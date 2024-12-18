'Dems Are Eating Themselves Alive'! Sen. Durbin Zings CNN's Ratings When Asked About...
Have the Media Tried Not Lying? Politico Warns Trump's Lawsuits Threaten Free Press

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on December 18, 2024
A few days ago, we told you how ABC News settled a lawsuit with president-elect Donald Trump to the tune of $15 million. The settlement was to avoid going to trial in a defamation suit Trump filed against the network and anchor George Stephanopoulos after the latter said -- repeatedly -- Trump was 'found liable for rape' (he was not).

A couple of days later, Trump said he's planning to sue both Iowa pollster Ann Selzer and CBS/'60 Minutes'; suits that might prove difficult to win (but that's a topic for another post).

Either way, the media are clutching all the pearls about the lawsuits and actually being held accountable for lying and defaming Trump.

Politico wants us to know the free press is bracing for an onslaught of lawsuits:

They write (emphasis added):

Media lawyers are bracing for an onslaught of lawsuits from Donald Trump and his political allies in the wake of ABC’s decision to pay $16 million to settle a defamation case Trump filed against the network.

Many First Amendment advocates see the settlement as a capitulation by ABC that handed Trump both a lucrative victory and a legal roadmap. They worry it will embolden him to escalate his use of private civil litigation against his media critics when he returns to power next month.

These private lawsuits would be separate from anything Trump does as president to deploy official levers of power against the press. And even if the lawsuits lack merit, they can still have a chilling effect.

Do these people not understand the law? ABC News and Stephanopoulos reported factually incorrect information to smear Trump.

You can't do that.

It's not 'capitulation' on the part of ABC News -- it's an admission Trump had them dead to rights on this suit and the deposition of George Stephanopoulos would've been even MORE damaging.

Or are the people complaining about ABC settling saying they would've preferred a trial that ended with ABC paying Trump tens of millions of dollars more than $15 million?

It's all self-inflicted.

And richly deserved.

Bingo. They're nothing more than the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party.

No one is above the law and all that.

There isn't a tenet of journalistic ethics or integrity they didn't jettison to smear Trump

No, no. 

They need to keep going. Really dig themselves a deeper hole.

Won't someone please think of them?

Excellent question.

We all saw that when certain papers refused to endorse Kamala Harris before the election.

Nailed it.

And no one trusts the media anymore.

DONALD TRUMP FIRST AMENDMENT FREE SPEECH JOURNALISM LAWSUIT MEDIA

