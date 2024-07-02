NOT HELPING: Biden Tries to Explain His Abysmal Debate Performance and Makes Things WORSE

Despite hunkering down at Camp David for ten days to debate prep, we all know how badly the Thursday debate went for Biden. At first, the Biden team tried to pass off his appearance and voice as the side effects of a cold. Keith Olbermann even blamed his rambling answers and thousand-yard stare on over-the-counter cold medicine.

But nothing -- nothing -- will prepare you for Biden's own excuse of his performance.

“I wasn’t very smart,” President Biden says in McLean. “I decided to travel around the world a couple times, going through I don’t know how many time zones — for real I think it 15 time zones...I didn’t listen to my staff.”



“And then I came back and nearly fell asleep on stage.“ — Matt Viser (@mviser) July 2, 2024

Excuse us, what?

He's fine.

HE. RESTED. FOR. 10. DAYS.



Oh, and he’s the f-ing PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 2, 2024

But time zones!

World travel!

The spin is incredible -- 'I was working so hard I ignored my staff and that's why I didn't do well in the debate.'

Run with that.

Yea traveling the world can be tiring, especially for the elderly. Good thing the President of the United States is such a laid-back job that doesn’t require travel. Wait — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 2, 2024

It's the easiest job ever.

He rested for over a week at Camp David while trying to memorize as many hoaxes as possible in between naps.



This is pathetic. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 2, 2024

More than pathetic.

Biden returned on June 15.



The debate was June 27. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) July 2, 2024

Twelve days, by our math.

Nobody is buying this bulls**t.



It's over. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 2, 2024

It might be.

I can’t believe this is the best he could come with. — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) July 2, 2024

We can.

But we've set the bar very, very low.

"I didn't listen to my staff"



Additional hysterical after we got Jeh Johnson telling us Biden's inability to function was okay as long as he was surrounded by good people — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) July 3, 2024

An excellent point. We told you about Johnson's comments earlier today.

So if Biden didn't listen to his staff about debate prep, what guarantee do we have he'll listen to staff about anything else?

he got back on the 15th, the debate was the 27th, that is not how jet lag works — Erica Kaiser (@EricaKaiser_) July 2, 2024

No, it's not.

Pay very close attention to who repeats this laughable lie from President Pudding Cup.



Because many will.



And then mock them relentlessly.



And I mean RELENTLESSLY. https://t.co/pWzAXHW5Zd — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 2, 2024

We plan to.

It's what we do best.

so we moved from a cold to jet lag. Also, he had a week to recover. If it takes that long for him to get it together after travel, maybe he’s too old for the gig. https://t.co/aCu88cCX5n — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) July 3, 2024

Perhaps he is.

This contradicts his own family’s narrative that Biden’s debate performance was because he was not sufficiently prepped by his staff and aides. https://t.co/XoNsH7faJ9 — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) July 2, 2024

Maybe if there are so many conflicting narratives, people will give up and stop paying attention.

I wish people would stop accusing him of lying. He probably just forgot about prep week at Camp David. https://t.co/6l4KVHz7rN — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 2, 2024

In fairness, he probably did forget.

The president’s schedule the week leading up to the debate: https://t.co/GBEY2FTFTq pic.twitter.com/XFRPwJPKVd — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) July 2, 2024

But jet lag!

So, this is a brazen lie. He returned twelve days before the debate, and spent the week before preparing. When preparing he started at 11am each day, and then had a nap in the afternoon. https://t.co/NcQckpE3Pb — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 2, 2024

This makes it so much worse.

Jet lag.

He's going with jet lag now. https://t.co/QPkSXiC3U2 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) July 2, 2024

It's a bold strategy.