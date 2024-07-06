Philly Radio Host Says White House Sent 8 Questions She Could Ask Biden (Guess What Happened Next)

Journos Pretending They Were Deceived About Biden Makes Me Loathe the Media Even...
Doug P.  |  11:21 AM on July 06, 2024
Meme screenshot

President Biden didn't do his reelection campaign any big favors during this week's interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC, but just imagine how out-of-control things would be for the White House if the country had an unbiased media not willing to serve as the propaganda arm of the DNC.

Team Biden obviously has tight control over what happens during interviews, and a local radio host who was granted a conditional interview with the president was heard on CNN explaining how it worked: 

The "guess what happened next" part is that the host complied:

Update: Here's the video:

That helps explain a lot. So does this:

And when it comes to the WH/national media now sounding the alarm about Biden's cognitive state, that's as "journalism" as can be coming from the same people who until just a couple weeks ago were trying to help the WH keep that under wraps while accusing people who noticed of pushing "cheap fakes."

The WH will try to have even tighter control now. That is, if they ever let Biden do any more interviews.

Amazing.

Some of those same people might soon swoop in to pretend to be actual "journalists" now that reality can no longer be denied.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

