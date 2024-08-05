Reminder: Kamala Harris Vowed to Ban Off Shore Drilling ('Cuz We Don't Pay Enough for Energy Already)

Defenders of Democracy Alert: Watch Jamie Raskin Say Congress Will Stop Trump Taking...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on August 05, 2024
AP Photo/LM Otero

Back in May, we told you how Donald Trump vowed to expand drilling and approve permits for energy production if he was elected in November. Rolling Stone freaked out about this 'awful' plan to make sure Americans can afford to heat their homes and drive to work.

Compare this to what Kamala Harris has said. Not only would she ban fracking (and be real -- we don't believe she changed her mind on this, despite what an anonymous campaign staffer says), she's also on video vowing to ban off shore drilling:

That's a pretty concise, definitive answer.

And she'll do it.

Even if she flip flops.

The Internet is forever, no matter how hard the Left tries to erase stuff.

Travel is only for our political betters.

Just like gas stoves.

Jobs in fracking and off shore drilling actually pay a good, living wage. Which is what we thought the Left wanted.

But not really.

Like Bidenomics, but even worse!

That's if we're lucky.

At a minimum.

Plus even higher prices on everything else.

Yep.

Someone who doesn't like eating. Or driving a car. Or living affordably.

This writer doesn't.

They sure do.

Must be nice to be wealthy enough to handle this inflation.

We will long for the days of 4.3% unemployment.

And Kamala is fine with this.

All by design.

