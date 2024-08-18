WATCH: Don Lemon SHOCKED to Learn New Jersey Voters Are Sour on Kamala, Supporting Trump

This writer has thought for a while now that the 'momentum' behind Kamala Harris and her campaign is all media spin and astroturf. She's had a consistently low approval ratings, dropped out of the 2020 race prior to Iowa with zero delegates, and didn't have to face primary voters this election cycle. On top of this, she's part and parcel of the Biden administration and his policies are her policies.

Advertisement

So it seems counterintuitive that now -- suddenly -- favorability has shifted in her favor.

Don Lemon -- having been fired by CNN and Elon Musk -- is now reduced to doing roaming interviews of voters. He was in Atlantic City, New Jersey and we all know he was hoping to get an outpouring of 'Yas KWEEN! We love Kamala!' replies.

Things did not go the way Lemon planned, however.

NEW: Don Lemon interviews people in Atlantic City, NJ and is shocked to find out most people are supporting Trump.



Multiple people mentioned how they felt more financially stable under Trump.



"Four years ago it was a lot better. I made a lot more money than I do now."



Lemon… pic.twitter.com/u1eYFkoHYE — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 17, 2024

The post continues after the cut off:

"Four years ago it was a lot better. I made a lot more money than I do now." Lemon then tried "fact-checking" the man which resulted in the man laughing in his face. "I know nobody likes him but we had good times with Donald Trump. The economy was good, life was good," another woman said.

Ouch.

The level of entitlement telling someone they're wrong about their own financial situation is truly mindblowing. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) August 17, 2024

It really is. It's the definition of hubris.

Don trying to stay relevant.. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 17, 2024

Trying and failing.

He tried to deny a persons actual experience…



Disgusting. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 17, 2024

It really is disgusting. Lemon isn't hurting under Bidenomics, so no one else should be.

And the implication here is clear: if you are hurting, shut up and pretend you're not. To protect Democrats.

Does this moron shop for groceries or buy gas? The economy sucks and it’s because of the last almost 4 years of the present administration.



The people know and Lemon knows too. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 18, 2024

The Left loves to say we have to respect the 'lived reality' of others, until it harms Kamala.

The most important thing that needs to be pointed out is… he had editing on his side and this is as good as he could get it too. 🫣 — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) August 18, 2024

EXACTLY.

Lemon and his staff edited this. And this is the best they came up with. If they had Kamala supporters, they'd have published that.

This is utterly hilarious. Especially the part when millionaire Lemon attempts to fact-check people on the reality they've faced under this administration. https://t.co/tzBUTSFcDi — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 18, 2024

It really is hilarious.

Because Don Lemon is a joke.

Normal people : “yeah I just like life more when things are more affordable and I feel like my money goes further…”



Democrats: 😱😱😳😳😨😨🤯🤯😯😯😯😲😲😲 https://t.co/HGSI8AblpH — MegaChill (@The__P3) August 18, 2024

Nailed it.

I could seriously watch this on endless repeat. A reporter is not getting the answers he wants, so he pumps up the democratic ticket and tells people how wrong they are. Is this what passes for reporting in 2024? https://t.co/awAvKGp6OH — Alan Veach (@a_veachjr) August 18, 2024

Advertisement

This is 'journalism' in 2024.

Democratic Party propaganda.

Gotta love leftists telling people to their face how they actually are not paying more for literally everything as if it is all an illusion https://t.co/2cT6y2iZIZ — JJLaSelva (@JJLaSelva) August 18, 2024

They despise the average voter.

The best part of this video is Don Lemon constantly insisting to everyday Americans that the economy is *actually* better under Biden than Trump only to have them laugh in his face. Americans are struggling to afford groceries but Don Lemon is there to tell them they’re wrong! https://t.co/Tie0tACEas — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 18, 2024

He deserves to be laughed at.

Don should stick to whining about the pronunciation of Kamala's name. That's less embarrassing for him.