Read the Polls! Biden Tells Reporter Dems Want Him to Run (and Check Out the Faces on the Agents)

He's fine. No, really. Biden is as sharp as a tack.

The Democratic Party totally isn't in a panic over Biden's mental state and age, nor his policies that have seen record inflation and strained relations with allies like Israel.

Why should they worry? They're totally not distancing themselves from Biden. All is well in the DNC.

Watch Biden reassure the press Democrats want him to run:

Geez. It's so bad, and this is one of his more lucid moments.

Way back in July of 2023, Democratic voters were hoping for a new nominee for this election cycle, with 64% saying they'd prefer someone else to Biden.

Now, could it be that 92% of Democrats would vote for him? Sure. That doesn't mean the want him, however.

$15 that he's yelling at a mailbox — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) May 29, 2024

Would not surprise us.

I feel democracy dying a little with every attack on the press. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 29, 2024

Remember when mean tweets were egregious violations of the First Amendment?

36% approval. Yeah, doing great. — Brixtellington Blatz (@PU239WarmingHut) May 29, 2024

Just fantastic.

Psychotic and deranged. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 29, 2024

YUP.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but those democrats lied to you Joe. — Nancy Kemp Jordan (@NancysPlace101) May 29, 2024

Most likely.

He won't remember, thankfully.

Attacking a member of the press? What about unprecedented attacks on the norms? Democracy dying in darkness or something? — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) May 29, 2024

Decency was on the ballot.

Shhhhhh! Let him keep thinking he is popular. — J Lory (@J__Lory) May 29, 2024

Don't correct your enemy when he's making a mistake.

So clear. Those are not SS agents. They are his handlers. Watch them. — PeachesinPA (@peachesinPA) May 29, 2024

Yeah -- look at their faces. They know he's not well.

Can he lose 8% of the democrat vote and still win? https://t.co/CbuPiZ8TV8 — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) May 29, 2024

Good question.

Read the polls, Jack. He's such a joke.



Dog face pony soldier https://t.co/NESseh0CkV — El Figurin® ♱🔥 (@realELFIGURIN) May 29, 2024

That may be one of the funniest political insults ever.

What does 'dog faced pony soldier' even mean?

Biden wasted $320 million on a busted pier to get aid to terrorists and then sent Robert De Niro to have a mental breakdown in front of a New York courthouse.



Jack! https://t.co/q76jDFjuuO — UltraMAGA 𝕏 Herman Michael™ ✪ (@H_Michael411) May 29, 2024

It's going great.

Read the polls, Jack! And don’t you come back no more, no more, no more, no more! https://t.co/cmo8QA77y9 — I’m Peculiar (@Pqlyur1) May 29, 2024

Well played.

This is not a guy who's going to step aside for the good of his country or party. https://t.co/XroczaFP7n — Milton Friedman (@LiberalNonsense) May 29, 2024

No, he's not.

Biden literally said the exact same thing & cited a mysterious 92% poll, two years ago. https://t.co/7E0rE66maD pic.twitter.com/zeCsbfD9ZV — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) May 29, 2024

Great catch.

Biden says in this clip "92% of Democrats. Read the polls Jack."



Here's the first Google result for "92% of Democrats polled" https://t.co/A0eX0qFFnC pic.twitter.com/qSiOcMHzs0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 29, 2024

Ooof.