It's Not About 'Zionism': Jewish Family Attacked at NY Elementary School Graduation

Just a few short years ago, the Left was telling us we had a moral obligation to 'punch a Nazi'. What they meant, of course, was not actual Nazis -- the people spouting blatant antisemitic rhetoric and calling for the annihilation of Jews and Israel. By 'Nazis' the Left meant anyone on the politcal Right, with whom they disagreed.

And after October 7, and the rise of antisemitism across the globe -- a majority of it led and condoned by the Left -- it's no wonder why 'punch a Nazi' was swept under the rug.

NYC Jewish family pummeled at 5th-grade commencement by attendees shouting ‘Free Palestine,’ mom says https://t.co/HvcaDjSiDi pic.twitter.com/WuSCTIZBp0 — New York Post (@nypost) June 23, 2024

More from The New York Post:

A Jewish mom and her husband were attacked and beaten at a Brooklyn elementary school graduation by an Arabic-speaking family — who taunted them with shouts of “Free Palestine!” “Gaza is Ours!” and “Death to Israel!” she told The Post. The mayhem erupted at PS 682 in Gravesend just after the school’s fifth-grade graduation — which was themed, ironically, “All you need is love.” Instead, the Jewish woman’s husband was thrown to the ground by members of the other family. One man put him in a chokehold, he said. Others grabbed his legs as they kicked and punched him. One woman repeatedly whacked him with the sharp heel of a black stiletto, the mom told police.

This should never happen. Least of all in a major American city.

Looks like @mattyglesias wins the prediction bowl again! pic.twitter.com/Xk8EgUsP00 — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) June 23, 2024

He nailed it.

New York has a brand — Cheryl 👩🏼‍💻🇺🇸 #GoDawgs (@ShadowShook) June 23, 2024

That it does.

Supporters of Palestine are just antifa repackaged for this election cycle. — TS the Deplorable (@TStheDeplorable) June 23, 2024

Yep. And next election cycle, they'll have a different goal, too.

Things are getting wayyyy out of hand — Unconventional Patriot🇺🇸🦅🐊 (@jso_patriot) June 23, 2024

Yes they are.

A hate crime. — Kiara 💫 🇺🇸 (@Kiarablonde13) June 23, 2024

Yes it is.

Excellent question.

This is why the Biden admin is worried about the Jewish vote. The DNC enabled this. Just watch @AOC yesterday, and you will understand. https://t.co/QSXGW0XGjH — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) June 23, 2024

Exactly all of this.

The fight was actually not about this but why would the Department of Education allow a kid to wear "his graduate cap marked “Free Palestine” and waving a small Palestinian flag" at an elementary school graduation? https://t.co/6NGxvvCwc8 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 23, 2024

Also a question that deserves an answer.

Amazing. if this doesn't fit the definition of a hate crime, we don't know what does.