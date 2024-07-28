Going Green Is PRICEY! Watch Yellen Say 'Lower Carbon Global Economy' Will Cost $3 Trillion a Year

This is your money -- in the form of higher taxes, fees, and cost of living. But to the global elite (who will be exempt from the draconian polices they force on the rest of us, like gas stove bans), $3 trillion dollars is just a drop in the bucket.

Gotta break a few eggs while you're making that communist omelete.

Watch Janet Yellen slap a hefty price tag on going green:

Harris-Biden Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen says their "transition to a lower carbon global economy" will "require no less than $3 trillion" each year pic.twitter.com/Ho5AoT3e9e — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 28, 2024

If that $3 trillion is used like the billions we spent to install electric car chargers (few were built) or set up Wi-Fi in rural areas (no one was connected), there are a lot of politicians and their cronies are going to make bank.

This demon and her cloven hooves have been stealing money from hardworking, taxpaying citizens her entire, evil career. — Jenny (@Jenny_IDLYITW) July 28, 2024

She's the same person who said inflation was 'transitory.' Remember that? We do.

We don’t have $3 trillion — Dan H (@dalsx11) July 28, 2024

No, we do not.

We're broke.

The US can’t even secure its border but Yellen wants to spend trillions on Green New Deal nonsense.



Unreal. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 28, 2024

They have their priorities.

Meanwhile, China lapping us economically by burning coal everywhere and not handcuffing their economy with green initiatives. — Kelly Leak (@BadKellyLeak) July 28, 2024

And nothing will change unless China and India are made to decrease their carbon footprint.

They won't.

They want you broke, living in caves, subsisting on bugs and owning nothing while they still have their mansions and private jets. https://t.co/pzTdhLFH8f — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 28, 2024

They do.

Don't let them win.

climate change cult is full steam ahead with crap like this https://t.co/ainZ7pZ4QB — ⚡OG (@Randy_Shannon) July 28, 2024

Like the Titanic into the iceberg.

Kerry has been saying this for years, and guess where they'd like to pull that money from?



Your retirement account. https://t.co/CKygTAVt4t — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) July 28, 2024

Yep. They sure do.

If you love inflation ...this is what you do ... https://t.co/S7qkddZE5R — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) July 28, 2024

This is how you get more inflation.

Harris apparently doesn't care about bankrupting the United States and its citizens. This woman is the danger the Democrats keep referring to. Talk about projecting. https://t.co/D3lzujy9NR — TechDaddy (@TechDaddy) July 28, 2024

It's all projection.

This would collapse economies. Which is what they want.

Communism installed under the guise of 'environmentalism.'

Translation......You are going to pay for this. https://t.co/kuQpPkr2zA — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) July 28, 2024

And it ain't gonna be cheap.

And will do absolutely nothing to impact climate change.



We're BROKE https://t.co/PRk2gfpx6P — Fathers for Freedom (@FloridaF4F) July 28, 2024

It's never been about controlling the climate. It's about controlling the people, and lowering our standard of living so the elites can make more money.