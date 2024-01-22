Biden Brags About Spending $82 Million to Connect 16,000 Homes to High-Speed Internet

Sen. Marco Rubio Shoots Straight Fire After Being Asked If He Supports a...
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on January 22, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

It's an election year, so President Joe Biden traveled to North Carolina to announce that his administration was investing $3 billion to provide high-speed internet access to the state. He once again told the story of the many, many kids who sat in McDonald's parking lots to tap into their wi-fi so they could do their homework. Maybe they should have opened up schools instead of letting the teacher's unions direct CDC policy.

Local news then reported that Biden got a vanilla milkshake with chocolate syrup.

Biden's social media intern then went on X to brag about investing another $82 million to connect 16,000 homes in North Carolina to high-speed internet.

That was the Biden administration's excuse.

Yeah, they changed the conditions of the contract to make it so Starlink wouldn't meet them.

***

