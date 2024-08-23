Union Prez Says We NEVER Invested in Public Schools (Math Doesn't Lie, but...
Execrable Toad James Comey Says He'll Vote Harris to Uphold Rule of Law (and Locks Replies Like a Coward)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on August 23, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

'Morning in America' was part of Ronald Reagan's wildly successful 1984 presidential campaign. For a goon like James Comey to co-opt it for the Kamala Harris campaign is a) laughable and b) a lie.

But he did it.

And then he locked replies.

Which means even he doesn't believe his own B.S.

Yes. Please tell us how the woman running to decriminalize illegal immigration and defund the police will uphold the rule of law.


This meme made us laugh.

Bingo.

Remember how cities burned, and Kamala bailed out the rioters?

He sure would be.

The James Comey endorsement will certainly persuade those undecided voters.

And now she's the second coming of FDR.

The amount of hubris it takes to post something like this is off the charts.

Like a broken record.

Totally shocking.

Not.

As someone else said, if we upheld the rule of law, Comey would be in prison.

Because Orange Man Bad.

Or something.

But RULE OF LAW!

Such a great one!

And walked free to lecture the rest of us about the rule of law.

Tags: 2024 DONALD TRUMP FBI JAMES COMEY KAMALA HARRIS LAW

