@HouseGOP Graphic Shows the Toll Inflation Has Taken Since President Biden Took Office

Politico Reports Endangered Senate Dems Aren't Happy GOP Keeps Pointing Out Their Ties to Biden

Doug P.  |  2:21 PM on May 20, 2024
Twitchy

Senate Democrats who are up for reelection in vulnerable areas seem to have found somebody to blame for a Biden presidency that has been a disaster: Republicans -- and the media will help push that angle. 

Seriously? Those Dems want people to believe that the problem about them supporting many Biden initiatives is Republicans pointing it out? Please.

It sure sounds like Republicans are doing some pouncing and seizing again:

Republicans counter that Tester joined other Democrats to rule out the addition of new immigration restrictions to a must-pass spending bill. Meanwhile, the GOP is running millions of dollars in ads hitting him for “supporting Biden’s border disaster.”

The episode underscores the core challenge facing this year’s Senate Democratic hopefuls in red and purple states: They must carve out distance from President Joe Biden to keep running ahead of his numbers — while dodging political hits that they’re shifting gears purely to win reelection.

Because Biden is no sure bet in November and may offer Democrats little coattails to ride, Senate hopefuls across the country are hoping to defuse a sustained GOP campaign linking them to Biden. And with little must-pass business scheduled the rest of the year and a divided Congress, Democrats will have plenty of opportunities to emphasize strategic differences with their party’s leader.

Biden's numbers now fall somewhere between heel spurs and tax audits on the approval chart and the Democrats don't want to hear that they're just going to have to deal with what people are thinking about their guy.

The real story is that Dems up for reelection are trying to distance themselves from Biden, but the media's helping them frame it as somehow being the Republicans' fault.

It's a total mystery!

Bingo!

