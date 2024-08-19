Mark Cuban Reminds Us We've Only Had Four Weeks to Learn Kamala Harris' Policies

Nancy Pelosi Admits She Put Old Joe Out to Pasture When He Was...
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on August 19, 2024
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Spike Cohen directly tagged Mark Cuban Sunday and asked if he'd buy into a business with a one- to three-percent profit margin. This comes after Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris came out against price gouging and suggested Soviet-style price controls for groceries, which usually have a profit margin of around 1.6 percent.

"That’s like saying those 37 states are communistic."

Here's the good part:

We will find out when? She's been vice president for three-and-a-half years and has now stopped taking questions from the press.

As we wrote earlier, POLITICO wrote a piece about how Trump was trying to tie Harris to Joe Biden's economic policies. Her policies are the policies of the Biden-Harris administration … blame inflation and high gas prices on price gouging, not printing trillions of dollars for climate change nonsense.

Harris wouldn't even give TIME an interview for the puff-piece cover story they were writing on her. 

