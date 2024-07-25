BUSTED: The Free Beacon Exposes How Radical Kamala Harris' (Now Deleted) 2020 Criminal Justice Plan Was

We've already told you how radical Kamala Harris is: banning private insurance, banning fracking, outlawing red meat, decriminalizing illegal immigration, defunding the police. But here's a deeper dive into the criminal justice reform plans Harris had in 2020:

New @FreeBeacon: Harris's 2020 criminal justice plan, since deleted on her campaign site, featured many proposals not yet mentioned in the press this cycle:

-Ending court-ordered fines

-Ending mandatory minimums

-Shortening probation

-No punishment for parole violations

They write:

The memo, which is no longer available on her campaign website, describes what would be the most dramatic overhaul of how the nation confronts criminality. The "guiding principles" listed by Harris include an "end [to] mandatory minimums." Harris's proposals put a spotlight on her history as one of the most left-wing lawmakers in the Senate. They also offer a preview into how she could govern as president. On the campaign trail, Harris enthusiastically supported a number of left-wing criminal justice initiatives not outlined in her plan, such as slashing the budgets of police departments and allowing convicted murderers and rapists the right to vote in federal elections. "It is long past time to re-envision public safety by strengthening and supporting our communities and drastically limiting the number of people we expose to our criminal justice system," the memo reads. "As president, Kamala will fundamentally transform how we approach public safety."

Will the media ask 1) why she supported these policies, 2) if she still supports these policies, and 3) if yes, why did her campaign delete it from the website.

Less law enforcement = more crime = a fearful population that is weaker and easier to control = communism.



Will any of these protesters face consequences?

#KamalaHarris2024 record is a disaster and they lied so much manipulated so much, they did not clean things up

all her record is available and now as they try to clean it up, the internet is forever.

What you reward, you get more of



