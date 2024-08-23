Execrable Toad James Comey Says He'll Vote Harris to Uphold Rule of Law (and Locks Replies Like a Coward)

'Morning in America' was part of Ronald Reagan's wildly successful 1984 presidential campaign. For a goon like James Comey to co-opt it for the Kamala Harris campaign is a) laughable and b) a lie.

But he did it.

Kamala Harris made me feel like it’s finally morning in America. Everyone who cares about the rule of law and America’s indispensable role in the world should vote for Harris and Walz. I will. — James Comey (@Comey) August 23, 2024

And then he locked replies.

Which means even he doesn't believe his own B.S.

Yes. Please tell us how the woman running to decriminalize illegal immigration and defund the police will uphold the rule of law.





This meme made us laugh.

Weak men, Hard times



Directly responsible edition



Image 003 https://t.co/D0XvJt6OZV pic.twitter.com/Dn2M71R2jZ — Vlad (@OrwellsNotebook) August 23, 2024

Bingo.

Remember how cities burned, and Kamala bailed out the rioters?

In a just world you'd be in prison. https://t.co/prF09doS5e — G (@stevensongs) August 23, 2024

He sure would be.

This is the endorsement for which we've all been waiting. https://t.co/G3UNpK0EcK — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) August 23, 2024

The James Comey endorsement will certainly persuade those undecided voters.

I remember a few minutes ago when everyone was urging Biden to drop her from the ticket. https://t.co/QL5Atx5kEt — Kaya (@sisterinferior) August 23, 2024

And now she's the second coming of FDR.

This is one sick f**k. https://t.co/unJR5NmzRL — G (@TCC_Grouchy) August 23, 2024

The amount of hubris it takes to post something like this is off the charts.

This jerkoff said the same thing about the rule of law in 2020. Same fake nonsense, just fill in the blank with a new person's name. https://t.co/0UgI189v6e pic.twitter.com/YygUcgxJa6 — Unauthorized Narrative (@mgEyesOpen) August 23, 2024

Like a broken record.

Corrupt police state official endorsed communist candidate, shocking. https://t.co/aAq3YazZoE — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) August 23, 2024

Totally shocking.

Not.

Says the man who leaked classified information to the press, and set up the leak of the fake steel dossier, and fueled the #RussiaHoax



what a pathetic POS you are. https://t.co/pmZQLyynez — Ronin Eternales (@RoninEternales) August 23, 2024

As someone else said, if we upheld the rule of law, Comey would be in prison.

Nothing to see here, just FBI simping for communism to own Trump https://t.co/VAENulVKBA — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 23, 2024

Because Orange Man Bad.

Or something.

The man who used FISA as a weapon against a Presidential candidate is happy the party that weaponized the DOJ has a puppet trying to stay in power. I’m shocked, just shocked. https://t.co/tvWdP9gG26 — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) August 23, 2024

But RULE OF LAW!

Such a great one!

Your periodic reminder James Comey knowingly used fake intelligence to influence the political process and interfered in an election https://t.co/4MDcVqMy8k — Hunter’s Spy Balloon (@MaryCohensDiary) August 23, 2024

And walked free to lecture the rest of us about the rule of law.