WATCH: Don Lemon SHOCKED to Learn New Jersey Voters Are Sour on Kamala, Supporting Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on August 18, 2024
Townhall Media

This writer has thought for a while now that the 'momentum' behind Kamala Harris and her campaign is all media spin and astroturf. She's had a consistently low approval ratings, dropped out of the 2020 race prior to Iowa with zero delegates, and didn't have to face primary voters this election cycle. On top of this, she's part and parcel of the Biden administration and his policies are her policies.

So it seems counterintuitive that now -- suddenly -- favorability has shifted in her favor.

Don Lemon -- having been fired by CNN and Elon Musk -- is now reduced to doing roaming interviews of voters. He was in Atlantic City, New Jersey and we all know he was hoping to get an outpouring of 'Yas KWEEN! We love Kamala!' replies.

Things did not go the way Lemon planned, however.

The post continues after the cut off:

"Four years ago it was a lot better. I made a lot more money than I do now."

Lemon then tried "fact-checking" the man which resulted in the man laughing in his face.

"I know nobody likes him but we had good times with Donald Trump. The economy was good, life was good," another woman said.

Ouch.

It really is. It's the definition of hubris.

Trying and failing.

It really is disgusting. Lemon isn't hurting under Bidenomics, so no one else should be.

And the implication here is clear: if you are hurting, shut up and pretend you're not. To protect Democrats.

The Left loves to say we have to respect the 'lived reality' of others, until it harms Kamala.

EXACTLY.

Lemon and his staff edited this. And this is the best they came up with. If they had Kamala supporters, they'd have published that.

It really is hilarious.

Because Don Lemon is a joke.

Nailed it.

This is 'journalism' in 2024.

Democratic Party propaganda.

They despise the average voter.

He deserves to be laughed at.

Don should stick to whining about the pronunciation of Kamala's name. That's less embarrassing for him.

