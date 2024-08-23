Delusional Hack Mark Cuban Says Policy-Free Kamala Harris Is LITERALLY Redefining the Dem Party Platform

Just the other day, Mark Cuban was telling us we've only had four weeks to learn Kamala Harris' policies. As Twitchy has told you, there are more pronouns listed on Kamala's campaign website than actual policy positions. And Cuban himself has tried to split up the Harris-Biden ticket by trying (and failing) to distance Kamala from Biden's policies.

But here's Mark, saying Kamala Harris is 'redefining' the Democratic Party.

Kamala Harris is not falling in line with Democratic Party Policies.



Kamala Harris is defining her own policies, and the Democratic Party is falling in line with her.



She literally is redefining the party. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 23, 2024

Given how radically Left-wing her policies have been in the past, this isn't the ringing endorsement Cuban thinks it is.

But the bigger question is: did Cuban get access to her policy proposals? Cause we haven't seen many.

What policies has she defined other than the BS housing plan? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 23, 2024

Please, show us your work, Mark.

Which policies are those, Marc? Can you tell me where to find them or where the interviews are where she outlines them? — Magills (@magills_) August 23, 2024

For some reason, we don't think Cuban will be able to do this.

What are her policies, Mark? — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) August 23, 2024

No one seems to know.

Yeah price controls are such a new idea!



How innovative 🙄 — Sal the Agorist (@SallyMayweather) August 23, 2024

This time they'll work!

Mark, I’m serious. Please show me her policies beyond the abortion stance, the one-year $6,000 child tax credit, and the tax exemption she ripped off from the Trump and Vance campaigns, along with her Marxist ‘price gouging’ plan. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) August 23, 2024

He won't. So don't hold your breath.

lol the absolute state of you — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 23, 2024

You'd think he'd be embarrassed by this.

You'd be wrong.

Point to where the polices are, Mark.

We know. Thanks for saying the quiet part out loud, Mark. https://t.co/r46Wsz8qID pic.twitter.com/QSJf2i5pni — Chart Westcott (@ChartWestcott) August 23, 2024

We're sure the Democratic Party is overjoyed to have your help.

Mark, she has no official policies defined. Where are they?



Look at the stark difference here between the two campaign websites: https://t.co/5jDsK6LiZB pic.twitter.com/Y03BhhDX0z — Kaya (@sisterinferior) August 23, 2024

But PROJECT 2025! Argle bargle! -- Cuban, probably.

Are these policies in the room with us right now? https://t.co/sPsXnuuBJ1 — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 23, 2024

EL. OH. EL.

There are literally zero policies on her website. She is running solely on "vibes" 🤡 https://t.co/mkW3MIymsB — Jaimee Michell (@thegaywhostrayd) August 23, 2024

If they want 'vibes' to be the platform of the Democratic Party, we won't stop them.

Watching a billionaire repeatedly get hammered by randos is a thing to behold. https://t.co/Gqi1K99Bt9 — Mike (@MichaelJames357) August 23, 2024

It really is. He keeps stepping on these rakes.

Mark she has no policies except straight-up wealth confiscation (unrealized capital gains tax)



Whatever you are huffing right now, I would like some https://t.co/2JPe61LLUh — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 23, 2024

Hahahahaha.

Wouldn't we all?

When you believe in nothing other than Orange Man Bad, you’ll believe anything. https://t.co/02AsmhhmUf — Jason Epstein (@Southfive) August 23, 2024

Absolutely anything.

We'll give Cuban credit though. Unlike other people we know, he hasn't locked down his replies. He takes his dragging like a man.