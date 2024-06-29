Media BAFFLED By Biden at the Debate vs. Biden at Yesterday's Rally (It's Not Hard to Figure Out)

After a train wreck of a debate performance Thursday night, President Biden and her husband Joe had a campaign rally in North Carolina that had "damage control" written all over it.

Biden's speech the day after the debate was a little less lost and confused, and there are a few reasons for that which we'll get to in a minute:

Today's cover: Stubborn Biden insists ‘I can do this job’ at North Carolina rally after debate disaster https://t.co/Otl3VrcGOO pic.twitter.com/ginitZsWmO — New York Post (@nypost) June 29, 2024

"I know I don't debate as well as I used to." President Biden spoke at a campaign rally in North Carolina following Thursday's presidential debate against former President Donald Trump, "I know how to tell the truth." pic.twitter.com/zpH7nT0OiH — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 28, 2024

Ironically, Biden saying "I know how to tell the truth" is yet another lie.

Some journos and Dems were a bit frustrated by the change in Biden from the debate to the rally the next day. The N.C. campaign event was held in what appeared to be a partitioned middle school gymnasium with a crowd that seemed to have consumed all the energy drinks that should have been given to the president the night before. "Where was this Biden last night," they asked:

Compare this President Biden to the one on stage at the debate last night. pic.twitter.com/lRWHlVL5HG — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 28, 2024

Biden giving a strong rally performance directly addressing his debate fail. Everything he wasn’t last night. Sharp, passionate, clear on the threat from Trump. Is it enough to quell the fears of his party? — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) June 28, 2024

This is downright inexplicable.

Debate Biden was a disaster.

NC rally Biden -just 18 hours later- is on fire.



Dear @JoeBiden please get rid of everyone who prepared you for that debate. DO IT NOW. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) June 28, 2024

They seem a bit frustrated.

Maybe the difference has something to do with the fact that, at yesterday's rally, Biden had a teleprompter that displayed words somebody else wrote that told him exactly what to say, his wife was very close by to help and it was early afternoon instead of 10 p.m.

@Iowahawkblog summed up the journos and Dems watching Biden's rally hilariously:

That's perfect.

For hundreds of years, scientists searched for a cure to the common cold. Joe Biden's handlers discover it in one day: pic.twitter.com/td0qVPXKI2 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 28, 2024

I love how a certain subset of Extremely Online pundits think Biden yelling for 30 seconds while reading from the teleprompter at a campaign rally is somehow going to cancel out his shockingly awful debate performance. https://t.co/IZw5zKDScV — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) June 28, 2024

Also the debate was seen by almost 50 million people. How many watched a rally that aired on cable news outlets at 1 p.m. on a Friday?