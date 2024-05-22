No One Is Above the Law: Biden Makes Hardworking Americans Pay for Another 160,000 Student Loans

This writer remembers when the Democrats said no one was above the law, and that restoring norms and decency to the White House was the priority for Joe Biden, along with making sure the middle- and working-class Americans didn't pay more than the rich.

Like all promises from the Democratic Party, those statements came with expiration dates.

Biden just forgave another 160,000 student loans. And by 'forgave' we mean passed along the debt to hardworking Americans.

Norms. Restored.

Biden cancels student loans for another 160,000 borrowers, even as the plan faces legal challenges from Republican states. https://t.co/H9ovVK2iPT — The Associated Press (@AP) May 22, 2024

The AP writes:

The Biden administration is canceling student loans for another 160,000 borrowers through a combination of existing programs. The Education Department announced the latest round of cancellation on Wednesday, saying it will erase $7.7 billion in federal student loans. With the latest action, the administration said it has canceled $167 billion in student debt for nearly 5 million Americans through several programs. “From day one of my administration, I promised to fight to ensure higher education is a ticket to the middle class, not a barrier to opportunity,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. “I will never stop working to cancel student debt — no matter how many times Republican-elected officials try to stop us.”

'Republican-elected officials' like the Supreme Court?

I’m going to help you with your headline:



“Biden, in further defiance of US Supreme Court ruling, transfers student loan debt from an additional 160,000 former students onto US taxpayers.”



(It isn’t canceled.) — Political Sock (@politicalsock) May 22, 2024

Nope. Someone else is paying for it, usually someone who makes much less than the recipient of the student loan forgiveness.

Cancels?



What you meant to say was that taxpayers paid for it. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 22, 2024

Yep.

That's an average of over 48 grand per borrower courtesy of the taxpayers thanks to Biden's unilateral and unconstitutional move. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) May 22, 2024

You're welcome, guys and gals.

The plundering of taxpayer funds to buy votes during an election year continues — Internet News Agency (@InternetNewsAg2) May 22, 2024

But no one is above the law.

More criminal activity. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 22, 2024

But he's the good guy here.

Trump is the danger to democracy.

Oh goodie, prolonged inflation for the rest of us who will being covering their loans for them. — Tom (@Tom88206311) May 22, 2024

Best economy ever, Jack!

If Biden's going to try and illegally BUY "votes," could he at least do it with his money, not OURS? — GreatAmericanMail (@mail_american) May 22, 2024

Not a chance.

Our money belongs to him.

Rich kids get their student loans canceled as, Biden cut Trumps HBCU funding from $45B to 2B, and poor kids who go to tech schools get nothing.

Libs are pro rich. — Dr. Interracial 🇺🇸 (@billysandytodd) May 22, 2024

Yes, they are.

Supreme Court: you can’t do that



Biden: I’m going to anyway



Morons: Biden’s DoJ is only prosecuting Biden’s opponent because rule of law https://t.co/v1FiV91in1 — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 22, 2024

Sums it up nicely.

Once again… there is no student debt “forgiveness” or “canceling”.



It’s simply a transfer of debt onto taxpayers who have no loans or have already paid theirs back.



It is debt reassignment based on politics. It’s a politician buying votes at the expense of other people. https://t.co/gx3wTgCiER — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) May 22, 2024

And why the GOP isn't hammering this point is beyond us.

It's like a woke Robin Hood in reverse: Stealing from the working class in order to subsidize tuition for the upwardly mobile queer studies major. https://t.co/I66fTxIfga — Andrew T. Walker (@andrewtwalk) May 22, 2024

That's a perfect way to describe it.

Wild that media are just accepting Democrats absurd framing for this scam.



There’s no “canceling” debt, it’s just transferring to other people who didn’t sign up for it.



If Trump pulled this the headline would be “Trump takes money from working families to buy votes.” https://t.co/rdWahfozBs — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 22, 2024

And the fact Biden is ignoring the Supreme Court's ruling to do this would lead to 'Trump is a dictator!' headlines, too.

Here's a chart that shows how much of our money Biden has handed out to gender studies majors:

White House announces another $7.7 billion in student debt relief Wednesday morning, bringing the total to $167 billion. That’s about the size of the U.S. Army’s budget: pic.twitter.com/HV1u7BqUtD — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) May 22, 2024

The same as the Army's budget.

Massive, illegal, unfair wealth transfers, punishing the 80%+ of Americans who didn’t go to college / didn’t accrue debt / paid off their loans: https://t.co/wxWH7hj41m — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 22, 2024

That's all this is. 80% of Americans are paying for the other 20% who took loans they couldn't pay back.

Biden's America, baby.