'Dems Are Eating Themselves Alive'! Sen. Durbin Zings CNN's Ratings When Asked About Pay Raise in CR

Doug P.  |  3:15 PM on December 18, 2024
If the current Continuing Resolution ends up passing through Congress, members of that body will get a pay increase (apparently helping push the country to $36 trillion in debt makes a politician worthy of a raise). 

Today a CNN reporter asked Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin if members of Congress deserve a pay increase, and the Left are eating their own as evidenced by Durbin's response:

After all CNN has done to help the Democrats push their preferred narratives, that's the thanks they get from Durbin? 

Durbin crushing CNN off the top rope! Pass the popcorn!

