DARWIN AWARD: Woman Charged by Bull on Baja Beach After Ignoring Warnings to...
The View vs Butker, Mitt Romney's a Mess, Capitol Hill Smackdowns!
Sure, Jan: Denver News Community Noted for Report Claiming Social Distancing Saved 800,000...
Well, Well, Well, WHAT Do We Have HERE?! Biden Family Bank Accounts NEWLY...
We DARE You to Read The Hill's List of 'Notable Repubs' Crossing Over...
Curtis Houck Shares Lie-for-Lie Transcript of KJP Defending Biden's BLATANT Lie About Infl...
'Incredible': Guess Who Urged Biden to Invoke Executive Privilege Over Special Counsel's A...
EPIC Thread Tells Hilarious Story of Princeton Protesters Being the Saddest and Funniest...
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Warns That a Trump Presidency Would Worsen Inflation and Crash...
BOMBSHELL --> Michael Cohen's Former Attorney Just Spilled the Beans and HOO BOY...
He's TOTALLY FINE: White House Staff Remove Press From Room After Confused Biden...
If Biden's White House Will BLATANTLY Lie About This, They'll Lie About ANYTHING
Jewish Dem DESTROYS Cori Bush and Her New Ad, Points Out It's DEMS...
WH Gives a 'Farcical Excuse' for Blocking Release of Biden's Special Counsel Interview...

FINALLY! Moorpark Professor Charged with Manslaughter in Death of Pro-Israel Protestor Paul Kessler

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:20 PM on May 16, 2024
Twitchy

Several months ago, we shared coverage of the death of Paul Kessler by Jennifer Van Laar at Redstate. There has been some major developments in his tragic death.

Advertisement

A California Superior Court judge ruled Wednesday that there is enough evidence for Moorpark College professor/pro-Hamas agitator Loay Alnaji to go to trial on charges of manslaughter in the death of Paul Kessler, a Jewish man who was involved in a counterprotest on November 5, 2023. Alnaji was involved in a confrontation with Kessler on that Sunday afternoon when he allegedly hit Kessler in the face with a bullhorn, causing Kessler to fall and fracture his skull. Kessler died approximately seven hours after the altercation. At the time of Kessler's death, Alnaji and his supporters claimed that Kessler was the aggressor and he "slipped." They also claimed Alnaji and his fellow agitators were simply peaceful protestors, but video RedState published at the time contradicts that. Kessler and his fellow pro-Israel counter-protesters were stationed across the street from the pro-Hamas mob, but the mob crossed to come to him and get in his face.

Recommended

Well, Well, Well, WHAT Do We Have HERE?! Biden Family Bank Accounts NEWLY Discovered Seem Shady AF
Sam J.
Advertisement

As most people with eyes already concluded, the bullhorn blow killed Paul Kessler. 

Probably not. This is why it is important to support conservative media.

At least there should be justice. Now it is up to the Prosecutor to pursue charges and make it clear killing someone for simply protesting is unacceptable.

We, at Twitchy, will always report ALL the news. 

Indeed, it does not feel like the punishment will be harsh enough, but frankly, it's a win they are pursuing this at all.

Advertisement

There will absolutely be attempts to rewrite the facts of this case.

Oh, they will undoubtedly try to claim the alleged murderer was in fear of his life.

Props to Jennifer Van Laar for following this case closely and ensuring all the news and circumstances stayed in the forefront of public discussion.




Tags: ANTI-SEMITE ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT JEWISH PROTEST REDSTATE
To change your display name, click here

Recommended

Well, Well, Well, WHAT Do We Have HERE?! Biden Family Bank Accounts NEWLY Discovered Seem Shady AF
Sam J.
EPIC Thread Tells Hilarious Story of Princeton Protesters Being the Saddest and Funniest of Them All
Sam J.
We DARE You to Read The Hill's List of 'Notable Repubs' Crossing Over to Support Biden WITHOUT Laughing
Sam J.
DARWIN AWARD: Woman Charged by Bull on Baja Beach After Ignoring Warnings to Stay Away
Amy Curtis
Sure, Jan: Denver News Community Noted for Report Claiming Social Distancing Saved 800,000 Lives
Amy Curtis
'Incredible': Guess Who Urged Biden to Invoke Executive Privilege Over Special Counsel's Audio
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Well, Well, Well, WHAT Do We Have HERE?! Biden Family Bank Accounts NEWLY Discovered Seem Shady AF Sam J.
Advertisement