NORMS RESTORED: Biden Brags About Defying SCOTUS on Student Loan Forgiveness

Amy Curtis  |  11:00 AM on May 20, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Biden campaigned on restoring norms and decency to the White House, and his most arden champions insist this has been a drama-free White House.

But the 'norms and decency' crowd are awfully silent about Biden openly defying the Supreme Court on student loan forgiveness.

Imagine if Trump did this. The media would scream 'fascist' and 'dictator' at the top of their lungs for months. 

Yep.

Exactly all of this.

That would be awesome.

Inquiring minds want to know.

That's what they tell us.

Nope, it doesn't.

You can hear the crickets.

No lies detected.

He is, and any claims he makes that Republicans are the problem are pure projection.

It'd be nice if they did.

The Left never relents until it gets what it wants.

The applause is the worst part.

We see.

The campaign thinks it's a good strategy, apparently.

That's where this leads, and that's why this is so dangerous.

