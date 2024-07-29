What Dictators Do: Mad SCOTUS Isn't Left-Wing Enough, Biden Proposes 'Reforms' to Undermine Its Authority

This comes down to one thing, and one thing only: after years of a liberal and semi-liberal majority on the Supreme Court, the Democrats lost to Donald Trump in 2016, and he was able to appoint two new justices to SCOTUS. Unhappy they no longer had a stranglehold on one branch of government, the Left decided to do what it always does: undermine the institution.

Today, President Biden called for 'bold' reforms (translation: things that will make the court more susceptible to a Leftist agenda).

This nation was founded on a simple yet profound principle: No one is above the law.



Not the President of the United States.

Not a justice on the Supreme Court of the United States.



So today, I'm calling for three bold reforms to restore trust and accountability to the court… — President Biden (@POTUS) July 29, 2024

Except -- as this administration and Democrats across the country have demonstrated -- certain people are, in fact, above the law.

So take all the seats Mr. President.

Guy who has been in politics for 50 years, whose team literally hid the fact that his brain no longer functions so he could remain in power, is calling for term limits. 😂 — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 29, 2024

The whole 'remove immunity for former presidents' thing might come back to bite him on the butt, too.

Now do Hunter Biden, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Mayorakas, Merrick Garland, etc...



No one is above the law unless you are a democrat. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 29, 2024

Exactly.

And everyone except the most vicious partisans see it.

You should restore trust in democracy and jump back into the race.



Democracy chose you to be the democratic candidate! — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 29, 2024

Heh.

The staffer who wrote this should re read the constitution. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 29, 2024

So should the rest of the Democratic Party while we're at it.

I should be allowed to remain in Congress for 36 years but we need term limits in the Supreme Court. — Joe Biden Press Release (Parody) (@joebldenpress) July 29, 2024

Because this is (D)ifferent.

This isn’t happening and everyone knows it isn’t happening. It’s basically larping from the president. — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) July 29, 2024

Basically, yes.

Presidential virtue signaling.

No, Joe. You can't do this. I don't think you understand that the Supreme Court is a powerful branch of government. Just because they told you no doesn't mean you get to change the rules. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) July 29, 2024

Speaking of telling Biden 'no', remember how Biden bragged about openly defying SCOTUS by continuing to push student loan forgiveness, even after the court said he had no authority to do so?

We do.

Weird how 'no one is above the law' didn't apply then.

Democrats literally had to pull a coup on you a week ago and YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT TERM LIMITS HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAA — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) July 29, 2024

It's laughable.

It's always the ones who have become multi-millionaires from decades of "public service" who accuse others of unethical behavior. https://t.co/2p4Yt7Y8H4 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 29, 2024

Without fail.

It's always the ones who scream about no one being 'above the law' who make sure they, themselves, are above the law.

The man whose policies are routinely ruled illegal and struck down — only for him to brag about continuing to implement unconstitutional fiats — thinks he can wax poetic about the rule of law. Pound sand, POTUS. https://t.co/kY7jRPOmy7 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) July 29, 2024

Pound all the sand.

He’s only saying this because he knows it’ll never pass. If it did, he’d be in jail a few years from now. https://t.co/phg8HJ0WH3 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 29, 2024

He sure is.

"Completely changing the nature of the Supreme Court, and probably packing it, is essential to Save Our Democracy (TM)." https://t.co/uStB2Aysle — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) July 29, 2024

But Biden totally isn't the dictator, y'all. That's just Trump. Trust them.

They'd never lie to you.

For everyone who was wondering where is our president. Here is the Biden-Harris Administration trying to undermine the foundations of our republic. https://t.co/0QWNOgXTiF — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) July 29, 2024

They are, and there's no reason to believe Kamala wouldn't continue to do so.