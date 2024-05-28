Politico: A 'Pervasive Sense of Fear' Has Settled Over Biden's Reelection Prospects

It's not news that Democrats are nervous. The polls show Donald Trump leading in most of the swing states despite being held up in a courtroom. President Joe Biden isn't convincing anyone that they're better off economically, he's doing nothing about the border, he's not getting any younger, and his approval rating is at an all-time low. Plus, Gen Z knows him as "Genocide Joe."

POLITICO has a new piece called, "Dems in full-blown ‘freakout’ over Biden." Here are some of the highlights:

A pervasive sense of fear has settled in at the highest levels of the Democratic Party over President Joe Biden’s reelection prospects, even among officeholders and strategists who had previously expressed confidence about the coming battle with Donald Trump. … “You don’t want to be that guy who is on the record saying we’re doomed, or the campaign’s bad or Biden’s making mistakes. Nobody wants to be that guy,” said a Democratic operative in close touch with the White House and granted anonymity to speak freely. But Biden’s stubbornly poor polling and the stakes of the election “are creating the freakout,” he said.

We're talking about the most popular president ever, who garnered 81 million votes.

Other observations:

“This isn’t, ‘Oh my God, Mitt Romney might become president.’ It’s ‘Oh my God, the democracy might end.’” https://t.co/46xAaiyPUp — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) May 28, 2024

I’m old enough to remember when the prospect of Mitt Romney becoming president was equated with “democracy might end.” https://t.co/5J4GEcRd0I — jeremysenderowicz (@senderowiczj) May 28, 2024

Biden himself told a black audience that if Mitt Romney won the presidency, he'd "put y'all back in chains." This editor covered the Romney campaign and rumors that Romney was going to ban tampons and also the Dollar Menu and McDonald's. People weren't running around saying it would be the end of democracy, but that didn't mean that Romney wasn't Hitler.

Politico: “A pervasive sense of fear has settled in at the highest levels of the Democratic Party over President Joe Biden’s reelection prospects” https://t.co/OPSZSbP3bh — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) May 28, 2024

Politico had five reporters on this story. That's how bad things are for Biden right now.



If Trump is acquitted or the jury hangs this week, it's going to be catastrophic. https://t.co/3YSrRne49G — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 28, 2024

There are two problems with that: (1) It was "Oh my God, the democracy might end." with Romney. (2) Trump was president already. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) May 28, 2024

Trump was president, served one term, and moved to Mar-a-Lago. Democracy survived.

“It is the most important election of our lifetime.” Wait three years, rinse, repeat — L.J. Cox (@ljcox1) May 28, 2024

Yeah, just like last time he was President. 🙄🙄🙄🙄 — Jan Galt (@chump24042266) May 28, 2024

It is stunning to me that the Dems haven't dumped Biden for a more viable candidate. — Daniel (@ddwalk34) May 28, 2024

They will replace him. — Built To Last (@nexusothecrisis) May 28, 2024

They are in a tough spot. He is still the president and he has times of being lucid. They can’t really do anything if he still wants to run for reelection.



If they try to force him out, then they risk destroying the whole party in November. — Yolo Swaggins (@YoloSwag7878) May 28, 2024

Gee, wonder why they are in panic mode? 🤔 — 210m (@210m) May 28, 2024

So in 2020, Democrats picked a bad, aging candidate to be their nominee because they had nobody else they thought could win. He's done the poor job most expected. It would remarkable if they could now change course. Best strategy: continue to insist that Trump is the devil. — Dave Rogers (@iahphx) May 28, 2024

Biden is so bad he’s going to get Trump re-elected — SM (@Scottymcmahon22) May 28, 2024

The Democrats are stuck with a bad candidate. Of course, they're freaking out. Biden seems to be the only one who doesn't have a clue how unpopular he is. All he's done is buy votes by sidestepping the Supreme Court and canceling student loans, and that's not sitting well with those of us who don't have student loans.

