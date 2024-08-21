RFK Jr. Campaign Considering Joining Team Trump to PREVENT 'Risky' Harris-Walz Presidency
Politico Takes Story About Econ Report Revised Down Over 800k Jobs in a...
WATCH: Woman Worth $70 MILLION Who Owns Three Houses Lectures Americans on 'Not...
RFK Dropping Out? Endorsing Trump?! Kamala Campaign Terrified!
Steve Cortes (With Some Help) Shows How 'the DNC is More Secure Than...
Joe Biden, Tim Walz, George Santos, and Greed
Axios' Attempt to Run Cover for Kamala Harris on Price Controls Gets a...
Michelle Obama Says Illegals Have the Right to *Build a Decent Life (*NOT...
Comrade Kamala DNC Special: 60% Off VIP Membership
Jobs Report Revised DOWNWARD by 818,000 Jobs (LARGEST Negative Jobs Report Revision in...
Must Be REALLY BAD! Biden-Harris Admin Says 'Technical Issues' Delaying Release of Revised...
I Fact Checked Joe Biden's DNC Speech Because CNN Refused
'Literally Last Month'! Elon Musk Reminds Us What the Biden WH Was INSISTING...
Here are GREAT Counterpoints After Barack Obama Slams Claims Gov't Is 'Inherently Corrupt'

Don Lemon Vs. Reality Part Two: Here's Women's Thoughts on Trump and Harris (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on August 21, 2024
Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP

Don Lemon is trying really, really hard to find people on who support Kamala Harris and get them on video explaining why.

The other day, Lemon was in Atlantic City, NJ looking for Kamala supporters and got met with lots of people saying they're voting for Trump instead.

Advertisement

We're not quite sure where he is in this video, and this time the respondents are all women, but watch:

Keep in mind -- and we cannot emphasize this enough -- this is a video Don Lemon and his staff not only recorded, but edited. He could have very easily put nothing but Kamala supporters in it, but it seems he didn't get any.

If he had, they'd be front and center.

We are, too.

(Makes the cynical side of this writer ask what the long game is here -- is this a psy-op to make us think Trump is actually winning? Doubtful, but do you trust the media not to pull a stunt like that?)

Women are always the harshest judges of other women, for starters.

But -- more importantly -- women care about things other than abortion. Especially when abortion is being touted by the party that refuses to define women until it's politically convenient.

Recommended

Politico Takes Story About Econ Report Revised Down Over 800k Jobs in a Predictable Direction
Doug P.
Advertisement

Imperfect, yes. But women and men -- of all backgrounds -- were better off when he was president.

Many women will be making this same calculation come November.

Democrats are so arrogant they expect blind allegiance from certain demographic groups, even though they do nothing to help them (and often hurt those groups instead).

But polls! Momentum! Joy! 

Advertisement

Nailed it.

An absolutely brutal answer.

All of this is correct.

Tags: 2024 DON LEMON DONALD TRUMP INTERVIEW KAMALA HARRIS VOTERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Politico Takes Story About Econ Report Revised Down Over 800k Jobs in a Predictable Direction
Doug P.
WATCH: Woman Worth $70 MILLION Who Owns Three Houses Lectures Americans on 'Not Taking More Than We Need'
Amy Curtis
RFK Jr. Campaign Considering Joining Team Trump to PREVENT 'Risky' Harris-Walz Presidency
Amy Curtis
Steve Cortes (With Some Help) Shows How 'the DNC is More Secure Than America's Border'
Doug P.
Axios' Attempt to Run Cover for Kamala Harris on Price Controls Gets a Community Notes Nuking
Doug P.
Jobs Report Revised DOWNWARD by 818,000 Jobs (LARGEST Negative Jobs Report Revision in FIFTEEN YEARS)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Politico Takes Story About Econ Report Revised Down Over 800k Jobs in a Predictable Direction Doug P.
Advertisement