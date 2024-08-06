Nero May Have Fiddled but Gwen Walz Took Strong Whiffs While Her City...
New Trump Ads Decimate Kamala's VP, Democrat Plot to Eliminate Trump!
Ya' Don't SAY: Josh Shapiro Team Reportedly Claims HE Turned KAMALA Down (He...
Weirdo Alert! Ben Stiller Wishes He Wasn't a Jewish White Guy
WOMP WOMP: Axios Laying Off 50 People Across the Company
Gets WORSE: Secret Service Whistleblower Leaks Even MORE Damning Details About Trump's Jul...
YES, PLEASE DO! The Hill Reports Kamala Is Seeking to Learn From Hillary...
This Is INSANITY: Megyn Kelly DROPS Tim Walz with His Own Dangerous Bill...
Keep Carrying That Water: Axios Says the Stock Market Slump Doesn't Mean Recession...
When the Nation Called, He QUIT: Letter from Soldiers Who Served With Tim...
New Campaign Slogan for the Harris-Walz Ticket Just Dropped and It's EPIC
Mic Has Been DROPPED! JD Vance Sums UP Harris/Walz Ticket With Just 1...
Who's Running the Country? Biden's Daily Schedule Includes Daily Briefing at 2 PM
Alyssa Farah Griffin's Now DELETED Tweet Says Exactly How She Feels About the...

Let the Drama Begin: Van Jones Says Harris VP Pick Is Her 'Caving In' to Anti-Jewish Left

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:35 PM on August 06, 2024
AP Photo/Kathy Willens

This writer, for one, is actually surprised Kamala Harris picked Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate. He really brings nothing to the table and, as Twitchy has shown you, has a lot of baggage that'll weigh down the campaign.

Advertisement

Josh Shapiro was in the running, but his being Jewish was a problem, and CNN even said so a couple of weeks ago. Shapiro even made an effort to distance himself from his service in the IDF, and the thanks he gets is getting passed over. Picking Shapiro would've been helped tip Pennsylvania and would have been the better move, in this writer's opinion. 

Van Jones (yeah, he's said some actual reasonable things lately) even admits not picking Shapiro was a misstep:

Let the fighting begin!

Ouch.

Yeah, it's not marbled. It's an integral part.

No, there isn't.

Ouch.

Recommended

Gets WORSE: Secret Service Whistleblower Leaks Even MORE Damning Details About Trump's July 13th Security
Sam J.
Advertisement

That probably won't happen.

It really is, but it's been obvious for a while now that the Democratic Party has a problem.

At least they're saying it out loud now.

One of them.

But there aren't many.

Yep.

Watch them get mad he said this at all.

It sure does.

Tags: 2024 ANTI-ISRAEL ANTISEMITISM JEWISH JEWS KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gets WORSE: Secret Service Whistleblower Leaks Even MORE Damning Details About Trump's July 13th Security
Sam J.
Ya' Don't SAY: Josh Shapiro Team Reportedly Claims HE Turned KAMALA Down (He Couldn't Stand Her Either?)
Sam J.
This Is INSANITY: Megyn Kelly DROPS Tim Walz with His Own Dangerous Bill That Should Terrify Families
Sam J.
Weirdo Alert! Ben Stiller Wishes He Wasn't a Jewish White Guy
justmindy
Mic Has Been DROPPED! JD Vance Sums UP Harris/Walz Ticket With Just 1 STUNNINGLY Brutal Sentence (Watch)
Sam J.
New Campaign Slogan for the Harris-Walz Ticket Just Dropped and It's EPIC
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Gets WORSE: Secret Service Whistleblower Leaks Even MORE Damning Details About Trump's July 13th Security Sam J.
Advertisement