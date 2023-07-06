On July 4th, Ben & Jerry's calls for the return of stolen land,...
The Nation: Asian American conservatives have become 'key allies of white supremacy'

Remember when the coronavirus first hit, and everyone in the media called it the Wuhan virus? Then President Trump called it the Wuhan virus, and the term immediately became racist, and everyone in the media stopped calling it that. Joe Biden called Trump's travel ban from China "xenophobic." We were assured that Asian Americans were being attacked in the street because conservatives were blaming them for infecting the U.S. with the coronavirus. #StopAsianHate got its own hashtag.

But this certainly isn't "stochastic terrorism," calling Asian American conservatives "active, militant co-conspirators with white conservatives."

The most racist things we've read about Asian Americans came from a black school administrator, who accused them of adapting "white supremacy" tactics to get ahead in school. Some schools don't even consider Asian Americans people of color, dividing their freshman classes into "Whites and Asians" and "People of Color Not Asian." Asian Americans are "white adjacent" and thrive within the systemic racism all around them.

So now it seems acceptable to refer to conservative Asian Americans as liberals do to conservative blacks.

Conservative = white supremacist. Conservative and black or Asian = white supremacist. Asian parents sick of universities ignoring their kids' test scores and actively discriminating against them because of their race are white supremacists.

So we guess #StopAsianHate comes with qualifiers now.

