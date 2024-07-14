'Lowest Form of Humanity.' CA Rep. Swalwell Gets Up Early to Blame GOP...
Newsweek's Misleading Headline on GoFundMe for Families of Shooting Victims Is PROOF Media Are GARBAGE

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on July 14, 2024
AngieArtist

Today we learned the man who was killed at the Trump rally in Butler, PA is former fire chief Corey Comperatore.

Townhall Media reports:

On Saturday night, former and potentially future President Donald Trump was shot during his rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania. While the bullet hit his ear and Trump was soon after confirmed to be "safe," a man was tragically killed. Corey Comperatore, 50, "died a hero," as Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) aptly put it on Sunday when he shared words from Comperatore's wife. The father and husband, a former fire chief, dove on top of his family to shield them at the rally.

He lived as a hero, working as a fire chief, and died as a hero, protecting his family. Two others were critically injured, according to reports.

But because our media are garbage (and garbage is insulted by being compared to the media), this is how Newsweek frames the GoFundMe set up to support Comperatore and the other victims:

See that? 

They make it sound like the campaign set up the GoFundMe for Trump, and not the victims.

And it's not just the post on X -- the headline says the same thing:

A GoFundMe page set up to support the victims and families of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump has surpassed $200,000.

Alleged gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks killed one man and critically injured two others when he opened fire on Saturday evening during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, grazing Trump's ear.

The fundraising page, initiated by Meredith O'Rourke, Trump's adviser and the national finance director of his 2024 presidential campaign, has raised $240,238 from 3,300 donations as of Sunday morning. The fundraising effort aims to reach a goal of $1 million to support the victims and their families.

O'Rourke wrote in the GoFundMe description that the page it is authorized by Trump.

They clarify it in the body of the article knowing full well few people will make it past the post or headline.

So many things.

They never learn.

If only.

Like by not equating Donald Trump with Hitler and saying he's the greatest threat this country has ever faced.

That's how.

Yep. That's the plan here.

They know this.

This is intentional.

They're richly deserved.

They might delete it, eventually.

But we got a screencap, 'cause the Internet is forever.

They know exactly what they're doing.

Yes it would.

That's the entire point.

And then they'll lecture us about 'misinformation.'

They deserve this.

And they didn't. On purpose.

They cannot. TDS has rotted their brains and souls.

It sure is.

