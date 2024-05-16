FINALLY! Moorpark Professor Charged with Manslaughter in Death of Pro-Israel Protestor Paul Kessler

Several months ago, we shared coverage of the death of Paul Kessler by Jennifer Van Laar at Redstate. There has been some major developments in his tragic death.

Advertisement

UPDATE:



Medical Examiner Confirms Bullhorn Blow to the Head Caused Pro-Israel Demonstrator Paul Kessler's Death



Judge rules enough evidence for anti-Israel protestor and Moorpark College professor Loay Alnaji to go on trial for manslaughter.https://t.co/WakXo4N1oP https://t.co/wUaSow7oGF — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 16, 2024

A California Superior Court judge ruled Wednesday that there is enough evidence for Moorpark College professor/pro-Hamas agitator Loay Alnaji to go to trial on charges of manslaughter in the death of Paul Kessler, a Jewish man who was involved in a counterprotest on November 5, 2023. Alnaji was involved in a confrontation with Kessler on that Sunday afternoon when he allegedly hit Kessler in the face with a bullhorn, causing Kessler to fall and fracture his skull. Kessler died approximately seven hours after the altercation. At the time of Kessler's death, Alnaji and his supporters claimed that Kessler was the aggressor and he "slipped." They also claimed Alnaji and his fellow agitators were simply peaceful protestors, but video RedState published at the time contradicts that. Kessler and his fellow pro-Israel counter-protesters were stationed across the street from the pro-Hamas mob, but the mob crossed to come to him and get in his face.

As most people with eyes already concluded, the bullhorn blow killed Paul Kessler.

Will MSM cover this story?

Stay tuned. https://t.co/DScPMTqnvf — 5th Gen AZ Family (@bullfrog35) May 16, 2024

Probably not. This is why it is important to support conservative media.

Good news that the killer is facing justice https://t.co/PyNAy5Iscs — Gary in DFW (@LakerGaryC) May 16, 2024

At least there should be justice. Now it is up to the Prosecutor to pursue charges and make it clear killing someone for simply protesting is unacceptable.

Fantastic news.



May his memory be a blessing.



And may this news be reported as it should be. Although I don't have my hopes up.https://t.co/kQ83dxGKbN — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) May 16, 2024

We, at Twitchy, will always report ALL the news.

Do you think charging with manslaughter was a tactic by the prosecutors to ensure a prosecution or as a form of leniency? — Goku's Posse (@Gokus_Lawyer) May 16, 2024

Murderer if convicted faces up to 4 years in prison. — Voice of reason (@brockreiss) May 16, 2024

Indeed, it does not feel like the punishment will be harsh enough, but frankly, it's a win they are pursuing this at all.

We’re going to be hearing that this didn’t even happen the same way we were hearing nobody stabbed or burned any babies on October 7th. — Coshoct (@Coshoct) May 16, 2024

Advertisement

There will absolutely be attempts to rewrite the facts of this case.

Prediction: We’re going to be hearing Rittenhouse comparisons — Coshoct (@Coshoct) May 16, 2024

Oh, they will undoubtedly try to claim the alleged murderer was in fear of his life.

The Arab 'loay alnaji' murdered Paul because he is a Jew, period. We will see if justice in America will be recognized under their nations current conditions. — AnimalFarm1945 (@Farm1945A) May 16, 2024

Thank you for bringing this up. I followed it REALLY closely right after it happened… but I have not heard anything for quite a while🙏 — Patriotic Pup 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@MaureenOgr19257) May 16, 2024

Props to Jennifer Van Laar for following this case closely and ensuring all the news and circumstances stayed in the forefront of public discussion.











