Newsweek's Misleading Headline on GoFundMe for Families of Shooting Victims Is PROOF Media Are GARBAGE

Today we learned the man who was killed at the Trump rally in Butler, PA is former fire chief Corey Comperatore.

Townhall Media reports:

On Saturday night, former and potentially future President Donald Trump was shot during his rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania. While the bullet hit his ear and Trump was soon after confirmed to be "safe," a man was tragically killed. Corey Comperatore, 50, "died a hero," as Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) aptly put it on Sunday when he shared words from Comperatore's wife. The father and husband, a former fire chief, dove on top of his family to shield them at the rally.

Advertisement

He lived as a hero, working as a fire chief, and died as a hero, protecting his family. Two others were critically injured, according to reports.

But because our media are garbage (and garbage is insulted by being compared to the media), this is how Newsweek frames the GoFundMe set up to support Comperatore and the other victims:

Trump campaign launches GoFundMe after shooting https://t.co/wBVKRvl3Xv — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 14, 2024

See that?

They make it sound like the campaign set up the GoFundMe for Trump, and not the victims.

And it's not just the post on X -- the headline says the same thing:

A GoFundMe page set up to support the victims and families of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump has surpassed $200,000. Alleged gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks killed one man and critically injured two others when he opened fire on Saturday evening during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, grazing Trump's ear. The fundraising page, initiated by Meredith O'Rourke, Trump's adviser and the national finance director of his 2024 presidential campaign, has raised $240,238 from 3,300 donations as of Sunday morning. The fundraising effort aims to reach a goal of $1 million to support the victims and their families. O'Rourke wrote in the GoFundMe description that the page it is authorized by Trump.

They clarify it in the body of the article knowing full well few people will make it past the post or headline.

Seriously, what the hell is wrong with y'all?? — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@GaltsGirl) July 14, 2024

So many things.

You never learn, do you? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 14, 2024

They never learn.

For the families of people who got killed and wounded. Gee, if only there were a way that could have been avoided. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) July 14, 2024

If only.

Like by not equating Donald Trump with Hitler and saying he's the greatest threat this country has ever faced.

That's how.

You’re just going to let the TDS infected believe it’s for Trump and not the victims, aren’t you? — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) July 14, 2024

Yep. That's the plan here.

You pieces of s**t. It’s for the victims. — Mike is anti-communist (@mikecarroll1974) July 14, 2024

They know this.

This is intentional.

They're richly deserved.

You people are dumb. This money goes to the innocent victim. The fireman who covered his wife and two daughters, and gave his life to protect theirs.



Delete this crap now, you piece of you-know-what. — NOfP-X (@NOfPPlus) July 14, 2024

Advertisement

They might delete it, eventually.

But we got a screencap, 'cause the Internet is forever.

Your headline is misleading, it implies he's raising campaign funds when he's actually raising money for the other victims and their families. No click for you. — The Amazing Critter Man 🇺🇸🐍 (@_CritterMan) July 14, 2024

They know exactly what they're doing.

You could have added "to support the victims and families" in the headline, so people wouldn't think the GoFundMe was for Trump.



But that would defeat the purpose of the headline. https://t.co/Wwv0HgNEmt — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) July 14, 2024

Yes it would.

Raising money behalf of the victims, not for the Trump campaign itself.



But, you’d never know that from the headline https://t.co/qhFM80rQ6n — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 14, 2024

That's the entire point.

And then they'll lecture us about 'misinformation.'

Go f**k yourself, Newsweek. F**k yourself with a rusty pole.



You know what you’re doing here. And you’re doing it for that reason. https://t.co/2BW3DJv7CS — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 14, 2024

They deserve this.

For the other victims. You had plenty of room to add that to the headline. https://t.co/vgA99mUF7d — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 14, 2024

Advertisement

And they didn't. On purpose.

For the families of the victim who was killed and for those wounded, assholes.



You people just can't stop yourselves, can you? https://t.co/DIZGI3flXh — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) July 14, 2024

They cannot. TDS has rotted their brains and souls.

Reminder: omitting context is lying. https://t.co/JiH6IwoyZt — Super Journalist (Ret) - JOURN-L of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) July 14, 2024

It sure is.