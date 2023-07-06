The Nation: Asian American conservatives have become 'key allies of white supremacy'

Remember when the coronavirus first hit, and everyone in the media called it the Wuhan virus? Then President Trump called it the Wuhan virus, and the term immediately became racist, and everyone in the media stopped calling it that. Joe Biden called Trump's travel ban from China "xenophobic." We were assured that Asian Americans were being attacked in the street because conservatives were blaming them for infecting the U.S. with the coronavirus. #StopAsianHate got its own hashtag.

But this certainly isn't "stochastic terrorism," calling Asian American conservatives "active, militant co-conspirators with white conservatives."

Look at this new article today in The Nation. White supremacy is growing more diverse every single day. pic.twitter.com/yeenRvZnrh — Sheluyang Peng (@SheluyangPeng) July 6, 2023

The most racist things we've read about Asian Americans came from a black school administrator, who accused them of adapting "white supremacy" tactics to get ahead in school. Some schools don't even consider Asian Americans people of color, dividing their freshman classes into "Whites and Asians" and "People of Color Not Asian." Asian Americans are "white adjacent" and thrive within the systemic racism all around them.

So now it seems acceptable to refer to conservative Asian Americans as liberals do to conservative blacks.

The article claims that affirmative action actually benefits Asian Americans in college admissions, just to give you a sense of how ridiculous this is. pic.twitter.com/nDaylKM91j — Sheluyang Peng (@SheluyangPeng) July 6, 2023

They (progressives) keep setting their own bridges on fire. — Popsicle Willy (@PopsicleWilly) July 6, 2023

There are so many Woke Supremist Hanjian (漢 奸) that work against the true interests of the community. This piece is about appeasing their non-Asian Woke Masters to gain clout with them. — Dean Chin (@RealDeanChin) July 6, 2023

I used to be a huge fan of white supremacy movements, but lately they've been associating with and even being led by a lot of undesirable elements... — KELVINN BLOODAXE (@KelvinnBloodaxe) July 6, 2023

White supremacy is like fascism, if you're a liberal you see it everywhere — Jack Spitz (@JackSpitz5) July 6, 2023

"Everyone, absolutely everyone, I don't like is the Klan," by The Nation. — Remove Bragg (@ImpeachBragg) July 6, 2023

"co-conspirators"? The progs are afraid, VERY afraid. — Gambare (@d3navy) July 6, 2023

Hispanics, Asians, Blacks, and Whites, all united under the banner of white supremacy. What a time to be alive. — trylo the creator (@trylothecreator) July 6, 2023

So the left is making the phrase “white supremacy” meaningless, as they have with other words and phrases. It’s what they do. — Micky Marine (@micky_marine) July 6, 2023

White Supremacy sPeCtRuM pic.twitter.com/8E6udla0ZQ — Hackable Animal #09552345 (@Sasha09552345) July 6, 2023

Conservative = white supremacist. Conservative and black or Asian = white supremacist. Asian parents sick of universities ignoring their kids' test scores and actively discriminating against them because of their race are white supremacists.

So we guess #StopAsianHate comes with qualifiers now.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



