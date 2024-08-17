Mark Cuban Seems to Be Trying to Distance Kamala Harris From Joe Biden's Policies

As Twitchy reported, way back in March of 2021, at the beginning of the Biden administration, the White House instructed federal agencies to refer to it as the Biden-Harris administration. Outspoken reported:

The directive, the employee reports, came from a top White House communications team member and instructs all agencies to refer to the Biden administration as the “Biden-Harris Administration” in place of the “Biden Administration.” “Please be sure to reference the current administration as the ‘Biden-Harris Administration’ in official public communications,” the directive reads, with “Biden-Harris Administration” accented in bold.

Reporters noticed that the change had appeared on all of the executive branch department websites and all social media platforms. Asked about the directive, then-press secretary Jen Psaki explained that the rebranding was "a reflection of the important role that she will play moving forward."

As we reported earlier this week, POLITICO criticized Donald Trump for trying to tie Kamala Harris' economic policy to that of Joe Biden, "yoking the vice president to the Biden administration’s record on inflation." Add to that that Harris cast the tiebreaking vote to pass the multi-trillion-dollar Inflation Reduction Act that did nothing of the sort.

We're not sure what point Mark Cuban is trying to make with his poll: that Bidenomics is a disaster and Harris had nothing to do with it?

Who is in charge of the executive branch of the United States and is responsible for 100 % of its policies ? — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 17, 2024

None of the above. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 17, 2024





But what about the important role Harris was going to play moving forward? We're at the point now where we're wondering who is running the executive branch.

That's the spirit — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 17, 2024

Both. She has admittedly been without daylight between her and POTUS. She knew of his decline long before we did. — Great Plains Cat (@HeartlandRaised) August 17, 2024

That’s a hell of a good question at the moment, but neither of your choices is correct. — MoodyRedhead (@moodyredhead) August 17, 2024

A record “81 million” voted for those policies. Were they wrong now? — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 17, 2024

No one knows Mark.



You guys propped up a senile shell of a man until he literally broke on the debate stage and dropped out of the race but somehow is still "running the country" — Swan (@AndySwan) August 17, 2024

Considering the president doesn’t know what decade it is, it’s all on Kamala — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 17, 2024

Normally I would say the president but since his party has now admitted he’s functionally incapable of leading?



Obviously not him. Or he’d run again. — Benjamin Way (@BWay124) August 17, 2024

Maybe Susan Rice can clarify this for you. pic.twitter.com/hwS0PYNku0 — laissez claire (@laissez_claire) August 17, 2024

"An integral architect."

You do realize Biden’s X account has been saying all day Harris was the deciding vote in a lot of this right? — Conservative Forum (@CForumGA) August 17, 2024

Who casts tie breaking votes in the Senate.



Quit playing dumb. You know who and what caused this mess.



Just do what she’s trying to do.



Say it will be different next time… — BroncoNation (@Bronconation_80) August 17, 2024

The fact that no one can be sure should be of great concern to all Americans and our allies. — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) August 17, 2024

If you believe she shares zero percent of the blame, then she should not be able to claim any credit.



Absolutely zero credit.



You can't have it both ways. — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) August 17, 2024

And credit is what she wants, right? Bidenomics was a rousing success and she didn't hesitate to say so. Maybe they should have called it Biden-Harrisonomics to be more clear.

So you’re admitting Kamala Harris has absolutely no executive experience? — Danny Able (@DK_Able) August 17, 2024

Nope. Harris was only there to attend state events and funerals. She's entirely her own candidate with a fresh slate of joy to sell us.

***