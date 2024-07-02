You're Doing Just Great! Bill Kristol Implores Biden to Listen to 'Hamilton' As...
Is She TRYING to Undermine His Campaign? Symone Sanders Says Biden Needs to Be Seen MORE After Bad Debate

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on July 02, 2024
Twitter

We're not sure how this is going to help the Biden campaign. After his debate performance and the Left's hair-on-fire breakdown following it, they tried to make things look better with a campaign stop in North Carolina. It didn't help

Neither did last night's ostensible post-SCOTUS presidential immunity campaign speech from the White House. It lasted four minutes and ended with Biden shuffling away without answering questions from the media.

So Symone Sanders -- who we've talked about before -- thinks the solution is to put Biden out there even more.

WATCH:

Dude.

This is what Biden does when confronted with questions. He snaps at staffers who ask him questions.

He got visibly angry with a citizen who asked him about gun control.

And her solution is more of this?

Good luck with that.

Right?

As Napoleon Bonaparte said: Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake. 

And they would've released the Hur tapes.

We all saw it.

Nope.

Biden's greatest hits.

Not really, no.

So long as it's between the hours of 10 am to 4 pm.

Oh, our sweet summer child.

Nope.

Exactly,

They don't have a pandemic as an excuse this time.

He doesn't even do that well on teleprompter anymore.

Just brilliant.

Correct. He'd be out there if he could do it.

He can't.

