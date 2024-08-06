Let the Drama Begin: Van Jones Says Harris VP Pick Is Her 'Caving In' to Anti-Jewish Left

This writer, for one, is actually surprised Kamala Harris picked Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate. He really brings nothing to the table and, as Twitchy has shown you, has a lot of baggage that'll weigh down the campaign.
Josh Shapiro was in the running, but his being Jewish was a problem, and CNN even said so a couple of weeks ago. Shapiro even made an effort to distance himself from his service in the IDF, and the thanks he gets is getting passed over. Picking Shapiro would've been helped tip Pennsylvania and would have been the better move, in this writer's opinion.
Van Jones (yeah, he's said some actual reasonable things lately) even admits not picking Shapiro was a misstep:
Van Jones admits that Kamala picking Walz was her "caving in to some of these darker parts in the party" in terms of appeasing "anti-Jewish bigots" that have "gotten marbled into this party." pic.twitter.com/UTspmYkFfF— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 6, 2024
Let the fighting begin!
They made Shapiro publicly apologize for being Jewish and then went ahead and picked the other guy.— Susie (@SoCalSister22) August 6, 2024
Ouch.
“marbled” … how genteel of @VanJones68 🤡— JilliBee (@Jill992004231) August 6, 2024
Yeah, it's not marbled. It's an integral part.
Anti-Jewish bigots are all in his party! There is no justifying any of it!— CYNDI 💌 (@CYNDI_ROSE__) August 6, 2024
No, there isn't.
A shame no one saw this admission because it's CNN— ProtestantMonk (@Protestant_Monk) August 6, 2024
Ouch.
Recommended
Van Jones has one eye partially open to reality, he needs to just dump democrats already, I feel it would give him ultimate peace of mind— Axel McClain (@AxelMcclain) August 6, 2024
That probably won't happen.
Incredible admission— Jeffrey Brown (@JeffreyBrown73) August 6, 2024
It really is, but it's been obvious for a while now that the Democratic Party has a problem.
At least they're saying it out loud now.
Van Jones continues to be the most frank leftist on offer. #Respect https://t.co/FpQafafVsq— Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) August 6, 2024
One of them.
But there aren't many.
Van Jones points out the obvious about the Democratic party. https://t.co/WTUb4xvFLv— J L Fairchild (@J_L_Fairchild) August 6, 2024
Yep.
Van finds another acorn. (Watch people get pissed he said "darker.") https://t.co/34XpRHwfnw— CLA (@ConservativeLA) August 6, 2024
Watch them get mad he said this at all.
The DNC in the USA in the year 2024 has a problem with Jews. https://t.co/rigXLueqJg— David Larkin (@DavidLarkinEsq) August 6, 2024
It sure does.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member