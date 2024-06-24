Oh Honey, NO! AOC Marks 2-Year Dobbs Anniversary As Only SHE CAN, Makes...
Hamas Supporters Attack Jews Outside LA Synagogue, Prompting TERRIBLE Response From LAPD and CA Dems

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on June 24, 2024
Twitchy

Yesterday, we told you about the attack on a Jewish family at a fifth grade graduation in New York City. Antisemitic attacks and protests have been going on all over America since the October 7th Hamas-led terror attacks in Israel. A Jewish man, Paul Kessler, in Los Angeles was even murdered by a pro-Palestinian protester last fall. That protester, Moorpark professor Loay Alnaji, was charged with manslaughter and will face trial. Alnaji hit Kessler with a bullhorn and the medical examiner confirmed that blow to the head was fatal.

So we go back to Los Angeles for another breathtaking example of the rampant antisemitism the Left and the Democratic Party have allowed to foment since October.

Watch as anti-Israel protesters harass Jews outside a synagogue in LA:

What happened to punching Nazis?

The police always seem to stand down when Left-wing protesters are engaged in violent 'protests'.

It seems to be police policy.

And this is what happens when protesters -- like those at Columbia -- don't face charges for their violent acts.

Only if they enforce the law.

When DAs drop charges and police don't arrest law-breakers, it doesn't matter what the laws actually are.

This also happened in LA:

This should be absolutely universally condemned; pay attention to what Democrats say in response to this (we'll get to that in a minute).

And to answer the question about the police, Noah Pollak was there and this is what he saw:

The entire post reads:

 I tried to enter with my kids through the front door and was turned away not by Hamas supporters but by the LAPD. Anyone who wanted to attend had to use a secret back entrance. @KarenBassLA and @LAPDHQ are an absolute disgrace -- it's clear the police have been instructed to help the Democratic Party street animals do their thuggery. They were definitely not there to protect the right of Jews to enter their shul.

Absolutely disgraceful and disgusting.

It should apply, but it won't. That's only to protect the Democratic Party's sacrament of abortion, not Jews trying to go to shul.

Circling back to the response of California politicians, let's just say it was less than reassuring.

Here they are in screencap form:

Completely organic, long after most of the country had gone to bed.

Newsom got ratioed for this:

Such a weak response.

Imagine his outrage if this were pro-lifers outside an abortion clinic.

So did LA Mayor Karen Bass:

The entire post reads:

I’ve called on LAPD to provide additional patrols in the Pico-Robertson community as well as outside of houses of worship throughout the city. I’ll be meeting with Chief Choi tomorrow to further discuss the safety of Angelenos.

I want to be clear that Los Angeles will not be a harbor for antisemitism and violence. Those responsible for either will be found and held accountable. I will be joining Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, the Chief Executive Officer of the Jewish Federation Los Angeles Rabbi Noah Farkas and other law enforcement and faith leaders in a community meeting this week as we talk about steps forward, together.

What good are additional patrols if the police are just going to stand there as Jews get beaten by terrorist sympathizers?

Ted Lieu called for prosecutions, at least.

But they won't be prosecuted.

Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky posted a thread.

'Deeply concerning' -- so what's the plan?

No, you don't always have a right to protest. The FACE Act, among other things, says otherwise.

But she wants 'answers' on how the situation 'escalated', so we're sure we'll get some.

Not.

How do you have a 'community meeting' when half the community beat, harassed, and threatened Jews?

You don't.

But that's where we are. Realize it. The party of punching Nazis now holds community meetings to address blatant antisemitic violence, hoping we won't pay attention to what's going on.

Newsflash: we are.

