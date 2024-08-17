Absolutely Vile Rag New Yorker Tries to Dunk on J.D. Vance With Deep...
Mark Cuban Seems to Be Trying to Distance Kamala Harris From Joe Biden's Policies

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on August 17, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

As Twitchy reported, way back in March of 2021, at the beginning of the Biden administration, the White House instructed federal agencies to refer to it as the Biden-Harris administration. Outspoken reported:

The directive, the employee reports, came from a top White House communications team member and instructs all agencies to refer to the Biden administration as the “Biden-Harris Administration” in place of the “Biden Administration.”

“Please be sure to reference the current administration as the ‘Biden-Harris Administration’ in official public communications,” the directive reads, with “Biden-Harris Administration” accented in bold.

Reporters noticed that the change had appeared on all of the executive branch department websites and all social media platforms. Asked about the directive, then-press secretary Jen Psaki explained that the rebranding was "a reflection of the important role that she will play moving forward."

As we reported earlier this week, POLITICO criticized Donald Trump for trying to tie Kamala Harris' economic policy to that of Joe Biden, "yoking the vice president to the Biden administration’s record on inflation." Add to that that Harris cast the tiebreaking vote to pass the multi-trillion-dollar Inflation Reduction Act that did nothing of the sort.

We're not sure what point Mark Cuban is trying to make with his poll: that Bidenomics is a disaster and Harris had nothing to do with it?

But what about the important role Harris was going to play moving forward? We're at the point now where we're wondering who is running the executive branch.

"An integral architect."

And credit is what she wants, right? Bidenomics was a rousing success and she didn't hesitate to say so. Maybe they should have called it Biden-Harrisonomics to be more clear.

Nope. Harris was only there to attend state events and funerals. She's entirely her own candidate with a fresh slate of joy to sell us.

***

