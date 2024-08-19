Mark Cuban Reminds Us We've Only Had Four Weeks to Learn Kamala Harris' Policies

Spike Cohen directly tagged Mark Cuban Sunday and asked if he'd buy into a business with a one- to three-percent profit margin. This comes after Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris came out against price gouging and suggested Soviet-style price controls for groceries, which usually have a profit margin of around 1.6 percent.

Hey @mcuban, if an entrepreneur came on Shark Tank and pitched you a business with 1-3% profit margins, would you buy into it? — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) August 18, 2024

Depends on their sales volume and the amount of overhead required.



If it’s hey, we are going to buy USDC for 97 to 99c each, and we can buy and sell as much as we want, with real time settlement.



As long as it was legit,



I’d buy that business all day, every day.



You can… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 18, 2024

Fair enough.



Followup question: would you accuse that entrepreneur of price gouging? — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) August 18, 2024

Depends on the circumstances. @VP price gouging is really just a limited version of the 37 states that already have price gouging laws



If you are going to rip her. Rip her for not being original. The whole price controls /communist thing is idiotic. That’s like saying those… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 18, 2024

"That’s like saying those 37 states are communistic."

Yes, those specific policies come from the communist school of economic thought, and lead to communist outcomes like food shortages and mass starvation. — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) August 18, 2024

True. The People's Republics of Florida and Texas truly are bastions of Communism.



You got me Spike. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 18, 2024

Wrong again



The "price gauging" (Kamala's word) law in Florida ONLY pertains to price gauging during a declared state of emergency (i.e. Hurricane 🌀)



No wonder the Mavs got smoked in 5 Games.



No attention to detail 🔽 pic.twitter.com/lTEKC2Pw9U — Bill Speros (@billsperos) August 18, 2024

Just because we are now friends Bill. https://t.co/ih4lMWz2HT



She specifically says "crisis" — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 18, 2024

How does she define "crisis" - beyond Kyrie trying to stop JB in the Finals?



Hurricane Kamala?



After 3.5 years of her leadership, I can believe that we are in a "crisis" — Bill Speros (@billsperos) August 18, 2024

Here's the good part:

She has been the candidate for 4 weeks. We will find out.



Now maybe you can exain to me what your candidate means when he tells us how he will reduce inflation



"On my first day back in the Oval Office, I will sign an executive order directing every Cabinet secretary and… https://t.co/JNpZbxD2MJ — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 18, 2024

We will find out when? She's been vice president for three-and-a-half years and has now stopped taking questions from the press.

“She has been the candidate for 4 weeks. We will find out.”



You don’t know what she stands for but still support her.



That’s a cult. https://t.co/IQZsLnWfqS — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 19, 2024

Said as though she isn’t presently VP. — Lane Violator Deetz (@tahDeetz) August 19, 2024

“Candidate for 4 weeks”

She’s in office RIGHT NOW and still has nothing. — Dwight Ramsay (@DwightDRamsay) August 18, 2024

She is currently in office. By not enacting these “amazing” ideas now she is saying that Biden is against them. It is very odd she is trying to play both sides. — DistrictAI (@districtai) August 18, 2024

1. Why does it take her a month to explain what her positions are?

2. Why are you pretending like she hasn't had an entire life of public statements about what she thinks?

3. Why do you pretend everyone who doesn't agree with you on #2 are actually the dumb ones? — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) August 18, 2024

When will we find out? Before or after the election? She's not real forthcoming. — Kyle (@kswatchman) August 19, 2024

As we wrote earlier, POLITICO wrote a piece about how Trump was trying to tie Harris to Joe Biden's economic policies. Her policies are the policies of the Biden-Harris administration … blame inflation and high gas prices on price gouging, not printing trillions of dollars for climate change nonsense.

Harris wouldn't even give TIME an interview for the puff-piece cover story they were writing on her.

***