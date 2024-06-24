Hamas Supporters Attack Jews Outside LA Synagogue, Prompting TERRIBLE Response From LAPD and CA Dems

Yesterday, we told you about the attack on a Jewish family at a fifth grade graduation in New York City. Antisemitic attacks and protests have been going on all over America since the October 7th Hamas-led terror attacks in Israel. A Jewish man, Paul Kessler, in Los Angeles was even murdered by a pro-Palestinian protester last fall. That protester, Moorpark professor Loay Alnaji, was charged with manslaughter and will face trial. Alnaji hit Kessler with a bullhorn and the medical examiner confirmed that blow to the head was fatal.

Advertisement

So we go back to Los Angeles for another breathtaking example of the rampant antisemitism the Left and the Democratic Party have allowed to foment since October.

Watch as anti-Israel protesters harass Jews outside a synagogue in LA:

BREAKING:



Anti-Israel protesters are physically attacking Jews in front of a synagogue in Los Angeles



🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/FQHC2k7Ygp — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 23, 2024

What happened to punching Nazis?

What are you doing @LAPDHQ? Are you letting this happen? — OnceAnAngel (@OnceAnAngel18) June 23, 2024

The police always seem to stand down when Left-wing protesters are engaged in violent 'protests'.

Why are the police just standing and watching?pic.twitter.com/ll8DNXkFZM — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) June 23, 2024

It seems to be police policy.

This is what @GavinNewsom allows in California. Would never be tolerated in Florida and @RonDeSantis has signed laws that ensures the safety of the Jewish community and every community. — Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) June 24, 2024

And this is what happens when protesters -- like those at Columbia -- don't face charges for their violent acts.

They have to outlaw the masks, or make them an escalator (ie committing crime while wearing a mask doubles the penalty). I bet that would cut this stuff in half. — stephen elliott (@S___Elliott) June 24, 2024

Only if they enforce the law.

When DAs drop charges and police don't arrest law-breakers, it doesn't matter what the laws actually are.

This also happened in LA:

Antisemitic mob in Los Angeles beats a Jewish woman in broad daylight



Never Again is NOW, damnit pic.twitter.com/NdvnVqWPPk — John Hasson (@SonofHas) June 23, 2024

This should be absolutely universally condemned; pay attention to what Democrats say in response to this (we'll get to that in a minute).

And to answer the question about the police, Noah Pollak was there and this is what he saw:

I was there today for an event at the shul. @LAPDHQ let the Hamas supporters take over the sidewalk in front of the shul and block its entrance. In fact, LAPD had formed a cordon around the front of the shul to keep Jews out and Hamas supporters in. I tried to enter with my kids… https://t.co/ZKPPppO55H — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) June 24, 2024

The entire post reads:

I tried to enter with my kids through the front door and was turned away not by Hamas supporters but by the LAPD. Anyone who wanted to attend had to use a secret back entrance. @KarenBassLA and @LAPDHQ are an absolute disgrace -- it's clear the police have been instructed to help the Democratic Party street animals do their thuggery. They were definitely not there to protect the right of Jews to enter their shul.

Absolutely disgraceful and disgusting.

Can the FACE Act apply here, if we had a DOJ that applied it against people other than peaceful grannies having sit-ins?



Technically it applies to abortion clinics AND houses of worship, the latter I assume having been added as a fig leaf for the former, but its law nonetheless. — Matt Knee (@matt_knee) June 24, 2024

It should apply, but it won't. That's only to protect the Democratic Party's sacrament of abortion, not Jews trying to go to shul.

Advertisement

Circling back to the response of California politicians, let's just say it was less than reassuring.

Note that all the California politicians are now reacting around the same time, hours after the incident at the synagogue. — Michael Starr (@StarrJpost) June 24, 2024

Here they are in screencap form:

A completely organic response by politicians all around 22:00 PT. pic.twitter.com/GSHI4RVuqo — Michael Starr (@StarrJpost) June 24, 2024

Completely organic, long after most of the country had gone to bed.

Newsom got ratioed for this:

The violent clashes outside the Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles are appalling.



There is no excuse for targeting a house of worship. Such antisemitic hatred has no place in California. — California Governor (@CAgovernor) June 24, 2024

Such a weak response.

Imagine his outrage if this were pro-lifers outside an abortion clinic.

So did LA Mayor Karen Bass:

Today’s violence in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood today was abhorrent, and blocking access to a place of worship is unacceptable. I’ve called on LAPD to provide additional patrols in the Pico-Robertson community as well as outside of houses of worship throughout the city. I’ll… — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) June 24, 2024

The entire post reads:

I’ve called on LAPD to provide additional patrols in the Pico-Robertson community as well as outside of houses of worship throughout the city. I’ll be meeting with Chief Choi tomorrow to further discuss the safety of Angelenos. I want to be clear that Los Angeles will not be a harbor for antisemitism and violence. Those responsible for either will be found and held accountable. I will be joining Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky, the Chief Executive Officer of the Jewish Federation Los Angeles Rabbi Noah Farkas and other law enforcement and faith leaders in a community meeting this week as we talk about steps forward, together.

Advertisement

What good are additional patrols if the police are just going to stand there as Jews get beaten by terrorist sympathizers?

Ted Lieu called for prosecutions, at least.

Targeting a synagogue, or targeting the members of a synagogue, is anti-Semitic. I strongly condemn the Pro-Palestinian demonstrators who engaged in anti-Semitism by targeting Adas Torah Synagogue and/or its congregants. Anyone who engaged in violence should be prosecuted. https://t.co/0jamBxjrf2 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 24, 2024

But they won't be prosecuted.

Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky posted a thread.

The antisemitic violence that broke out today in Pico Robertson would have been completely unacceptable anywhere in Los Angeles, but that it was planned and carried out in front of a synagogue in the heart of LA’s Jewish community should be deeply concerning to us all. (1/3) — Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky (@CD5LosAngeles) June 24, 2024

'Deeply concerning' -- so what's the plan?

Everyone has the right to protest, and everyone also has the right to be safe from fear and violence. We deserve answers for how this situation escalated, which is why I will be joining Mayor Bass, the Jewish Federation, LAPD and others (2/3) — Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky (@CD5LosAngeles) June 24, 2024

No, you don't always have a right to protest. The FACE Act, among other things, says otherwise.

But she wants 'answers' on how the situation 'escalated', so we're sure we'll get some.

Not.

for a community meeting in the coming days. The safety and well-being of all our communities must be our top priority. (3/3) — Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky (@CD5LosAngeles) June 24, 2024

Advertisement

How do you have a 'community meeting' when half the community beat, harassed, and threatened Jews?

You don't.

But that's where we are. Realize it. The party of punching Nazis now holds community meetings to address blatant antisemitic violence, hoping we won't pay attention to what's going on.

Newsflash: we are.