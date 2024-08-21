Don Lemon Vs. Reality Part Two: Here's Women's Thoughts on Trump and Harris (WATCH)

Don Lemon is trying really, really hard to find people on who support Kamala Harris and get them on video explaining why.

The other day, Lemon was in Atlantic City, NJ looking for Kamala supporters and got met with lots of people saying they're voting for Trump instead.

We're not quite sure where he is in this video, and this time the respondents are all women, but watch:

Women on Trump vs. Harris…🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bi4sItJy15 — Don Lemon (@donlemon) August 20, 2024

Keep in mind -- and we cannot emphasize this enough -- this is a video Don Lemon and his staff not only recorded, but edited. He could have very easily put nothing but Kamala supporters in it, but it seems he didn't get any.

If he had, they'd be front and center.

Don I must admit.. I’m suprised that you posted this.. Respect.. 🫡 — Jay’V (@JayVTheGreat) August 20, 2024

We are, too.

(Makes the cynical side of this writer ask what the long game is here -- is this a psy-op to make us think Trump is actually winning? Doubtful, but do you trust the media not to pull a stunt like that?)

I have a few women in my family that absolutely despise Trump but will vote for him anyway admitting things were better under him. Like the woman in here they describe Kamala as fake and insincere and cannot take her seriously. — 🇺🇸Sheri (@SheriCarter18) August 20, 2024

Women are always the harshest judges of other women, for starters.

But -- more importantly -- women care about things other than abortion. Especially when abortion is being touted by the party that refuses to define women until it's politically convenient.

Trump’s track record speaks for itself..empowering women and putting America first. That’s why so many are still on board! — Kalle Crypto (@Kalle_Crypto12) August 20, 2024

Imperfect, yes. But women and men -- of all backgrounds -- were better off when he was president.

As a woman, wife, mom and businessowner, it's Trump... — AJ 🦆 (@AjApplegoose) August 20, 2024

Many women will be making this same calculation come November.

Democrats are always baffled to learn that people are individuals, with individual thoughts and feelings. https://t.co/lqCdDKVXm1 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 21, 2024

Democrats are so arrogant they expect blind allegiance from certain demographic groups, even though they do nothing to help them (and often hurt those groups instead).

Kamala the most unpopular VP in recent American history is supposedly “competitive” in the polls— yet Don can’t find anyone who says they’re voting for her …

Seems to be the reoccurring theme in most viral ‘man on the street’ type interviews these days… https://t.co/5ttmMEKw3e — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) August 21, 2024

But polls! Momentum! Joy!

“Everything is a joke with her and it’s not a joke. We are in trouble.” https://t.co/FyneWUmKpo — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) August 20, 2024

Nailed it.

"I feel like every time they don't want somebody who's good for us to win, they throw someone who's black in our face thinking that's gonna make us vote for the black person."



"I voted for Obama because he was black. I don't want to vote for her because she's the first black… https://t.co/qNg5oTV48R — Rich Baris The People's Pundit (@Peoples_Pundit) August 20, 2024

An absolutely brutal answer.

Harris’ intersectional campaign, coalescing groups of “dispossessed” voters via vibes, won’t work.



She’s too online, and Twitter still isn’t real life. Average Americans are more concerned about the issues like inflation and her policies, not fake projections of joy and empathy. https://t.co/sA7IfFg2vt — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 21, 2024

All of this is correct.