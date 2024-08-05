Reminder: Kamala Harris Vowed to Ban Off Shore Drilling ('Cuz We Don't Pay Enough for Energy Already)

Back in May, we told you how Donald Trump vowed to expand drilling and approve permits for energy production if he was elected in November. Rolling Stone freaked out about this 'awful' plan to make sure Americans can afford to heat their homes and drive to work.

Compare this to what Kamala Harris has said. Not only would she ban fracking (and be real -- we don't believe she changed her mind on this, despite what an anonymous campaign staffer says), she's also on video vowing to ban off shore drilling:

Kamala Harris promised to ban offshore drilling… pic.twitter.com/sfOaDPEzmd — @amuse (@amuse) August 4, 2024

That's a pretty concise, definitive answer.

And she'll do it.

Even if she flip flops.

I'm surprised this hasn't been scrubbed off the internet yet! — Beefbooger (@beefbooger) August 4, 2024

The Internet is forever, no matter how hard the Left tries to erase stuff.

No more cars and you can’t ride a horse because they fart, genius — Vince Meal (@VinceHappyMeal) August 4, 2024

Travel is only for our political betters.

Just like gas stoves.

That should do great things for jobs 🤣 — Julie Ann “Potifa” (@blondjewels) August 5, 2024

Jobs in fracking and off shore drilling actually pay a good, living wage. Which is what we thought the Left wanted.

But not really.

Cacklenomics — Chart Cruncher (@NaughtonPaolo) August 4, 2024

Like Bidenomics, but even worse!

Kamala Harris has no idea how to compete on the world level. With her at the presidency helm we certainly will be following and not leading. — James Marcello (@JamesMarcello6) August 5, 2024

That's if we're lucky.

Get ready for $10 gas — kgbman (@kgbman) August 4, 2024

At a minimum.

Plus even higher prices on everything else.

Trump will make the USA Energy Independent https://t.co/NWThNX6WMZ pic.twitter.com/O52qwRkICQ — SalzOld (@SalzOld) August 5, 2024

Yep.

What kind of person would vote for this lunatic?? https://t.co/vz4f9nf2Ps — Justin Sadler (@DaddySadler1071) August 5, 2024

Someone who doesn't like eating. Or driving a car. Or living affordably.

Who doesn’t like $10 a gallon gas? https://t.co/O4PEN4Ohdz — Cappioso (@cappioso5682) August 5, 2024

This writer doesn't.

Democrats voting for Kamala must like high inflation. https://t.co/60WFwu0D0M — Marie Baldwin (@d1baldwin) August 5, 2024

They sure do.

Must be nice to be wealthy enough to handle this inflation.

SHE ALSO WILL END FRACKING IN PA, ND, SD, AK, ETC. https://t.co/3YZIMpl3WJ — John Kallunki (@JohnKallunki) August 5, 2024

We will long for the days of 4.3% unemployment.

Again, no idea what being a self sufficient country is and wants to be at the mercy of OPEC. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/EK4Vyhv3Ri — CW 🇺🇸 (@CWestbrook2) August 4, 2024

And Kamala is fine with this.

Kamala Harris promised to ban off shore drilling! If you think the economy is bad NOW, if you vote for HER, you will no longer have any chance of a comfortable living!!! Hell you won't be able to buy GROCERIES!!! https://t.co/suZnHl7TTv — Texascowgirl #MAGA (@seasonedcowgirl) August 4, 2024

All by design.