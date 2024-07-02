WATCH As Obama DHS Sec Johnson Makes Case for Biden on Morning Joe: 'Presidency Is More Than One Man'

Huh. Silly us.

When people voted for President Biden, we believed they were voting for Biden to be president, and not a team of unelected officials.

But Obama's DHS Sec. Johnson says that's the reason why we should support Biden: he's got a good team of people around him that makes up for the fact he's struggling cognitively.

Advertisement

WATCH:

Obama DHS Sec. Johnson articulates a case for Biden on Morning Joe:

"A presidency is more than just one man...I would take Joe Biden at his worst day at age 86 so long as he has people around him like Avril Haines, Sam Power, Gina Raimondo supporting him, over Trump any day." pic.twitter.com/4XHU6qX7vQ — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 2, 2024

So, they're now saying the quiet part out loud: Biden isn't calling all the shots.

Who voted for those people? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 2, 2024

No one.

then why have a primary? — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) July 2, 2024

Excellent question, especially after the Left screamed about SCOTUS making Trump a 'king' with their immunity ruling yesterday.

Are you supposed to say this out loud — Internet News Agency (@InternetNewsAg2) July 2, 2024

We guess they are.

of course you would and so would I — but that does not argue for keeping him as the top of the ticket. — Josh Davis (@JoshDavisthinks) July 2, 2024

No, it doesn't.

The Presidency is not a tag team sport, it’s a marathon race over four years. Biden does not have the judgement, temperament or ideas to be President for next 7 months let alone another 55 months. — Jeff Wright (@1991Wolfpack) July 2, 2024

All of this.

Essentially confirming who is actually running the government — Michael (@hikewithmichael) July 2, 2024

Yes.

Which most of us knew years ago.

Well, this isn’t how the Presidency is supposed to work. It’s not a damned tag team. — Randall Hunsaker (@HunsakerRandall) July 2, 2024

It is outside the hours of 10 am to 4 pm, apparently.

It's not that I even disagree, but it's a terrible argument to have to make to marginal voters, who have no idea who any of these people are and have a vague distrust of insiders in both parties. "Don't worry, faceless Dems will prop him up" is a losing campaign message. https://t.co/OrGRN0choH — Josh Barro (@jbarro) July 2, 2024

It really is.

The problem is that these are unelected people who could leave at any time (especially if they see this as a sinking ship) https://t.co/JEUwNniW4t — Sarah (@sarah_wxtx) July 2, 2024

Just like rats fleeing the Titanic.

If those people are running the government, why not put one of them on the ballot instead of Vegetable Joe? https://t.co/ddV9TsvmWU — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 2, 2024

Excellent question.

I wouldn't trust Samantha Power or Gina Raimondo to watch my house,let alone make any decisions about our country https://t.co/worIDoswce — The Other Delaware Guy (@jamiemoulthrop) July 2, 2024

Same.

"Vote Biden for those unelected people who'll really be running things" is some message. https://t.co/vjnvQRzntE — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 2, 2024

'You can't afford gas or groceries, but here are some bureaucrats who will run the country' -- bold strategy, Cotton.

That's what it says in the Constitution: "The executive Power shall be vested in a senile old man who has people around him" https://t.co/9dU3yJYR6G — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 2, 2024

And we all know how important the Constitution is to the Democratic Party.

Except when it isn't.

Advertisement

So on his worst day @SecMayorkas...who is in charge of our country? https://t.co/oyM5WJl9a3 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) July 2, 2024

Edith Wilson, Part Deux. That's who.

This might work to rally the Biden-or-Die vote, but to uncommitted voters watching last week's debate, this is super-concentrated flop sweat, flavored by the essence of cabinet members & advisers most Americans have never heard of. And unless they deal with Kamala, good luck. https://t.co/R9m2IEAAgV — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) July 2, 2024

We don't understand how this is a winning message.

They're so close to just openly admitting he's not actually president.



Give it a week. https://t.co/O0J13rxRdj — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 2, 2024

And then they'll explain why this is a good thing.

So when things go sideways, who exactly is to blame.



The nebulous nature of any administration makes that difficult.



There needs to be a sober and able person to take the blame and be held to account.



Does a senile man get to be coaxed into a wide war? Does he get told to… https://t.co/txAJHKyJR8 — Tandy (@dantypo) July 2, 2024

Who is to blame?

They'll blame the Republicans.