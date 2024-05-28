Politico: A 'Pervasive Sense of Fear' Has Settled Over Biden's Reelection Prospects

Cracker Barrel CEO Seeks to 'Revitalize' Beloved Chain and People Are NOT Optimistic...
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on May 28, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It's not news that Democrats are nervous. The polls show Donald Trump leading in most of the swing states despite being held up in a courtroom. President Joe Biden isn't convincing anyone that they're better off economically, he's doing nothing about the border, he's not getting any younger, and his approval rating is at an all-time low. Plus, Gen Z knows him as "Genocide Joe."

POLITICO has a new piece called, "Dems in full-blown ‘freakout’ over Biden." Here are some of the highlights:

A pervasive sense of fear has settled in at the highest levels of the Democratic Party over President Joe Biden’s reelection prospects, even among officeholders and strategists who had previously expressed confidence about the coming battle with Donald Trump.

“You don’t want to be that guy who is on the record saying we’re doomed, or the campaign’s bad or Biden’s making mistakes. Nobody wants to be that guy,” said a Democratic operative in close touch with the White House and granted anonymity to speak freely.

But Biden’s stubbornly poor polling and the stakes of the election “are creating the freakout,” he said.

We're talking about the most popular president ever, who garnered 81 million votes.

Other observations:

Biden himself told a black audience that if Mitt Romney won the presidency, he'd "put y'all back in chains." This editor covered the Romney campaign and rumors that Romney was going to ban tampons and also the Dollar Menu and McDonald's. People weren't running around saying it would be the end of democracy, but that didn't mean that Romney wasn't Hitler.

Trump was president, served one term, and moved to Mar-a-Lago. Democracy survived. 

The Democrats are stuck with a bad candidate. Of course, they're freaking out. Biden seems to be the only one who doesn't have a clue how unpopular he is. All he's done is buy votes by sidestepping the Supreme Court and canceling student loans, and that's not sitting well with those of us who don't have student loans.

***

