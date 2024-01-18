President Biden Asks How Many Kids Did Their Homework in McDonald's Parking Lots

It's an election year, so President Joe Biden traveled to North Carolina to announce that his administration was investing $3 billion to provide high-speed internet access to the state. Local news then reported that Biden got a vanilla milkshake with chocolate syrup.

Biden's old boss, Barack Obama, promised that we'd have coast-to-coast high-speed rail under his administration. Biden just promised that he was going to cure cancer.

Biden can never tell an anecdote just once — he always falls back on stories like the time his house almost burned down with Jill in it, or how his son Beau died in Iraq. On Thursday, he revived his line about students sitting in McDonald's parking lots during the pandemic to use their wi-fi to do their homework.

BIDEN: "How many of you spent time in McDonald parking lots tapping into their internet so you could do the homework with your kid?" pic.twitter.com/nlN1n8vevX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 18, 2024

Hey! Pudding Brain:



No one does this. No one. You senile old stank fart.



And yet the sunsetting continues with barely a yawn from the media. https://t.co/hf9J5zKQTP — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) January 18, 2024

I remember driving past @McDonalds and see parking lots completely full of parents just trying to use the wifi to complete homework with their kids. — Woke Messiah 🟧🌈💔🏴‍☠️🧙‍♂️💉 (@MessiahWoke) January 18, 2024

The roads were all backed up with parents just waiting in line to get 5 minutes of that sweet, sweet McDonald's parking lot signal. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) January 18, 2024

Biden of course said he'd create subsidies for low-income residents to help them gain access to high-speed internet. He gives illegal immigrants cell phones … they can use those as wi-fi hotspots.

Survey says: none. — ThorVonBrandon (@ThorVonBrandon) January 18, 2024

No one. Ever. — Jackson Peeven (@JPeeven1) January 18, 2024

No one. What a joke — gascanman (@gascanman1) January 18, 2024

Literally nobody! I saw the buses parked in my area and nobody was ever in the parking lot! — Real Carolinagurl (@carolinagurl68) January 18, 2024

Nobody I've ever heard of — Gator mclusky (@GMclusky) January 18, 2024

Geez, he said this 4 years ago when campaigning. If it’s such a problem, why has he done nothing about it — Silas (@Silas84K) January 18, 2024

Biden and his staff never actually meet any of these people. They just pass a spliff around in the staff room trying to imagine how "those people" actually live and think... — richard mcenroe (@richard_mcenroe) January 18, 2024

He keeps telling this story over and over and over. — Don'tBeAJagoff (@Eponine1973) January 18, 2024

No one ever did that. — Mr Bigfoot (@BigfootJoeDirt) January 18, 2024

Don’t try to give away free internet. Randi Weingarten is the bitch who closed all the schools. — Corky Swift (@CorkySwift2) January 18, 2024

Yeah and then I called my bank to check my balance and it cost me $30. 🤡 — Dan Blair (@DanBlair86) January 18, 2024

Has @JoeBiden never heard of libraries? Free wifi. Public access computers. No food or beverages allowed, though. — Russell N. Jimmees and 69 others (@ThatRayShow) January 18, 2024

My tax dollars pay for a public library that has internet. Much safer and better lighting. — Bill Alvarez (@1big6fan) January 18, 2024

And yet he colluded with @rweingarten to keep schools closed as long as possible! — MGTV (@DEPBKLYN) January 18, 2024

Remember when the American Federation of Teachers was telling Biden's CDC what to say?

