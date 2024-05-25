That Monster: Rolling Stone Calls Trump's Promise of Cheap Gas, Energy Independence 'Awful'

The media will not cope well if Trump wins in November. They're already freaking out, and Rolling Stone is no exception. They're so mad Trump promised energy independence and cheap gas in his next term.

Trump reportedly told oil industry executives this week that he will immediately approve all of their projects and expand drilling should he win in November.



More awful things he's promised if he gets a second term: https://t.co/Rb31xQHFq8 pic.twitter.com/FztE0QMVmJ — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 24, 2024

Here's more of those 'awful' promises:

Donald Trump reportedly did not expect to win the presidency in 2016, which isn’t surprising considering how ill-prepared he and his team were to take control of the country. He appointed established conservatives to key positions before learning some had personal principles that extended beyond indulging the president’s ego. Trump wreaked havoc on the United States for four years, but the damage might have been even greater if he wasn’t battling career public servants who tried to check his impulses, or if he wasn’t such a political neophyte. Trump will not be the dog that caught the car heading into his second term. He’ll be ready and waiting to take the wheel and hit the gas. The former president has now had nearly a decade to burnish his understanding of how Washington, D.C., works, and to assemble a political machine laser-focused on exploiting a federal government full of loopholes to give him the power to enact an authoritarian agenda that could spell disaster for the economy, the environment, human rights, and democracy.

What. A. Nightmare.

Who else wants to fill their tanks and still be able to put food on the table…✋#Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/432YD5LNKN — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) May 24, 2024

We do.

Cheap gas isn’t awful you f**king morons — Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) May 25, 2024

To these writers -- who live in places like Manhattan where they don't own a car -- it is.

I hate Trump but this will be a good thing.



Biden never should have cancelled the Keystone Pipeline. — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) May 24, 2024

Nope.

But he did.

Own it.

Wait... affordable fuel is a terrible thing? 😂😂😂



Democrat policies bankrupt us while Republican policies make people prosperous.



See gas prices under Trump vs gas prices under Biden for more details. — The Gay Republican 🇺🇲✝️🇮🇱 (@GayRepublicSwag) May 25, 2024

We all see it.

Look at all those jobs with a living wage that Biden ruined.

Awful things? I'm assuming that no one on the Rolling Stone staff drives a car or pays for gas? — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) May 25, 2024

They do not.

Wait. Is Rolling Stone campaigning FOR Trump?



Amazing. — It’s Ma’am, PhDelightful 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@ItsGoneAwry) May 24, 2024

Really amazing.

You’re literally typing this on a device made with oil by-products you ridiculous spoons.



Your magazine - also made using oil by-products - isn’t delivered burning unicorn farts either, ya friggin’ m0r0ns. — 🔴 P𝕠𝐔𝔫Ⓒ𝓔г (@bloodless_coup) May 25, 2024

'Ridiculous spoons' is a great insult.

Best news I've heard all day. Keep it coming, Rolling Stone! 💪 — Andy Martin (@Dollarlogic) May 25, 2024

It really is good news.

It’s really weird that Rolling Stone is writing tweets designed to help Trump get reelected, but that’s fine. Welcome to the Trump Train! https://t.co/cVjtg7LAr5 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 25, 2024

Choo choo!

Stop trying to get me to vote for Trump. https://t.co/az6nmAY7jr — The Rare Normie Libertarian (@colorblindk1d) May 25, 2024

They're doing more to campaign for Trump than not.

Right?

Please, Rolling Stone. Unlike liberals, I can only cast one vote, yet you keep selling me on this guy. https://t.co/VKqctT6U35 — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) May 25, 2024

Only Democrat voters can cast multiple votes.

They constantly go out of their way to make me like Trump more https://t.co/TtqZMj5Tex — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 25, 2024

And they have no idea they're doing it.

Tell us more awfully wonderful things he’s going to do to make America great again. https://t.co/UwmqKPCX5C — LisaLou (@Lis_aLouu) May 25, 2024

Please do.