Read the Polls! Biden Tells Reporter Dems Want Him to Run (and Check Out the Faces on the Agents)

Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on May 29, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

He's fine. No, really. Biden is as sharp as a tack.

The Democratic Party totally isn't in a panic over Biden's mental state and age, nor his policies that have seen record inflation and strained relations with allies like Israel.

Why should they worry? They're totally not distancing themselves from Biden. All is well in the DNC.

Watch Biden reassure the press Democrats want him to run:

Geez. It's so bad, and this is one of his more lucid moments.

Way back in July of 2023, Democratic voters were hoping for a new nominee for this election cycle, with 64% saying they'd prefer someone else to Biden.

Now, could it be that 92% of Democrats would vote for him? Sure. That doesn't mean the want him, however. 

Would not surprise us.

Remember when mean tweets were egregious violations of the First Amendment?

Just fantastic.

YUP.

Most likely.

He won't remember, thankfully.

Decency was on the ballot.

Don't correct your enemy when he's making a mistake.

Yeah -- look at their faces. They know he's not well.

Good question.

That may be one of the funniest political insults ever.

What does 'dog faced pony soldier' even mean?

It's going great.

Well played.

No, he's not.

Great catch.

Ooof.

