Philly Radio Station 'Parts Ways' With Anchor Who Told CNN About Biden White House Interview Questions

Hoo boy.

Yesterday, we told you about the Philly radio station host who told CNN the Biden White House sent interview questions ahead of Biden's appearance on the show. The White House was not happy about this news and basically called the hosts liars, which seems pretty darned racist-y to us.

And now radio host Andrea Lawful-Sanders and the station, WURD, have 'parted ways' which is a nice term for the station likely fired Lawful-Sanders.

WURD Radio's statement on Joe Biden interview. https://t.co/Y0H9KlP7wO — WURD Radio (@onwurd) July 7, 2024

Here's the statement:

On July 3, the first post-debate interview with President Joe Biden was arranged and negotiated independently by WURD Radio host Andrea Lawful-Sanders without knowledge, consultation or collaboration with WURD management. The interview featured pre-determined questions provided by the White House, which violates our practice of remaining an independent media outlet accountable to our listeners. As a result, Ms. Lawful-Sanders and WURD Radio have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately. WURD Radio remains an independent voice that our audience can trust will hold elected officials accountable. As Pennsylvania’s only independent Black-owned talk radio station, WURD Radio has cultivated that trust with our audience over our 20-year history. This is something we take very seriously. Agreeing to a pre-determined set of questions jeopardizes that trust and is not a practice that WURD Radio engages in or endorses as a matter of practice or official policy.

Remember the Left's hysteria over Trump's 'black jobs' comment at the debate? Yeah, we're going to bet those same people are dead silence on this black job being lost.

The WURD X account locked replies.

Was going to reply with a compliment on the radio station's integrity in handling the matter but, ah, they have replies turned off.... https://t.co/yPr2QPDUBG — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) July 7, 2024

They sure did.

Don't worry, they're getting wrecked in the quotes.

WURD’s statement sounds racist, but whatever on that. KJP announced Black radio interviews during July3 press briefing. Feckless WH press corps then failed to follow up w/any questions re interview formats. Blame them as well. https://t.co/93kjgq98zC — David Myers (@dmy3rs) July 7, 2024

There's plenty of blame to go around, but it's interesting the only person to get fired is the radio host.

Joe Biden and Sara Lomax of WURD Radio hate Black people like Andrea Lawful-Sanders… https://t.co/YNgzXn8kf4 — Jonathan Bowen (@BostonByBirth) July 7, 2024

Imagine if this was Trump. The Left would be rioting.

WURD 91.6 FM in Philly is an American cultural treasure. The Biden Campaign must show the station and it’s primarily African American audience much greater respect. https://t.co/aexBuyjH9J — Sebastian Ridley-Thomas (@SebastianMRT) July 7, 2024

They won't.

HOLY CR*P. PA radio station “cut ties” with Andrea Lawful-Sanders, the host who revealed that the White House sent her the questions before interviewing Biden pic.twitter.com/zJ0AAgJUiV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 7, 2024

We are stunned they fired her.

That sounds like a fun lawsuit. — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) July 7, 2024

There will probably be a lawsuit.

This is the Biden regime once again sending a warning to anyone who embarrasses them — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 7, 2024

There really is no other way to interpret this, especially after the White House called Lawful-Sanders a liar.

As usual… democrats USE black people then toss them aside when they are no longer useful to them — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) July 7, 2024

The criticism is brutal, but honest.

Even CNN knows Biden is losing black voters.

In short white liberals fire black lady for showing their true colors — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) July 7, 2024

Sums it up nicely.

tHe PaRtY oF jUsTiCe https://t.co/4MMjzUFYSI — Colin J. Smothers (@colinsmo) July 7, 2024

'Justice', indeed.

So - for the those in the #cheapseats… Andrea had an interview with @JoeBiden. She wasn’t allowed to ask her questions, the campaign sent her the only questions #DementiaJoe would answer. She let the world know… and got fired for telling the truth. https://t.co/CbS2jFm7nH — Michael The Lonely Pastor Battenfield (@Batt4Christ) July 7, 2024

We'd be curious to know if the station was influenced in any way to make this decision.

Find out who among Democrats made the call to make it happen. https://t.co/mX1ZyZhsvF — W. Burlette Carter (@ProfWBCarter) July 7, 2024

And we're not the only ones thinking that way.

lol black owned business fires a black woman literally “for the white man”. 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/DMXAWutB5x — Ben G 🇰🇪 (@BenGithu) July 7, 2024

Literally.

Liberals eating their own when they don’t fall in line. https://t.co/issCrbNu5M — Archangel (@Archang82320459) July 7, 2024

The Left always ends up eating their own, eventually.

Biden is the same guy who smeared Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan as racists who would 'put y'all back in chains' in 2012. He's always been a despicable racist jerk, and this adds another mark to his awful record and makes the last 10 days even worse for the administration and the campaign.