WATCH As Obama DHS Sec Johnson Makes Case for Biden on Morning Joe: 'Presidency Is More Than One Man'

Amy Curtis  |  11:00 AM on July 02, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Huh. Silly us. 

When people voted for President Biden, we believed they were voting for Biden to be president, and not a team of unelected officials.

But Obama's DHS Sec. Johnson says that's the reason why we should support Biden: he's got a good team of people around him that makes up for the fact he's struggling cognitively.

WATCH:

So, they're now saying the quiet part out loud: Biden isn't calling all the shots.

No one.

Excellent question, especially after the Left screamed about SCOTUS making Trump a 'king' with their immunity ruling yesterday.

We guess they are.

No, it doesn't.

All of this.

Yes.

Which most of us knew years ago.

It is outside the hours of 10 am to 4 pm, apparently.

It really is.

Just like rats fleeing the Titanic.

Excellent question.

Same.

'You can't afford gas or groceries, but here are some bureaucrats who will run the country' -- bold strategy, Cotton.

And we all know how important the Constitution is to the Democratic Party.

Except when it isn't.

Edith Wilson, Part Deux. That's who.

We don't understand how this is a winning message.

And then they'll explain why this is a good thing.

Who is to blame?

They'll blame the Republicans.

