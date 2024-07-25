Barbra Streisand's Lavish Praise for Biden's Act of Selfless Patriotism Hits Some Snags
BUSTED: The Free Beacon Exposes How Radical Kamala Harris' (Now Deleted) 2020 Criminal Justice Plan Was

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on July 25, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

We've already told you how radical Kamala Harris is: banning private insurance, banning fracking, outlawing red meat, decriminalizing illegal immigration, defunding the police. But here's a deeper dive into the criminal justice reform plans Harris had in 2020:

They write:

The memo, which is no longer available on her campaign website, describes what would be the most dramatic overhaul of how the nation confronts criminality. The "guiding principles" listed by Harris include an "end [to] mandatory minimums."

Harris's proposals put a spotlight on her history as one of the most left-wing lawmakers in the Senate. They also offer a preview into how she could govern as president. On the campaign trail, Harris enthusiastically supported a number of left-wing criminal justice initiatives not outlined in her plan, such as slashing the budgets of police departments and allowing convicted murderers and rapists the right to vote in federal elections.

"It is long past time to re-envision public safety by strengthening and supporting our communities and drastically limiting the number of people we expose to our criminal justice system," the memo reads. "As president, Kamala will fundamentally transform how we approach public safety."

She would be a very radical Leftist president.

Will the media ask 1) why she supported these policies, 2) if she still supports these policies, and 3) if yes, why did her campaign delete it from the website.

Exactly what they want.

Across the board.

They're totally honest and above board.

Will any of these protesters face consequences?

Probably not.

Would be nice.

Very clear.

Yes, they would.

An absolute disaster.

Dangerously liberal.

It would make it so much worse.

They know this.

