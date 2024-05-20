NORMS RESTORED: Biden Brags About Defying SCOTUS on Student Loan Forgiveness

Biden campaigned on restoring norms and decency to the White House, and his most arden champions insist this has been a drama-free White House.

But the 'norms and decency' crowd are awfully silent about Biden openly defying the Supreme Court on student loan forgiveness.

Biden brags about defying the Supreme Court on his unilateral student loan debt bailout: "When the Supreme Court told me I couldn't, I found two other ways to do it" pic.twitter.com/XXM5kheKqS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 19, 2024

Imagine if Trump did this. The media would scream 'fascist' and 'dictator' at the top of their lungs for months.

So he's a criminal. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 19, 2024

Yep.

He proud to admit he’s a dictator who is above the law, can ignore SCOTUS and go around Congress to buy votes. — Joe (@JoeC1776) May 19, 2024

Exactly all of this.

The Supreme Court should quote this the next time they strike down his unconstitutional spending — commonsense (@commonsense258) May 19, 2024

That would be awesome.

Is this preserving norms, @JohnJHarwood? — Shane McKee (@shaner5000) May 19, 2024

Inquiring minds want to know.

There ised to be checks and balances...to ensure one branch of government wasn't to powerful....



Biden doesn't care about that...



but it's trump who is a "threat to democracy"? — False Flag (@Vital_Vibration) May 19, 2024

That's what they tell us.

Ahh s that whole rule of law thing does not pertain to the left. — Chris Dorsey (@chrisdorsey) May 19, 2024

Nope, it doesn't.

The no one is above the law group is dead silent — Paisano (@WVUSPORTS5) May 19, 2024

You can hear the crickets.

Dictators go against the law of the land. Biden is a Dictator. https://t.co/hUxsk4bUef — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) May 19, 2024

No lies detected.

Biden usurped congressional authorization.

Biden ignored the Supreme Court ruling.

Biden is an actual threat to democracy. https://t.co/M8ZMedWvtL — J L Fairchild (@J_L_Fairchild) May 20, 2024

He is, and any claims he makes that Republicans are the problem are pure projection.

Seems newsy to brag about breaking the law. Any intrepid journalists want to look into this? https://t.co/K4SCGSVP6y — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 19, 2024

It'd be nice if they did.

Timeless commencement advice from our norm restoring president: if at first you don’t succeed at breaking the law, try, try again. https://t.co/TdPObhwrHD — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 19, 2024

The Left never relents until it gets what it wants.

One of the many reasons Democrat concern-trolling that Trump is “bad for Democracy” doesn’t have quite the power that it used to.



This guy is bragging about breaking the law and defying courts for applause at a graduation address. https://t.co/PQYndTpZIi — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 19, 2024

The applause is the worst part.

Joe Biden is bragging about ignoring the United States Supreme Court’s rulings.



The media has no follow-up questions.



Rule of law, you see. https://t.co/9bOUiURvxC — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 19, 2024

We see.

Set aside the hypocrisy—Trump is the one they say wants to be a dictator—and look at the politics of this. Doesn’t this lose him more pissed-off older voters than it buys him younger voters? Isn’t it clear now this is unpopular, and not really moving the needle with Gen Z? https://t.co/KP7kvv5YZa — Jeff Gremillion (@JeffGremillion) May 19, 2024

The campaign thinks it's a good strategy, apparently.

"The supreme Court told me I couldn't nullify the 2nd amendment, I found two other ways to do it." https://t.co/Z47BJIXj6l — HighTech/LowLife (@SirJinno) May 20, 2024

That's where this leads, and that's why this is so dangerous.