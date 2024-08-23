The Hill Gets Ratioed Into Orbit Over OpEd Saying Harris Has Substance Trump...
Delusional Hack Mark Cuban Says Policy-Free Kamala Harris Is LITERALLY Redefining the Dem Party Platform

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on August 23, 2024
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Just the other day, Mark Cuban was telling us we've only had four weeks to learn Kamala Harris' policies. As Twitchy has told you, there are more pronouns listed on Kamala's campaign website than actual policy positions. And Cuban himself has tried to split up the Harris-Biden ticket by trying (and failing) to distance Kamala from Biden's policies.

Advertisement

But here's Mark, saying Kamala Harris is 'redefining' the Democratic Party.

Given how radically Left-wing her policies have been in the past, this isn't the ringing endorsement Cuban thinks it is.

But the bigger question is: did Cuban get access to her policy proposals? Cause we haven't seen many.

Please, show us your work, Mark.

For some reason, we don't think Cuban will be able to do this.

No one seems to know.

This time they'll work!

Advertisement

He won't. So don't hold your breath.

You'd think he'd be embarrassed by this.

You'd be wrong.

Point to where the polices are, Mark.

We're sure the Democratic Party is overjoyed to have your help.

But PROJECT 2025! Argle bargle! -- Cuban, probably.

EL. OH. EL.

If they want 'vibes' to be the platform of the Democratic Party, we won't stop them.

Advertisement

It really is. He keeps stepping on these rakes.

Hahahahaha.

Wouldn't we all?

Absolutely anything.

We'll give Cuban credit though. Unlike other people we know, he hasn't locked down his replies. He takes his dragging like a man.

