As the Negative Stories Amass the Biden's Better Recognize Their Time Is Up

Philly Radio Station 'Parts Ways' With Anchor Who Told CNN About Biden White House Interview Questions

Amy Curtis  |  7:35 PM on July 07, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Hoo boy. 

Yesterday, we told you about the Philly radio station host who told CNN the Biden White House sent interview questions ahead of Biden's appearance on the show. The White House was not happy about this news and basically called the hosts liars, which seems pretty darned racist-y to us.

And now radio host Andrea Lawful-Sanders and the station, WURD, have 'parted ways' which is a nice term for the station likely fired Lawful-Sanders.

Here's the statement:

On July 3, the first post-debate interview with President Joe Biden was arranged and negotiated independently by WURD Radio host Andrea Lawful-Sanders without knowledge, consultation or collaboration with WURD management. The interview featured pre-determined questions provided by the White House, which violates our practice of remaining an independent media outlet accountable to our listeners. As a result, Ms. Lawful-Sanders and WURD Radio have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

WURD Radio remains an independent voice that our audience can trust will hold elected officials accountable. As Pennsylvania’s only independent Black-owned talk radio station, WURD Radio has cultivated that trust with our audience over our 20-year history. This is something we take very seriously. Agreeing to a pre-determined set of questions jeopardizes that trust and is not a practice that WURD Radio engages in or endorses as a matter of practice or official policy.

Remember the Left's hysteria over Trump's 'black jobs' comment at the debate? Yeah, we're going to bet those same people are dead silence on this black job being lost.

The WURD X account locked replies.

They sure did.

Don't worry, they're getting wrecked in the quotes.

There's plenty of blame to go around, but it's interesting the only person to get fired is the radio host.

Imagine if this was Trump. The Left would be rioting.

They won't.

We are stunned they fired her.

There will probably be a lawsuit.

There really is no other way to interpret this, especially after the White House called Lawful-Sanders a liar.

The criticism is brutal, but honest.

Even CNN knows Biden is losing black voters.

Sums it up nicely.

'Justice', indeed.

We'd be curious to know if the station was influenced in any way to make this decision.

And we're not the only ones thinking that way.

Literally.

The Left always ends up eating their own, eventually.

Biden is the same guy who smeared Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan as racists who would 'put y'all back in chains' in 2012. He's always been a despicable racist jerk, and this adds another mark to his awful record and makes the last 10 days even worse for the administration and the campaign.

