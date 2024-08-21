Trump Leaves Bulletproof Enclosure to Check on Suppoter Who Fainted
Desperate for ANY Positive Achievement, Kamala Lackeys Get Vapors Over Her Handling of Medical Incident

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on August 21, 2024
Gif meme

Kamala Harris cares, y'all. She's not like that mean old Trump! That's the narrative the media are going to run with after some sort of medical incident last night during Kamala's rally in Milwaukee.

A 'teachable moment' as if she did something 99.999% of us wouldn't do in that same situation.

Yeah, actually we can. The media would lie about that, too, though.

Oh, puh-leeze.

We bet you're a blast at parties.

So where's this empathy and leadership when it comes to securing the border? Addressing inflation now? 

No, it's not, but you keep telling yourself that, champ.

Of course not. She didn't have to say anything substantive about her plans for America (plans that will leave us broke and starving, FYI).

Not everyone bought into the narrative, though:

 Exactly. Who needs policy when you've got vibes!

Would not surprise us.

A lot is wrong with them.

The good news is people on the street -- men and women -- don't buy the nonsense the Left spews on X, as proven by Don Lemon (of all people).

The reality is this: they cannot brag about Kamala's record. Even the media are ripping apart her economic plan. They've got nothing, so they'll grasp at straws.

Tags: 2024 DNC KAMALA HARRIS MILWAUKEE 2024 ELECTION

