy League” https://t.co/jypT6YQdFp— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) November 10, 2023
Exactly.
Like the Nashville shooter? https://t.co/E2nDwDYi3i— Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) November 10, 2023
Outch
University affiliation is today the single strongest predictor of extremist mass violence in America https://t.co/oTQ3MbihwS— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 9, 2023
And, unlike the article, we have plenty of data to back this up.
Believe them when they tell you they hate you https://t.co/ganpftyV84— Commander Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) November 9, 2023
Please believe them.
What’s the strongest predictor of extremist imbecility in America?— Cruadin (@cruadin) November 9, 2023
Is it affiliation with Left-wing rags?
Because I’m betting it’s affiliation with Left-wing rags. https://t.co/fpUpTvVHjH
It is.
This article is hilarious— Lee Jordan (@TheRealLeejo) November 9, 2023
“military virtues such as fitness, proficiency with weapons and tactics, physical courage, and camaraderie fit comfortably with a white supremacist ethos.”
Too many virtues, that’s our problem! https://t.co/GvEWFHd05m
'White supremacist ethos' is a bunch of bull, too.
The journalists are journalisming again https://t.co/gfzfOaKctc pic.twitter.com/XwPWW8Y7Cb— Thonkful Honkitude 🦃 (@Mr_Honkitude) November 8, 2023
'Journalism' indeed.
Over the past 30 years... "extremists with a military background have killed 314 people"— Mostly Peaceful Is In The Eyes Of The Media™ (@2xBeepBoopVodka) November 9, 2023
There are 1.9M active duty & reserves plus another 19M Veterans equal about 6% of our population
In Chicago alone, 510 people murdered so far this year... but beware of our military🤡🙄🤡🙄 https://t.co/lA1GBpATTb
Oh, look. Actual data.
"BTW, the military is also woefully understaffed so if some of you extremists could enlist so you can die for a country who doesn't like you, that would be super peachy of you" https://t.co/Tkk6PtAm9b— Jawn Exotic (@mnctech) November 9, 2023
We're sure this'll help the military's recruitment troubles.
Then perhaps you shouldn’t screw with us. https://t.co/ypkJLRdHtP— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 10, 2023
Solid advice.
You do not despise our media enough. The Nation should be ashamed of itself, but we don't know if they're capable of shame.
We, on the other hand, know and love many veterans, and we are eternally grateful for their sacrifices to this country.
***
