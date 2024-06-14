Here's How Many Have Been Connected 3 Years After Biden Got $45.5 Billion for High-Speed Internet

Last month on CBS's Face the Nation, Pete Buttigieg tried to explain why not even ten electric vehicle charging stations had been built long after the Biden administration announced billions of dollars for the project:

WATCH: CBS’s Margaret Brennan laughs in Pete Buttigieg’s face when he is unable to explain why only 7 or 8 electric vehicle charging stations have been built despite the Biden admin spending $7.5 BILLION to build chargers. pic.twitter.com/BmFK17Dk5O — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 26, 2024

As it turns out, compared to the story below, seven or eight charges is remarkable progress for this administration.

We now turn to the tens of billions of dollars allocated in the Infrastructure Act that Biden signed almost three years ago, ostensibly to give everybody access to "affordable, high-speed internet."

Earlier this year the POTUS account said they were "well on our way to connecting every last American" to high-speed internet:

When I became president, 24 million Americans didn’t have access to affordable high speed internet.



Now, we're well on our way to connecting every last American to affordable, reliable high-speed internet by 2030. pic.twitter.com/kZniRBZM4f — President Biden (@POTUS) January 19, 2024

As usual, Biden means "well on our way" in government terms, because it's moving at the speed of a snail stuck in glue.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr has an update on what "well on our way" means at this point:

In 2021, the Biden Administration got $42.45 billion from Congress to deploy high-speed Internet to millions of Americans.



Years later, it has not connected even 1 person with those funds. In fact, it now says that no construction projects will even start until 2025 at earliest. — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) June 14, 2024

This administration got the money in 2021 and didn't even announce the project until about a year ago, and now Biden might be voted out before anything happens.

This particular program goes by the acronym BEAD, and the "E" stands for "equity," in case anybody is wondering what this is really about.