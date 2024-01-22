Biden Brags About Spending $82 Million to Connect 16,000 Homes to High-Speed Internet

It's an election year, so President Joe Biden traveled to North Carolina to announce that his administration was investing $3 billion to provide high-speed internet access to the state. He once again told the story of the many, many kids who sat in McDonald's parking lots to tap into their wi-fi so they could do their homework. Maybe they should have opened up schools instead of letting the teacher's unions direct CDC policy.

Local news then reported that Biden got a vanilla milkshake with chocolate syrup.

Biden's social media intern then went on X to brag about investing another $82 million to connect 16,000 homes in North Carolina to high-speed internet.

I announced we're investing another $82M to connect 16,000 additional homes and businesses to high-speed internet across North Carolina.



This is just one piece of a much bigger story. Under my leadership, over 40,000 infrastructure projects have been announced across our nation. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 19, 2024

wtf why does it cost $5,125 per home — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) January 19, 2024

I will do it for $4,500 per home. I’m the low bid, give me the contract. 🤡🏆 — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) January 20, 2024

$5,125 per house to connect.



Starlink $800



This is Bidenomics. — Cassel (@CasselFL) January 19, 2024

In 2020, the FCC secured a commitment from Starlink to offer high-speed Internet in rural areas for $1,377 per location in support.



The Biden Administration rescinded that deal, and is now spending $5,125 per location.



Spending over 3X more & taking years longer is not a win. https://t.co/lXRxVXer10 — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) January 20, 2024

Exactly! This is insane. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2024

Yeah, this is awful policy. Canceling starlink RDOF contract and then parading this as a win is laughable. — James (@tuchel) January 20, 2024

My guess is that whoever's getting the $5K/location is politically connected. — Michael Chaney (@MichaelDChaney) January 20, 2024

Who’s the new supplier? Hunter Biden Internet? — Scott (@ScottPolhamus) January 21, 2024

Your punishment for caring about free speech. — Sour Patch Lyds 🐊 (@sourpatchlyds) January 22, 2024

Taxpayers are a giant slush fund



Once you understand that everything makes sense — Wade Townsend (@WadeTownsendMan) January 21, 2024

Biden doesn’t even try to hide how he has weaponized the government to go after anyone he deems an opponent. — riff Save America (@driff68) January 21, 2024

“Network performance was below the minimum required speed”



is it true? pic.twitter.com/X2tDQPTQyd — Brian (@briocon7) January 21, 2024

That was the Biden administration's excuse.

No. The minimum speed requirement did not kick in until December 2025. The FCC revoked the 2020 Starlink award even though Starlink did not miss any milestone. — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) January 21, 2024

Yeah, they changed the conditions of the contract to make it so Starlink wouldn't meet them.

