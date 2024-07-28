Things Are (Not) Going Swimmingly! Paris Cancels Triathlon Training Due to Dirty Seine
Going Green Is PRICEY! Watch Yellen Say 'Lower Carbon Global Economy' Will Cost $3 Trillion a Year

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on July 28, 2024
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File

This is your money -- in the form of higher taxes, fees, and cost of living. But to the global elite (who will be exempt from the draconian polices they force on the rest of us, like gas stove bans), $3 trillion dollars is just a drop in the bucket.

Gotta break a few eggs while you're making that communist omelete.

Watch Janet Yellen slap a hefty price tag on going green:

If that $3 trillion is used like the billions we spent to install electric car chargers (few were built) or set up Wi-Fi in rural areas (no one was connected), there are a lot of politicians and their cronies are going to make bank.

She's the same person who said inflation was 'transitory.' Remember that? We do.

No, we do not.

We're broke.

They have their priorities.

And nothing will change unless China and India are made to decrease their carbon footprint.

They won't.

They do.

Don't let them win.

Like the Titanic into the iceberg.

Yep. They sure do.

This is how you get more inflation.

It's all projection.

This would collapse economies. Which is what they want.

Communism installed under the guise of 'environmentalism.'

And it ain't gonna be cheap.

It's never been about controlling the climate. It's about controlling the people, and lowering our standard of living so the elites can make more money.

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE GREEN ENERGY INFLATION JANET YELLEN SPENDING GREEN NEW DEAL

