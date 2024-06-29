Rep. Thomas Massie Shares Heartbreaking Personal News
Ana Navarro Struggles to Understand Why Joe Biden Was So Awful Last Night

Media BAFFLED By Biden at the Debate vs. Biden at Yesterday's Rally (It's Not Hard to Figure Out)

Doug P.  |  12:25 PM on June 29, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

After a train wreck of a debate performance Thursday night, President Biden and her husband Joe had a campaign rally in North Carolina that had "damage control" written all over it.

Biden's speech the day after the debate was a little less lost and confused, and there are a few reasons for that which we'll get to in a minute:

Ironically, Biden saying "I know how to tell the truth" is yet another lie. 

Some journos and Dems were a bit frustrated by the change in Biden from the debate to the rally the next day. The N.C. campaign event was held in what appeared to be a partitioned middle school gymnasium with a crowd that seemed to have consumed all the energy drinks that should have been given to the president the night before. "Where was this Biden last night," they asked: 

They seem a bit frustrated.

Maybe the difference has something to do with the fact that, at yesterday's rally, Biden had a teleprompter that displayed words somebody else wrote that told him exactly what to say, his wife was very close by to help and it was early afternoon instead of 10 p.m.

@Iowahawkblog summed up the journos and Dems watching Biden's rally hilariously:

That's perfect.

Also the debate was seen by almost 50 million people. How many watched a rally that aired on cable news outlets at 1 p.m. on a Friday? 

