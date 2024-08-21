Desperate for ANY Positive Achievement, Kamala Lackeys Get Vapors Over Her Handling of Medical Incident

Kamala Harris cares, y'all. She's not like that mean old Trump! That's the narrative the media are going to run with after some sort of medical incident last night during Kamala's rally in Milwaukee.

“We need a medic here, please.” Kamala Harris takes control of medical crisis from the stage at her Milwaukee rally, turns it into a teachable moment. pic.twitter.com/prx6UpFpJh — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 21, 2024

A 'teachable moment' as if she did something 99.999% of us wouldn't do in that same situation.

Can you imagine Trump noticing or caring??? — Alan Johnson (@ohioaj) August 21, 2024

Yeah, actually we can. The media would lie about that, too, though.

The majority of responses here are proof positive the MAGA side doesn't understand humanity. Thank you #HarrisWalz2024 for your empathy, compassion and care for every single one of us. 💙🫂 #StrongerTogether — 💙TrueBlu3Tulip 💙 (@Tulip138) August 21, 2024

Oh, puh-leeze.

“Kamala never does any press conferences! She’s totally scripted & unqualified!”



Yeah, ok. But when it actually matters she has a clear head & controls a crowd & delays a moment of her time. F**k Donald Trump. — ADHD (@banditeax) August 21, 2024

We bet you're a blast at parties.

So where's this empathy and leadership when it comes to securing the border? Addressing inflation now?

Notice! Kamala says “WE’RE going to be ok.” When person in physical distress is ok. WE! This is who she is! 💙 https://t.co/OePPrHCaCc — Henrietta Polo ☮️🌻🇺🇦💙💪🇺🇸 (@HenriettaPolo) August 21, 2024

No, it's not, but you keep telling yourself that, champ.

You can see the concern...she wasn't bothered that the attention wasn't on her.🇺🇸💙🇺🇸 — Yolo🥀764🥀 (@Yolo7640311) August 21, 2024

Of course not. She didn't have to say anything substantive about her plans for America (plans that will leave us broke and starving, FYI).

Not everyone bought into the narrative, though:

Phew, another moment to talk about policy avoided. — Rob Law (@RobLaw_82) August 21, 2024

Exactly. Who needs policy when you've got vibes!

lol more scripted nonsense — Mike (@ChitownMike312) August 21, 2024

Would not surprise us.

The same people complaining of high gas prices, high grocery’s, immigration crisis, inflation are the same people supporting the person responsible for it, Kamala Harris. What is wrong with you people!! — Johnsan64 (@jssm0912) August 21, 2024

A lot is wrong with them.

The good news is people on the street -- men and women -- don't buy the nonsense the Left spews on X, as proven by Don Lemon (of all people).

The reality is this: they cannot brag about Kamala's record. Even the media are ripping apart her economic plan. They've got nothing, so they'll grasp at straws.