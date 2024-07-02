Is She TRYING to Undermine His Campaign? Symone Sanders Says Biden Needs to Be Seen MORE After Bad Debate

We're not sure how this is going to help the Biden campaign. After his debate performance and the Left's hair-on-fire breakdown following it, they tried to make things look better with a campaign stop in North Carolina. It didn't help.

Advertisement

Neither did last night's ostensible post-SCOTUS presidential immunity campaign speech from the White House. It lasted four minutes and ended with Biden shuffling away without answering questions from the media.

So Symone Sanders -- who we've talked about before -- thinks the solution is to put Biden out there even more.

WATCH:

.@SymoneDSanders: "I think a way to blunt some of the criticism [from the debate] is to put the president out there in various ways in which he will shine: Town halls, answering questions from regular folks will make the difference." pic.twitter.com/molJY42YNf — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) July 2, 2024

Dude.

This is what Biden does when confronted with questions. He snaps at staffers who ask him questions.

He got visibly angry with a citizen who asked him about gun control.

And her solution is more of this?

Good luck with that.

Every Democrat still trying to prop Biden up after last week’s abysmal debate performance is doing nothing but destroying what little credibility they have left and dragging the rest of the Democratic Party with them.



Please continue and don’t ever stop. — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) July 2, 2024

Right?

As Napoleon Bonaparte said: Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.

If he was capable of doing that, they would have trotted him out by now.



There's a reason they've been hiding him.



And after the debate, the entire world knows why.



Joe Biden is an incapacitated, demented, old fool. — Palace Of Stone (@PalaceOfStone) July 2, 2024

And they would've released the Hur tapes.

"put the president out there"



There's a reason they haven't been doing that.

And we all saw the reason at that debate. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) July 2, 2024

We all saw it.

lol …. They guy doesn’t even know what day it is — Joe_C Veteran Marine (@SC_Towny) July 2, 2024

Nope.

"Look, fat"

"I don't work for you"

"You're a damned liar"

"If you don't vote for me, you ain't Black"

"You're too old to vote for me"



Yeah, that'll do it. — DeadYup (@DeadYup1) July 2, 2024

Biden's greatest hits.

Its over. There is no "Joe Biden is running" anymore. Its done. There is no coming back from last Thursday.



Democrats have a massive mess on their hands and there are no good solutions — PenitentThief (@ThiefPenitent) July 2, 2024

Not really, no.

Please do. Please send him out without a teleprompter and make sure everyone sees him. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) July 2, 2024

So long as it's between the hours of 10 am to 4 pm.

I agree with you @SymoneDSanders



Put the President out there, let him be himself. I also say, stop trying to make him memorize 100 statistics. He doesn’t need them! 😱



Dems need to be stronger, stop taking crap from Republicans. 😱#ResistanceUnited #VoteBlue — Samia Ali Salama ✍️ (@SamiaAliSalama8) July 2, 2024

Oh, our sweet summer child.

"The best way to prove Joe Biden isn't senile is to put him in situations that are the most likely to provide further evidence that he's senile."



Do these people listen to themselves? https://t.co/0aq7Ss7R9W — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 2, 2024

Advertisement

Nope.

She knows he won't do this, because she knows he won't "shine." But this way, at least she can say she did something. https://t.co/PHuk4RBUA4 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 2, 2024

Exactly,

They locked him in his basement in 2020. If he could do this,he would https://t.co/GJ0n92RYDr — The Other Delaware Guy (@jamiemoulthrop) July 2, 2024

They don't have a pandemic as an excuse this time.

Zero chance that Biden speaks off Teleprompter before election day. Time to hide in Delaware more… https://t.co/Fxjf6ANXJJ — Random Opiner (@RandomOpiner) July 2, 2024

He doesn't even do that well on teleprompter anymore.

In case you were wondering, there are Democrats who feel the only prescription is more nighttime, extemporaneous Joe Biden. https://t.co/bFKJjIxGw8 — Mitch Little (@realmitchlittle) July 2, 2024

Just brilliant.

Guys, if he could have been doing that this whole time he would have been. The fact that it's been 5 days and he hasn't taken questions speaks volumes. Either he can't or he won't. But either way I won't fly. https://t.co/Xi0SpAngqi — Sarah Eagan (@sarah_eagan) July 2, 2024

Correct. He'd be out there if he could do it.

He can't.