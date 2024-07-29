DISGUSTING! Caitlyn Jenner Goes OFF on ChatGPT Over Question About Gender and Assassinatin...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

What Dictators Do: Mad SCOTUS Isn't Left-Wing Enough, Biden Proposes 'Reforms' to Undermine Its Authority

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on July 29, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

This comes down to one thing, and one thing only: after years of a liberal and semi-liberal majority on the Supreme Court, the Democrats lost to Donald Trump in 2016, and he was able to appoint two new justices to SCOTUS. Unhappy they no longer had a stranglehold on one branch of government, the Left decided to do what it always does: undermine the institution.

Today, President Biden called for 'bold' reforms (translation: things that will make the court more susceptible to a Leftist agenda).

Except -- as this administration and Democrats across the country have demonstrated -- certain people are, in fact, above the law.

So take all the seats Mr. President.

The whole 'remove immunity for former presidents' thing might come back to bite him on the butt, too.

Exactly.

And everyone except the most vicious partisans see it.

 Heh.

So should the rest of the Democratic Party while we're at it.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Because this is (D)ifferent.

Basically, yes.

Presidential virtue signaling.

Speaking of telling Biden 'no', remember how Biden bragged about openly defying SCOTUS by continuing to push student loan forgiveness, even after the court said he had no authority to do so?

We do.

Weird how 'no one is above the law' didn't apply then.

It's laughable. 

Without fail.

It's always the ones who scream about no one being 'above the law' who make sure they, themselves, are above the law.

Pound all the sand.

He sure is.

But Biden totally isn't the dictator, y'all. That's just Trump. Trust them.

They'd never lie to you.

They are, and there's no reason to believe Kamala wouldn't continue to do so.

Tags: COURT JOE BIDEN PRESIDENT BIDEN SCOTUS SUPREME COURT UNCONSTITUTIONAL

