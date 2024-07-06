Philly Radio Host Says White House Sent 8 Questions She Could Ask Biden (Guess What Happened Next)

President Biden didn't do his reelection campaign any big favors during this week's interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC, but just imagine how out-of-control things would be for the White House if the country had an unbiased media not willing to serve as the propaganda arm of the DNC.

Advertisement

Team Biden obviously has tight control over what happens during interviews, and a local radio host who was granted a conditional interview with the president was heard on CNN explaining how it worked:

Philly radio host says she was sent questions from the White House to ask Biden

CNN “if the White House is trying to prove the vim, vigor, & acuity of the president don’t know how they do that by sending questions first before the interview & the president knows what’s coming” pic.twitter.com/xYp7ydr2Ha — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) July 6, 2024

The "guess what happened next" part is that the host complied:

The radio host who interviewed Biden two days ago - Andrea Lawful-Sanders - just told @CNN that the White House sent her 8 questions in advance and she picked four of the 8 WH questions to ask Biden during the interview. — Jason Beale (@jabeale) July 6, 2024

Update: Here's the video:

Holy smokes.



The Biden camp has been pointing to the local radio interviews he did after the debate as evidence that he’s fine, but the radio hosts who conducted those interviews told CNN this morning the questions were scripted and provided by the White House. pic.twitter.com/ttExWKE7Vz — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 6, 2024

That helps explain a lot. So does this:

Yet she complied with their request. See the problem here? https://t.co/lpGLgQGNWf — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) July 6, 2024

I’m shocked she’s talking about it. Of course, she did comply. — GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) July 6, 2024

And when it comes to the WH/national media now sounding the alarm about Biden's cognitive state, that's as "journalism" as can be coming from the same people who until just a couple weeks ago were trying to help the WH keep that under wraps while accusing people who noticed of pushing "cheap fakes."

This has been going on since his 2020 campaign https://t.co/sg2EWVHxHz — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) July 6, 2024

The WH will try to have even tighter control now. That is, if they ever let Biden do any more interviews.

Amazing.

Every right wing conspiracy about this White House was true. https://t.co/aAlWu2m3p2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 6, 2024

And conspiracy theories about media as nothing other than Democrats propagandists! — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 6, 2024

Some of those same people might soon swoop in to pretend to be actual "journalists" now that reality can no longer be denied.